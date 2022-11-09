Busters Bar + Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery
273 Highway 290 East Unit B

Elgin, TX 78621

Appetizers

Chicken Bites Sharable SM

$8.59

8 pieces of bite size chicken can come as dry or wet 1 flavor

Chicken Bites Sharable LG

$11.89

Bite-size chicken pieces can come as dry or wet in up to 2 flavors

Jumbo Chicken Tenders 2

$5.69

2 tenders 1 flavor dry or wet with fries

Jumbo Chicken Tenders 3

$8.95

3 tenders 1 flavor dry or wet with fries

Wings 6

$10.75

6 wings 1 flavor dry or wet with fries

Wings 12

$15.00

12 wings 1 or 2 flavors dry or wet with fries

Wings Induvidual

$2.00

25 - 40 wings 3% discount, 50 -100 wings 10%discount

Sharables - Chicken Bites 24

$20.00

24 Bite Size Chicken (choice of 2 flavors - dry or wet)

Sharables - Chicken Bites 36

$35.00

36 Bite Size Chicken (choice of 3 flavors - dry or wet)

Neurotic Fries SM

$10.00

Mixed Fries with Chili and Cheese +$1 Jalapenos

Neurotic Fries LG

$17.00

Mixed Fries with Chili and Cheese +$1 Jalapenos

Lil One's / No Fries

$8.00

2 Burger Sliders or Chicken Sliders (cheese, Grilled Tomatoes, Onion, and Jalapenos, special sauce) (Lil Chickens can be flavored)

Slider Basket 2x2

$14.00

2 Burger Sliders and Chicken Sliders (cheese, Grilled Tomatoes, Onion, and Jalapenos, special sauce) (Lil Chickens can be flavored) with Seasoned Fries

Sample Basket

$18.00

Your choice of 3 items ( 4 Chicken Bites, 4 Wings, 4 Cheese Sticks, 2 Lil One's Chicken, 2 Lil One's Burger, Fried Pickles)

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried pickle chips

Chips

$3.50

Lil One's / FF

$11.00

2 Burger Sliders or Chicken Sliders (cheese, Grilled Tomatoes, Onion, and Jalapenos, special sauce) (Lil Chickens can be flavored) With Frys

Slider Basket 2x2

$15.00

Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Onion Rings

$2.50

Quesadilla

$12.00

Frys

$2.50

Ranch

$0.50

Brisket Sandwich/frys

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich/frys& Drink

$20.00

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Onion Rings

$2.00

Kids / Mini Corn Dog \WFF

$8.00

Kids / Chkn Nug \WFF

$8.00

Kids / 4 Wings \WFF

$8.00

Kids / Burger \WFF

$8.00

Kids / Cheese Sandwhich \ WFF

$8.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, musturd, ketchup, cheese and fries)

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, musturd, ketchup, cheese and fries)

Lil One's

$8.00

Honey BBQ Cheese Burger

$12.00

This Has to be Meat / Veggie Burger

$14.00Out of stock

The Buster's Texas Philly

$12.00

Madi Pattie

$8.00

Grill Chz

$4.00

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Loaded Grill Chz

$11.00

Chicken

The OG Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

1 Chicken Sandwhich (lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo) (Can be flavored)

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Grilled or Fried Marinade Chicken(lettuce, pico, cheese, special sauce)

Chicken Burrito / FF

$13.00

Grilled or Fried (lettuce, pico, cheese, special sauce

6 Wings and Fries Meal

$15.00

12 Wings

$18.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$55.00

1 wing

$2.00

Sharables - Chicken 15

$20.00

Sharables - Chicken 20

$26.00

The OG Chicken Sandwich/FF

$10.00

Slider Basket 2x2 /FF

$15.00

Chicken Buritto / FF

$12.00

Wild and Out Chicken Salad / NO Frys

$15.00

Honey BBQ Chicken Chop Salad / No Frys

$12.00

Single Wing

$2.00

Madi Wings

$1.00

Craw 1#

$8.00

Craw 1#

$8.00

Craw 3#

$20.00

Craw AYCE

$35.00

Craw 1#

$8.00

Craw 3#

$20.00

Craw AYCE

$35.00

Beer

Bucket Domestic

$18.00

Bucket Import

$22.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Truly Lemonade

$5.00

Wite Claw BLK Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Guinness

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Thirsty Goat

$4.00

Texas IPA

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Special

$5.00

Special DBL

$5.00

Mill CAN

$5.00

Coors CAN

$5.00

Sol CAN

$5.00

Topo Chico H

$5.00

Bucket Import

$22.00

Bucket Domestic

$18.00

Margarita

Hurricane

$5.00

Margarita

$4.00

Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

Mango

$5.00

Happy Hour

BC

$8.00

BC1

$8.00

BC3

$20.00

BCNE

$35.00

Domestic

$3.00

Import

$4.00

Import

$4.00

SetUp

Pineapple J

$1.50

Orange J

$2.00

8oz Soda

$1.50

12oz Soda

$2.50

Bucket -O- ice

$6.00

Set-up Lg

$15.00+

Set-up SM

$15.00+

Crown. 50ml

$15.00+

Crown Apple 200ml

$15.00+

Crown Van 200ml

$15.00+

Crown Royal Shot

$15.00+

MM 50ml

$15.00+

1800 Teq 50ml

$15.00+

JD Devils Cut

$15.00+

Jac Dan 50ml

$15.00+

JD Hon 50ml

$15.00+

Malibu 50ml

$15.00+

Hennesy 100ml

$15.00+

NA- Bev

Pineapple J

$1.50

Orange J

$2.00

8oz Soda

$1.50

12oz Soda

$2.50

Redbull

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Cup. O Ice

$0.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Michelada

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jello Shots

Jello Shots 1

$1.00

Jello Shots 4/3

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

273 Highway 290 East Unit B, Elgin, TX 78621

Directions

