Soul Food
Southern

The Busy Bee Cafe

No reviews yet

810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest

Atlanta, GA 30314

Order Again

Tuesday Cooks Specials

Cubed Steak

$19.00

Hand Breaded, Pan Fried, Simmered in Onion Gravy and Served Over White Rice.

Tuesday Special Sides

Baby Lima Beans

$6.50

Steamed Cabbage

$6.50

Southern Favorites

Baked Chicken (Quarter)

Baked Chicken (Quarter)

$20.00

Baked Chicken (Half)

$22.00

Baked Chicken w/Cornbread Dressing

$21.00

A Quarter Chicken Smothered in its Own Gravy And Served w/Cranberry Sauce

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$24.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Fried Chicken (Half)

$22.00

Half of Chicken Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!

Fried Chicken (Six Wings)

Fried Chicken (Six Wings)

$20.00

Six Piece of Chicken Wings Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!

Fried Chicken (Two Piece)

Fried Chicken (Two Piece)

$20.00

Two Pieces of Chicken Fried or Smothered Over Rice. Voted Atlanta's BEST Fried Chicken!

Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork or Chicken Meal

$17.00Out of stock
Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$22.00

Seafood

Baked Fish

$19.00
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$21.00
Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$22.00

Fried Shrimp & Catfish Fillets

$28.00
Fried Whiting

Fried Whiting

$18.00

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$17.00

Fresh Veggies & Sides

Baby Lima Beans

$6.50
Baked Beans (Contains Meat)

Baked Beans (Contains Meat)

$7.00
Baked Macaroni & Cheese

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$7.50

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

$7.00
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$7.00

Carrot Souffle

$7.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$7.50
Cornbread Dressing (Contains Meat)

Cornbread Dressing (Contains Meat)

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Rice & Gravy

$3.50

Steamed Cabbage

$6.50

String Beans

$7.00

Bread

Cornbread Muffin

$0.85

Yeast Roll

$0.85

Desserts

Ol' Fashioned Banana Pudding

Ol' Fashioned Banana Pudding

$10.00

Ol' Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$7.00

Ol Fashioned Sweet Potato Pie Whole Pie

$15.00
Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$11.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.50+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95+

Bottled Soft Drinks

$2.50

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.50

Headwear

Busy Bee Signature Dad Cap

Busy Bee Signature Dad Cap

$25.00
"Soul Food" Dad Cap

"Soul Food" Dad Cap

$25.00
Busy Bee Signature Beanie

Busy Bee Signature Beanie

$20.00

Tees

"We Got Soul" Tee

"We Got Soul" Tee

$20.00
Chicken, Collards, Cornbread & Cobbler Tee

Chicken, Collards, Cornbread & Cobbler Tee

$20.00
It's The South on a Plate - Black

It's The South on a Plate - Black

$20.00
"Love Soul" Tee

"Love Soul" Tee

$20.00
It's The South on a Plate - Heather Gray

It's The South on a Plate - Heather Gray

$20.00
Hunter Street Limited Edition Tee

Hunter Street Limited Edition Tee

$20.00
It's The South on a Plate - Metal Gray

It's The South on a Plate - Metal Gray

"Atlanta's Soul Food Kitchen" Face Mask

"Atlanta's Soul Food Kitchen" Face Mask

$10.00
"Love Soul" Face Mask

"Love Soul" Face Mask

$10.00
"Its The Fried Chicken For Me" Face Mask

"Its The Fried Chicken For Me" Face Mask

$12.00
"Its The Banana Pudding For Me" Face Mask

"Its The Banana Pudding For Me" Face Mask

$12.00
"Its The Mac & Cheese For Me" Face Mask

"Its The Mac & Cheese For Me" Face Mask

$12.00
"Its The Peach Cobbler For Me" Face Mask

"Its The Peach Cobbler For Me" Face Mask

$12.00
"w/Love Seasoned, w/Soul" Face Mask

"w/Love Seasoned, w/Soul" Face Mask

$12.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Soul Food Restaurant The South On a Plate - EST. 1947 Voted Best Fried Chicken in #ATL Order Online or By Phone for Pick Up/Takeout

810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314

