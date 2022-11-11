Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Busy Corner

197 Reviews

$

302 s eureka st

Goodfield, IL 61742

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Piece Fried Chicken
Ribeye Sandwich
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.49
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.49

Onion Rings

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Bonless BBQ Chicken Strips

$8.99
Bonless Bufflo Chicken Strips

Bonless Bufflo Chicken Strips

$8.99

Chicken Twisters

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$9.49

Deluxe Chicken Chef's Salad

$10.49

Soup & Salad

$10.99

Homemade Vegetable Beef Soup

$3.99+
Hearty Chili

Hearty Chili

$3.99+
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.49
Oriental Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

$10.49
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.49

Sm Chef's Salad

$8.49

Small Deluxe Salad

$9.49

Sm Taco Salad

$8.49

Sm Oriental Salad

$9.49

Entrees

2 Piece Fried Chicken

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$8.99

WILL Take longer than 15-20 mins during peak business hours Thanks for being patient

4 Piece Fried Chicken

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$11.49

WILL Take longer than 15-20 mins during peak business hours Thanks for being patient

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Hot Beef Sandwich

$11.49

Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin

$12.49

Chicken Strips

$12.49

Fish N' Chips

$12.49

Smothered Chicken

$13.49

Grilled Beef Liver

$10.99

Catfish Fillet

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Baby Shrimp

$11.49

Alaskan Cod

$14.49

Hambrg Steak

$12.99

Ribeye Steak

$18.49

Burger

Patty Melt

$7.99

Signature Burger

$7.99
Western Signature Burger

Western Signature Burger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$4.49

Hamburger

$3.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$6.49
Double Cheeseburger with Bacon

Double Cheeseburger with Bacon

$7.99

Sandwich Shop

Rons Tenderloin

Rons Tenderloin

$9.49

Turkey Melt

$7.49
Chicken Melt

Chicken Melt

$8.99

Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Sand

$7.49

Deli Sandwich

$5.99

BLT

$5.49

Soup & Sandwich

$7.99

Tenderloin

$5.49

BBQ

$5.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$6.99
Chunky Wrap

Chunky Wrap

$5.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Ham n Chz

$6.99

Fish Sand

$5.99

Pork Chop

$5.49

Potatoes & Side Salads

Idaho Baked Potato

$3.99

Mashed with White Gravy

$3.99

Mashed With Brown Gravy

$3.99

Mashed without Gravy

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$4.49

French Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Corn

$3.99

Peas

$3.99

American Fries

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Small Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Lettuce Salad

$3.99

Wild Rice

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Kidney Bean Salad

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Applesauce

$3.99

Fruit Jello

$3.99

Mandarin Oranges

$3.99

Mixed Fruit

$3.99

American Fries with Onion

$4.29

Hashbrowns with Onion

$4.29

Loaded BP

$5.49

Lunch

Lunch fish

$8.49Out of stock

Chunky Chicken Salad on Croissant

$9.99

Fruit plate

$6.49

Chicken salad Croissant Only

$5.49

L. Fish Ala Carte

$7.49

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$1.85

Decaf

$1.85

Hot Tea

$1.85

Extra Hot Tea Bag

$0.50

Water

Soda Choice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$2.49
Juice Choice

Juice Choice

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Cappuccino

$1.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Kids Milk

$2.49

Kids Choco Milk

$2.49

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Juice

$2.49

Kids soda

$2.49

Half&half Tea

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Large Hot Choc

$3.99

Coffee Packet

$3.49

Charge Qt Water

$1.00

Kid's Corner

Critter Cake

$2.99

Triple Treat

$4.99

Silver Dollar Cakes

$4.49

French Toast Sticks

$3.99

Fruit Loops Cereal

$2.49

Kids Special

$4.99

Kids Twist

$4.99

Corn Dog

$3.99

Mac n Chz

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.49

Kids Hamburger

$2.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Please allow 24 hours of notice for all pie orders and 48 hours of notice for cheesecakes, thank you!

302 s eureka st, Goodfield, IL 61742

Busy Corner image
Busy Corner image
Busy Corner image

