Butcher 360

review star

No reviews yet

360 Georges Rd. Unit A

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

MAIN CHARGE

DINNER AYCE

$37.95

Kids Charge

$18.95

LUNCH AYCE

$26.95

LUNCH KIDS CHARGE

$13.49

LUNCH VEGETARIAN

$26.96

DINNER VEGETARIAN

$37.95

KITCHEN

steam egg

chicken

SEASONED CHICKEN

jap-chae

dumpling

Tteokbokki

BEEF SOUP

SPICY BEEF SOUP

TOFU SOUP

1ST FLOOR

Beef Thin Brisket

Butcher 360 Steak

Galbi

Garlic Galbi

Pork Belly

Pork Steak

Chorizo (Pork Sausage)

Spicy Chorizo (Pork Sausage)

BULGOGI

SOY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

BASIL CHICKEN

SPICY PORK BULGOGI

SOY PORK STEAK

SPICY PORK STEAK

SPICY PORK BELLY

BEEF INTESTINE

SOY SQUID

OSAM BULGOGI

RICE

2ND FLOOR

BRISKET

BUTCHER 360 STEAK

GALBI

GARLIC GARBI

PORK BELLY

PORK STEAK

CHORIZO

SPICY CHORIZO

BULGOGI

SOY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

SOY PORK RIB

SPICY PORK RIB

SPICY SOY PORK BELLY

SPICY PORK BELLY

DRINKS

DRINKS

$1.99

COKE

$1.25

DIET COKE

$1.25

SPRITE

$1.25

GINGERALE

$1.25

BOTTLE WATER

SOJU

CHAMISUL FRESH

$12.99

JINRO

$12.99

CHUM CHURUM

$12.99

PEACH

$12.99

APPLE

$12.99

YOGURT

$12.99

GREEN GRAPE

$12.99

STRAWBERRY

$12.99

APPLE MANGO

$12.99

CITRON

$12.99

BEER

AMSTEL LIGHT

$5.99

COORS LIGHT

$4.99

CORONA

$5.99

HEINEKEN

$5.99

HOEGAARDEN

$5.99

KLOUD 17 OZ

$9.99

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.99

SAPPORO

$5.99

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.99

TERRA

$5.99

WINE

BOKBUNJA

$14.99

MAKKU ORIGINAL

$5.99

MAKKU MANGO

$5.99

MAKKU BLUEBERRY

$5.99

MAKKU PASSIONFRUIT

$5.99

PROBIOTICS

$12.99

ICING WHITR GRAPE

$5.99

ICING GRAPEFRUIT

$5.99
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
360 Georges Rd. Unit A, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

