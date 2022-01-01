Restaurant header imageView gallery
Butcher and Barrel 701 Race

review star

No reviews yet

700 Race Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

A La Carte Empanadas
Short Rib Gnocchi
Side Fries

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$15.00

Toasted crostinis with chef's whim toppings

Charcuterie

$34.00

3 meats, 3 cheeses, marcona almonds, balsamic fig jam, pickled veggies, mustard. Served with grilled bread.

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Mussels

$16.00

Provoleta

$14.00

Molten provolone, marinated heirloom tomatoes, chimichurri, with grilled ciabatta bread

Sausage Platter

$17.00

Chorizo and Argentinian farmhouse sausages, grilled bread, chimichurri, red chimichurri, pickled veggies and Argentine pepper relish

Empanadas

A La Carte Empanadas

6 Pack Empanadas

$24.00

Your choice of 6 empanadas: Korean BBQ, chicken salsa verde and spinach

Salads

Grilled toma crunch lettuce with our heirloom tomato relish, bacon and ranch dressing

1/2 Beet Salad

$8.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

Grilled romaine hearts, parmesan, garlic croutons and house Caesar dressing

1/2 Chopped Wedge

$7.00

Chopped romaine hearts, marinated heirloom tomatoes and red onion, crispy prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles and smoky blue cheese dressing

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Argentina meets New England

Split Caesar

Grilled roma crunch lettuce with shaved parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing

Split Chopped Wedge

Whole Beet Salad

$15.00

Whole Caesar

$13.00

Grilled romaine hearts, parmesan, garlic croutons and house Caesar dressing

Whole Chopped Wedge

$13.00

Chopped romaine hearts, marinated heirloom tomatoes an red onion, crispy prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles and smoky blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Americano

$19.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served with butcher's fries

Lomito

$21.00

Braised short ribs, applewood bacon, sunny side egg, caramelized onions, tomato, crisp romaine, chimi mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with butcher's fries

Gaucho Burger

$19.00

House blend, hand-pattied burger, provolone, arugula, tomato, Argentine pepper relish and chimi mayo. Served with butcher's fries

Milanesa

Breaded chicken topped with prosciutto, marinara and mozzarella. Served with steak fries.

Chicken Milanesa

$30.00

Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded, parmesan, fresh linguini pasta, pomodoro sauce and lemon arugula

Grill

Chicken Entree

$25.00

Filet

$47.00

8oz USDA Choice - center cut

Lamb Chop

$65.00

NY Strip

$47.00

14oz New York Strip USDA Choice - Center Cut

Parrillada For 2

$89.00

NY Strip, skirt steak, Argentine grilled short rib, chorizo and Argentine farmhouse sausage. Comes with grilled Caesar salad, butcher's fries and caramelized Brussels sprouts

Parrillada For 4

$169.00

NY Strip, skirt steak, Argentine grilled short rib, chorizo and Argentine farmhouse sausage. Comes with grilled Caesar salad, butcher's fries and caramelized Brussels sprouts

Pork Tenderloin

$34.00

Ribeye

$69.00

22oz Bone In Ribeye - USDA Choice

Salmon

$34.00

7oz Norwegian Salmon

Skirt Steak

$34.00

10oz Skirt Steak - USDA Choice

Steak Feature

$46.00Out of stock

Pork Special

$29.00

Pasta

Homemade fettuccine tossed in a creamy garlic sauce topped with blistered cherry tomatoes and grilled chicken breast

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Short Rib Gnocchi

$34.00

Braised beef short rib over potato gnocchi, baby spinach, truffle cream sauce, wild mushroom demi-glaze and parmesan

Shrimp Linguini

$32.00

Red Argentine shrimp, fresh linguini pasta, white wine chimi-butter, baby spinach, roasted red peppers and parmesan served with grilled ciabatta

Butternut Squash Rav

$32.00

Pasta Special

$32.00

Sides

Broccolini

$9.00

Charred broccolini with charred lemon and red pepper flakes

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Caramelized Brussels sprouts, applewood bacon, white wine, herb butter and balsamic

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Creamy mac and cheese with crumbled chorizo

Mash Potatoes

$9.00

Smashed Yukon gold potatoes with roasted garlic and chives

Side Fries

$8.00

Crispy French fries tossed in beef tallow with salt and pepper

Side Gnocchi

$12.00

Potato gnocchi, baby spinach, truffle cream sauce and parmesan

Side Mushrooms

$12.00

Wild mushrooms, cipollini onion and roasted garlic

Bread Service

$6.00

Specials

Crab Cake Special

$23.00Out of stock

Full Rack Special

$34.00Out of stock

Half Rack Special

$19.00Out of stock

Halibut

$41.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$30.00Out of stock

Ribeye Special

$46.00Out of stock

Strip Special

$79.00Out of stock

RW Empanada

Out of stock

RW Sausage Platter

Out of stock

RW Provoleta

Out of stock

RW Chopped Wedge

Out of stock

RW Grilled Caesar

Out of stock

RW Clam Chowder

Out of stock

RW Filet

$46.00Out of stock

RW Shimp Linguine

$46.00Out of stock

RW Salmon

$46.00Out of stock

Dessert

Apple Pie A La Mode

$9.00

Banana Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Dessert Special

$30.00Out of stock

Dulce Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo Emp

$5.00Out of stock

Pot De Creme

$10.00

Rasp Sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla Dulce Ice Cream

$8.00

Banquet Menu

Banquet Ravioli

Banquet Salmon

Banquet Short Rib

EMPANADAS OO

A LA CARTE

6 PACK

$26.00

12 PACK

$48.00

Bar N/A Drinks

Aquapana

$5.00

Blood Moon Rising

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Espresso

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pomelo Fizz

$7.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Mule

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

700 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

