Butcher and the Bear
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Opening the doors to a world of taste and elegance. A new steakhouse concept is here.
Location
2721 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food - 2852 N Clark Street
No Reviews
2852 N Clark Street Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurant