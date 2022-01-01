Butcher Bar
1,438 Reviews
$$
37-10 30th Ave
Astoria, NY 11103
Maine Root SOFT DRINKS
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
The INFAMOUS Jalapeño Margarita
House-Made Jalapeno Infuse Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec and Sour Mix. YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMY!!!
Hillbilly Hand Grenade.
Apple Pie Moonshine topped with Cider! Get ready for an EXPLOSION of FUN!!!!!!!!!!!!
Berry Good Time.
FRUITY & DELICIOUS! 3 different Moonshines!!! Blueberry, Raspberry and Strawberry mixed with Triple Sec, Lemonade and Moonshine Berries! DAMN THAT'S A TASTY DRINK!!!
Hard Pink Lemonade.
Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemonade, Cranberry, Sugar, Lemon-Lime Soda and Fresh Lemons.
Vodka & ???
Vodka with your choice of mixer... Get lifted!
Gin & ???
Rum & ???
Tequila & ???
Bourbon & ???
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Stella Artois
Corona
Heineken
El Presidente
Dales Pale Ale
Shiner Bock
Six Point Crisp
Allagash Wheat 16oz
Rekorderlig Pear Cider
Downeast Cider
La Colombe Coffee
The Butcher's Specials!
Home Made COOKIES & More!
The Butcher's Counter - Grass Fed RAW Meat Ready for your Home BBQ!
Grass Fed Chopped Meat 80/20
Purchase our fresh ground daily Chopped Meat now for your own BBQ! By the Pound!
RAW Skirt Steak
12 oz. Grass Fed/Grain Finished. Yummy and perfect for your grill!
RAW NY Strip Steak
12 oz. Grass Fed/Grain Finished. Moderately marbled with a bold beef flavor.
RAW Bone In Ribeye
20 oz Grass Fed/Grain Finished. Heavily marbled providing extra flavor & Juiciness!
Marinated Raw Chicken Breast
All natural chicken breasts marinated and ready for your grill or oven! Priced by the pound. (Minimum 1 pound order.)
Raw Rack of ST. Louis Cut PORK Ribs
Grass-fed RAW Burger Patty
The BEST fresh made to order Appetizers
Meat Candy Burnt Ends
Our Award Winning Double Smoked morsels of goodness! Smoked for over 16 hours, developed in Kansas City, Missouri and perfected in Astoria, New York. Hurry up and order because we always run out!
Butcher's Bowl
House made mashed potatoes, fresh corn & jack cheese topped with your choice of: Smoked Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken.
Half Baked Mac & Cheese
Our famous creamy mac & cheese oven baked in a cast iron skillet & topped w/ our grass-fed beef chili, bacon bits & jack cheese.
Wakka's Guacamole
Creamy blend of fresh avocado, tomato, onion & lime served w/ our house made corn tortilla chips.
Smoked & Fried Wings
Spiced, smoked then fried. Dressed in your choice of our famous: Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce, Buffalo Sauce or Hot Habanero Sauce. Served w/ your choice of dressing.
Street Tacos
Soft corn tortillas w/ your choice of: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, or Brussel Sprouts. Served w' pickled onions, pico de gallo, & queso fresco. Try them w/ Burnt Ends (+5) Make them Spicy! Add Jalapenos & Hot Habanero Sauce (+1)
Fried Pickles
Sliced dill pickles fried in our favorite beer batter. Served with our house made BBQ aioli.
Chef's Queso
Our fresh made spicy cheese sauce & fresh cut pico de gallo and served with our house made corn tortilla chips.
Grass-Fed Beef Chili
Our grass-fed beef & pinto beans w/ a perfect blend of fresh poblano & chipolte peppers topped with jack cheese & diced onions.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk brine overnight, then fried and served with habanero rach dressing, honey mustard sauce & corn bread.
Chili Cheese Nachos
Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)
Butcher's Bowl w/ Infamous Burnt Ends aka Meat Candy
House made mashed potatoes, fresh corn & jack cheese topped with our Infamous Beef Burnt Ends aka "Meat Candy"!
InFAMOUS Sandwiches
Meat Candy Burnt Ends Sandwich
If you've never had this, we suggest you do! Our double smoked beef burnt ends served on our daily baked brioche buns. Sauce them if your crazy!
Monster 50/50
Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork Combo. Or substitute BBQ Chicken. Topped with onions, pickles, coleslaw, BBQ & Hot Habanero sauces.
Smoked BBQ Sandwich
Our famous dry rubbed, slow smoked - Sliced Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork. Served up "Dripping in Sauce" or "Ask for it DRY." Or ask for it "FULLY LOADED" - jammed full of coleslaw, pickles, red onions, BBQ & Habanero Sauces. (+2)
Philly Cheese
Our take on the classic from Philly! Your choice of: Slow Smoked Beef Brisket or Grilled Chicken. Smothered in our house made three cheese sauce & sauteed onions.
El Diablo
Your choice of: Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken. Topped w' house pickled jalapenos, house mad HOT habanero sauce & coleslaw.
The Reuben
Our slow smoked brisket cut thin, chopped and grilled w/ sauerkraut, muenster cheese & Butcher's sauce on Texas sweet toast.
PBLT
House made smoked pork belly grilled to perfection. Served w' lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
Quality Butcher's Burgers! Ground in house from the finest cuts!
Butcher's Burger
6 ounces of grass-fed love. Our special blend, ground in house daily and served with lettuce and tomato.
Smoked BBQ Burger
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with your choice of: Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork. Served with your choice of cheese and coleslaw.
Animal Burger
Our "Butcher's Burger" smashed and served with sauteed onions, cheddar & Butcher;'s sauce. Always cooked medium well.
Big Bacon Burger
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with 5 strips of House Made Bacon! Served with onion, lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese.
Chili Cheese Burger
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with grass-fed beef chili, onions and cheddar.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with our famous creamy mac & cheese.
Serious Veggie Burger
Our famous black bean burger topped with fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato and red onions.
6 oz. Burger Patty
Just the meat! No Bun, nada!
Butcher's Cut STEAKS
Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak
Marinated over night, grilled on a cast-iron skillet and served with our flavourful house made chimichurri. Served with any one side.
New York Strip
12 ounces. Moderately marbled with a bold beef flavor. Served with any one side.
20 oz. Bone In Rib-eye
20 ounces. Heavily marbled providing extra flavor & juiciness. Served with any one side.
AWARD WINNING Slow Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs
Half Rack - Dry Rubbed Pork Ribs
Half a Rack of our famous competition style, ST. Louis cut Pork Ribs. Smoked for 3-4 hours. Add your own sauce if you want.
Half Rack - Fall off the Bone Pork RIBS
Half a Rack of our New York style, ST. Louis cut Pork Ribs. Smoked for 4-5 hours till they fall off the bone & then sauced up just right!
Butcher's Platters
Gimme the Beef Platter
Quarter pound of double smoked beef burnt ends & a quarter pound of beef brisket & choice of any one side.
Porky's Platter
Quarter pound of slow smoked pulled pork, quarter pound of pork belly & a quarter rack of pork ribs & choice of any one side.
Butcher's Platter
Quarter pound of any THREE carvery meats, (excluding Burnt Ends or RIBS) and any THREE sides of your choice. Substitute Burnt Ends or Pork Ribs (+4 each)
Slow Smoked BBQ Carvery
Meat Candy Burnt Ends
Our Award Winning "Infamous" Double Smoked Beef Burnt Ends. If you haven't tried them, we suggest you do! Limited supply runs out daily.
Slow Smoked Beef Brisket
Beef brisket slow smoked for over 12 hours till it's tender and melts in your mouth.
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork
Our 14 hour slow smoked pork shoulder pulled by hand and sauced just right.
Smoked & Grilled Pork Belly
House brine, slow smoked and then grilled to order. Pork goodness.
Pulled BBQ Chicken
Braised chicken thighs smothered in our original BBQ sauce.
Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated and then grilled to perfection. Perfect for your Keto craving!
Smoked Turkey Breast
*ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS!* Our house brine and then smoked Turkey breast. Gravy available, just ask!
1/2 Rack - Dry Rubbed Ribs
1/2 Rack - Fall off the Bone RIBS
Farm Fresh Salads
The Austin
Fresh corn, grape tomatoes, carrots, avocado, crumbled corn tortilla over mixed greens.
Butcher's Salad
Walnuts, cranberries, apples & crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens.
Southern Cobb
Ice burg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, fresh corn, mushrooms, avocado & bacon.
The G.O.A.T
House roasted beets, carrots, walnuts & goat cheese over mixed greens.
Farmer's Market
Grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber & carrots over mixed greens.
Tex Mex
Fresh corn, grape tomatoes, red onion, roasted beets & queso fresco over mixed greens.
Smoke House Sides
Applewood Bacon Baked Beans
Slow simmered navy beans with our house made pork chunks.
Hand Cut Fresh Fries
Hand cut fresh daily and double fried to perfection!
Sauteed Spinach
Freshly sauteed spinach with olive oil.
The Side Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onions and carrots over mixed greens.
Creamy Mac & Cheese
Our famous creamy mac & cheese made fresh daily and featuring three NY state cheeses. Sharp & Mild Cheddar and Muenster Cheeses.
Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon
Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.
Beet Salad
House made beets mixed in a house made vinaigrette and pickled red onions.
Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter
Freshly made daily and filled with corn kernels.
House Slaw
Our grandma's secret recipe featuring both mayo and vinegar! YUMMY!
Corn on the Cob
Freshly butter poached Corn on the Cob.
Cheese Fries
Our fresh cut fries smothered in our three cheese sauce.
Garlic Broccoli
Sauteed broccoli in garlic and olive oil.
House Brined Pickles
Our house brined super yummy pickles.
Brioche Bun
Sesame Seed Bun
Texas Toast
Side Corn Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh made daily with lots of butter and love.
YUMMY Desserts
Key Lime Pie
House made creamy, citrus custard. A classic.
Bourbon Bread Pudding
Cinnamon pudding made from brioche with a bourbon anglais.
Grandma's Apple Cake
Our Grandma's secret recipe. A mix of pound cake and apple pie. YUMMY!
Banana Pudding
A BBQ classic. Fresh bananas with a chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream.
Sauces & More
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Bottle - Habanero HOT Sauce
Bottle of Original BBQ Sauce
Bottle of Sweet & Spicy Sauce
Buffalo sauce
Butcher's Sauce
Chimichurri
Habanero HOT Ranch
Habanero HOT Sauce
Honey Mustard
Ketchup
Mayonnaise
Original BBQ Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Sour Cream
Spicy BBQ Aioli
Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce
3 Cheese Home Made Sauce 2oz
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Best BBQ in NYC! Legendary “Burnt Ends.” Our BBQ is smoked fresh daily so... Come in early because we tend to run out!
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103