Barbeque
Burgers

Butcher Bar

1,438 Reviews

$$

37-10 30th Ave

Astoria, NY 11103

Popular Items

Meat Candy Burnt Ends
Creamy Mac & Cheese
Hand Cut Fresh Fries

Maine Root SOFT DRINKS

Sodas made from real cane sugar
Ginger Brew

Ginger Brew

$3.25
Mexicane Cola
$3.25

Mexicane Cola

$3.25
Orange

Orange

$3.25
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.25

Poland Spring

$1.99

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

The INFAMOUS Jalapeño Margarita
$15.00

The INFAMOUS Jalapeño Margarita

$15.00

House-Made Jalapeno Infuse Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec and Sour Mix. YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMY!!!

Hillbilly Hand Grenade.
$12.00

Hillbilly Hand Grenade.

$12.00

Apple Pie Moonshine topped with Cider! Get ready for an EXPLOSION of FUN!!!!!!!!!!!!

Berry Good Time.
$13.00

Berry Good Time.

$13.00

FRUITY & DELICIOUS! 3 different Moonshines!!! Blueberry, Raspberry and Strawberry mixed with Triple Sec, Lemonade and Moonshine Berries! DAMN THAT'S A TASTY DRINK!!!

Hard Pink Lemonade.
$12.00

Hard Pink Lemonade.

$12.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemonade, Cranberry, Sugar, Lemon-Lime Soda and Fresh Lemons.

Vodka & ???

Vodka & ???

$13.00

Vodka with your choice of mixer... Get lifted!

Gin & ???

Gin & ???

$13.00
Rum & ???

Rum & ???

$13.00
Tequila & ???

Tequila & ???

$13.00
Bourbon & ???

Bourbon & ???

$13.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$7.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$7.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$7.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$8.00Out of stock
Corona

Corona

$7.00
Heineken

Heineken

$7.00
El Presidente
$8.00

El Presidente

$8.00
Dales Pale Ale
$6.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00
Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$7.00
Six Point Crisp
$7.00

Six Point Crisp

$7.00
Allagash Wheat 16oz
$11.00

Allagash Wheat 16oz

$11.00
Rekorderlig Pear Cider
$9.00

Rekorderlig Pear Cider

$9.00
Downeast Cider
$9.00

Downeast Cider

$9.00

FOUNTAIN Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25
Sweetened Iced Tea
$3.25

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.25
Iced Tea (NO SUGAR) UNSWEETENED
$3.25

Iced Tea (NO SUGAR) UNSWEETENED

$3.25

Juices

Orange

Orange

$3.25
Cranberry

Cranberry

$3.25
Pineapple

Pineapple

$3.25

La Colombe Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.99

La Colombe Coffee over Ice

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.25

La Colombe Fresh Brewed Signature Blend

Hot Tea

$3.25

The Butcher's Specials!

The Butcher's Bánh Mì
$15.99

The Butcher's Bánh Mì

$15.99

Our take on the Vietnamese classic! Your choice of protein (recommended w/ Pulled Pork) w/ house made bacon pâté & smoked bacon, pickled carrots, radish, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, jalapeños & Mayo on a French Baguette!

Home Made COOKIES & More!

Mama's Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75

Mama's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

A secret recipe passed down from generation to generation! Made with Love and a lot of CHOCOLATE!

Smores Cookie
$2.75

Smores Cookie

$2.75

An experimental cookie... AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS!

The Butcher's Counter - Grass Fed RAW Meat Ready for your Home BBQ!

Grass Fed Chopped Meat 80/20
$14.99

Grass Fed Chopped Meat 80/20

$14.99

Purchase our fresh ground daily Chopped Meat now for your own BBQ! By the Pound!

RAW Skirt Steak
$19.99

RAW Skirt Steak

$19.99

12 oz. Grass Fed/Grain Finished. Yummy and perfect for your grill!

RAW NY Strip Steak

RAW NY Strip Steak

$22.99Out of stock

12 oz. Grass Fed/Grain Finished. Moderately marbled with a bold beef flavor.

RAW Bone In Ribeye

RAW Bone In Ribeye

$39.99Out of stock

20 oz Grass Fed/Grain Finished. Heavily marbled providing extra flavor & Juiciness!

Marinated Raw Chicken Breast
$8.99

Marinated Raw Chicken Breast

$8.99

All natural chicken breasts marinated and ready for your grill or oven! Priced by the pound. (Minimum 1 pound order.)

Raw Rack of ST. Louis Cut PORK Ribs
$31.99

Raw Rack of ST. Louis Cut PORK Ribs

$31.99
Grass-fed RAW Burger Patty
$5.99

Grass-fed RAW Burger Patty

$5.99

The BEST fresh made to order Appetizers

The best Appetizers or STARTERS as we like to call them!
Meat Candy Burnt Ends
$10.99

Meat Candy Burnt Ends

$10.99

Our Award Winning Double Smoked morsels of goodness! Smoked for over 16 hours, developed in Kansas City, Missouri and perfected in Astoria, New York. Hurry up and order because we always run out!

Butcher's Bowl
$15.49

Butcher's Bowl

$15.49

House made mashed potatoes, fresh corn & jack cheese topped with your choice of: Smoked Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken.

Half Baked Mac & Cheese
$14.49

Half Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.49

Our famous creamy mac & cheese oven baked in a cast iron skillet & topped w/ our grass-fed beef chili, bacon bits & jack cheese.

Wakka's Guacamole
$14.99

Wakka's Guacamole

$14.99

Creamy blend of fresh avocado, tomato, onion & lime served w/ our house made corn tortilla chips.

Smoked & Fried Wings
$13.49

Smoked & Fried Wings

$13.49

Spiced, smoked then fried. Dressed in your choice of our famous: Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce, Buffalo Sauce or Hot Habanero Sauce. Served w/ your choice of dressing.

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.99

Soft corn tortillas w/ your choice of: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, or Brussel Sprouts. Served w' pickled onions, pico de gallo, & queso fresco. Try them w/ Burnt Ends (+5) Make them Spicy! Add Jalapenos & Hot Habanero Sauce (+1)

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.49

Sliced dill pickles fried in our favorite beer batter. Served with our house made BBQ aioli.

Chef's Queso

Chef's Queso

$12.99

Our fresh made spicy cheese sauce & fresh cut pico de gallo and served with our house made corn tortilla chips.

Grass-Fed Beef Chili
$9.49

Grass-Fed Beef Chili

$9.49

Our grass-fed beef & pinto beans w/ a perfect blend of fresh poblano & chipolte peppers topped with jack cheese & diced onions.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
$13.49

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$13.49

Buttermilk brine overnight, then fried and served with habanero rach dressing, honey mustard sauce & corn bread.

Chili Cheese Nachos
$14.49

Chili Cheese Nachos

$14.49

Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)

Butcher's Bowl w/ Infamous Burnt Ends aka Meat Candy
$18.49

Butcher's Bowl w/ Infamous Burnt Ends aka Meat Candy

$18.49

House made mashed potatoes, fresh corn & jack cheese topped with our Infamous Beef Burnt Ends aka "Meat Candy"!

InFAMOUS Sandwiches

Always made from scratch! Slow smoked meats on your choice of either our succulent daily baked brioche buns or make it a wrap on a flour tortilla. YUM!
Meat Candy Burnt Ends Sandwich
$16.49

Meat Candy Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.49

If you've never had this, we suggest you do! Our double smoked beef burnt ends served on our daily baked brioche buns. Sauce them if your crazy!

Monster 50/50

Monster 50/50

$17.49

Smoked Brisket & Pulled Pork Combo. Or substitute BBQ Chicken. Topped with onions, pickles, coleslaw, BBQ & Hot Habanero sauces.

Smoked BBQ Sandwich
$14.49

Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$14.49

Our famous dry rubbed, slow smoked - Sliced Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork. Served up "Dripping in Sauce" or "Ask for it DRY." Or ask for it "FULLY LOADED" - jammed full of coleslaw, pickles, red onions, BBQ & Habanero Sauces. (+2)

Philly Cheese

Philly Cheese

$15.99

Our take on the classic from Philly! Your choice of: Slow Smoked Beef Brisket or Grilled Chicken. Smothered in our house made three cheese sauce & sauteed onions.

El Diablo

El Diablo

$14.99

Your choice of: Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken. Topped w' house pickled jalapenos, house mad HOT habanero sauce & coleslaw.

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.99

Our slow smoked brisket cut thin, chopped and grilled w/ sauerkraut, muenster cheese & Butcher's sauce on Texas sweet toast.

PBLT

PBLT

$15.49

House made smoked pork belly grilled to perfection. Served w' lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.49

Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)

Quality Butcher's Burgers! Ground in house from the finest cuts!

Fresh In-House Ground Grass-fed Beef simply grilled to perfection! Add your favorite toppings for the ULTIMATE experience!
Butcher's Burger
$13.99

Butcher's Burger

$13.99

6 ounces of grass-fed love. Our special blend, ground in house daily and served with lettuce and tomato.

Smoked BBQ Burger
$16.99

Smoked BBQ Burger

$16.99

Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with your choice of: Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork. Served with your choice of cheese and coleslaw.

Animal Burger

Animal Burger

$15.49

Our "Butcher's Burger" smashed and served with sauteed onions, cheddar & Butcher;'s sauce. Always cooked medium well.

Big Bacon Burger
$16.99

Big Bacon Burger

$16.99

Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with 5 strips of House Made Bacon! Served with onion, lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese.

Chili Cheese Burger
$16.49

Chili Cheese Burger

$16.49

Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with grass-fed beef chili, onions and cheddar.

Mac & Cheese Burger
$16.49

Mac & Cheese Burger

$16.49

Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with our famous creamy mac & cheese.

Serious Veggie Burger
$14.99

Serious Veggie Burger

$14.99

Our famous black bean burger topped with fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato and red onions.

6 oz. Burger Patty
$9.49

6 oz. Burger Patty

$9.49

Just the meat! No Bun, nada!

Butcher's Cut STEAKS

Always grass-fed and grain finished and cooked up on a cast-iron skillet for maximum flavor!
Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak
$29.99

Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak

$29.99

Marinated over night, grilled on a cast-iron skillet and served with our flavourful house made chimichurri. Served with any one side.

New York Strip
$40.99

New York Strip

$40.99

12 ounces. Moderately marbled with a bold beef flavor. Served with any one side.

20 oz. Bone In Rib-eye

20 oz. Bone In Rib-eye

$49.99Out of stock

20 ounces. Heavily marbled providing extra flavor & juiciness. Served with any one side.

20 oz. Bone In Rib-eye (Copy)

20 oz. Bone In Rib-eye (Copy)

$45.99Out of stock

20 ounces. Heavily marbled providing extra flavor & juiciness. Served with any one side.

AWARD WINNING Slow Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs

Slow Smoked over Applewood we offer two types of St. Louis cut PORK Ribs. Our Competition style House Dry Rubbed and our New York Style Fall off the Bone Sauced Ribs.
Half Rack - Dry Rubbed Pork Ribs
$28.99

Half Rack - Dry Rubbed Pork Ribs

$28.99

Half a Rack of our famous competition style, ST. Louis cut Pork Ribs. Smoked for 3-4 hours. Add your own sauce if you want.

Half Rack - Fall off the Bone Pork RIBS
$29.99

Half Rack - Fall off the Bone Pork RIBS

$29.99

Half a Rack of our New York style, ST. Louis cut Pork Ribs. Smoked for 4-5 hours till they fall off the bone & then sauced up just right!

Butcher's Platters

Platters designed with your favorite BBQ meats and choice of sides!
Gimme the Beef Platter
$28.99

Gimme the Beef Platter

$28.99

Quarter pound of double smoked beef burnt ends & a quarter pound of beef brisket & choice of any one side.

Porky's Platter
$31.99

Porky's Platter

$31.99

Quarter pound of slow smoked pulled pork, quarter pound of pork belly & a quarter rack of pork ribs & choice of any one side.

Butcher's Platter
$43.99

Butcher's Platter

$43.99

Quarter pound of any THREE carvery meats, (excluding Burnt Ends or RIBS) and any THREE sides of your choice. Substitute Burnt Ends or Pork Ribs (+4 each)

Slow Smoked BBQ Carvery

Our Slow Smoked Meats hand carved and served by weight, just like they do in Texas!
Meat Candy Burnt Ends
$10.99+

Meat Candy Burnt Ends

$10.99+

Our Award Winning "Infamous" Double Smoked Beef Burnt Ends. If you haven't tried them, we suggest you do! Limited supply runs out daily.

Slow Smoked Beef Brisket
$9.99+

Slow Smoked Beef Brisket

$9.99+

Beef brisket slow smoked for over 12 hours till it's tender and melts in your mouth.

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork
$8.99+

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork

$8.99+

Our 14 hour slow smoked pork shoulder pulled by hand and sauced just right.

Smoked & Grilled Pork Belly
$8.99+

Smoked & Grilled Pork Belly

$8.99+

House brine, slow smoked and then grilled to order. Pork goodness.

Pulled BBQ Chicken
$8.49+

Pulled BBQ Chicken

$8.49+

Braised chicken thighs smothered in our original BBQ sauce.

Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast
$8.49+

Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.49+

Marinated and then grilled to perfection. Perfect for your Keto craving!

Smoked Turkey Breast

Smoked Turkey Breast

$8.99+Out of stock

*ONLY AVAILABLE ON WEEKENDS!* Our house brine and then smoked Turkey breast. Gravy available, just ask!

1/2 Rack - Dry Rubbed Ribs
$22.99

1/2 Rack - Dry Rubbed Ribs

$22.99
1/2 Rack - Fall off the Bone RIBS
$23.99

1/2 Rack - Fall off the Bone RIBS

$23.99

Farm Fresh Salads

Fresh ingredients sourced straight from the farm.
The Austin

The Austin

$14.49

Fresh corn, grape tomatoes, carrots, avocado, crumbled corn tortilla over mixed greens.

Butcher's Salad
$13.99

Butcher's Salad

$13.99

Walnuts, cranberries, apples & crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens.

Southern Cobb

Southern Cobb

$17.99

Ice burg lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, fresh corn, mushrooms, avocado & bacon.

The G.O.A.T

The G.O.A.T

$14.99

House roasted beets, carrots, walnuts & goat cheese over mixed greens.

Farmer's Market
$12.99

Farmer's Market

$12.99

Grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber & carrots over mixed greens.

Tex Mex

Tex Mex

$14.99

Fresh corn, grape tomatoes, red onion, roasted beets & queso fresco over mixed greens.

Smoke House Sides

Always made fresh daily from the best ingredients!
Applewood Bacon Baked Beans
$5.99

Applewood Bacon Baked Beans

$5.99

Slow simmered navy beans with our house made pork chunks.

Hand Cut Fresh Fries
$6.99

Hand Cut Fresh Fries

$6.99

Hand cut fresh daily and double fried to perfection!

Sauteed Spinach
$6.99

Sauteed Spinach

$6.99

Freshly sauteed spinach with olive oil.

The Side Salad
$6.99

The Side Salad

$6.99

Grape tomatoes, red onions and carrots over mixed greens.

Creamy Mac & Cheese
$6.49

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Our famous creamy mac & cheese made fresh daily and featuring three NY state cheeses. Sharp & Mild Cheddar and Muenster Cheeses.

Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon
$8.99

Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon

$8.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$6.99

House made beets mixed in a house made vinaigrette and pickled red onions.

Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter
$5.99

Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter

$5.99

Freshly made daily and filled with corn kernels.

House Slaw

House Slaw

$5.99

Our grandma's secret recipe featuring both mayo and vinegar! YUMMY!

Corn on the Cob
$5.99

Corn on the Cob

$5.99

Freshly butter poached Corn on the Cob.

Cheese Fries
$8.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our fresh cut fries smothered in our three cheese sauce.

Garlic Broccoli
$6.99

Garlic Broccoli

$6.99

Sauteed broccoli in garlic and olive oil.

House Brined Pickles
$4.99

House Brined Pickles

$4.99

Our house brined super yummy pickles.

Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.99
Sesame Seed Bun
$1.99

Sesame Seed Bun

$1.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

Side Corn Chips

$3.99
Mashed Potatoes
$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Fresh made daily with lots of butter and love.

YUMMY Desserts

Freshly house made with love!
Key Lime Pie
$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

House made creamy, citrus custard. A classic.

Bourbon Bread Pudding
$7.99

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.99

Cinnamon pudding made from brioche with a bourbon anglais.

Grandma's Apple Cake
$7.99

Grandma's Apple Cake

$7.99

Our Grandma's secret recipe. A mix of pound cake and apple pie. YUMMY!

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.99Out of stock

A BBQ classic. Fresh bananas with a chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream.

Sauces & More

Our BBQ sauces and Habanero Hot sauce are all house made and are gluten free.
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50
Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50
Bottle - Habanero HOT Sauce
$6.00

Bottle - Habanero HOT Sauce

$6.00
Bottle of Original BBQ Sauce
$8.00

Bottle of Original BBQ Sauce

$8.00
Bottle of Sweet & Spicy Sauce
$8.00

Bottle of Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$8.00
Buffalo sauce
$0.50

Buffalo sauce

$0.50
Butcher's Sauce
$0.50

Butcher's Sauce

$0.50
Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$1.00
Habanero HOT Ranch
$0.50

Habanero HOT Ranch

$0.50
Habanero HOT Sauce
$0.50

Habanero HOT Sauce

$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Ketchup

Ketchup

$0.50
Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise

$0.50
Original BBQ Sauce
$0.50

Original BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Ranch Dressing
$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
Spicy BBQ Aioli
$0.50

Spicy BBQ Aioli

$0.50
Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce
$0.50

Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce

$0.50
3 Cheese Home Made Sauce 2oz
$2.00

3 Cheese Home Made Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Butcher's SHWAG!!!

Russian Mafia T Shirt
$25.00

Russian Mafia T Shirt

$25.00
Infamous T Shirt
$25.00

Infamous T Shirt

$25.00
OG SNAP BACK HAT
$30.00

OG SNAP BACK HAT

$30.00
OG SNAP BACK CAMO HAT

OG SNAP BACK CAMO HAT

$30.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best BBQ in NYC! Legendary “Burnt Ends.” Our BBQ is smoked fresh daily so... Come in early because we tend to run out!

Website

Location

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103

Directions

Gallery
Butcher Bar image
Butcher Bar image
Butcher Bar image
Butcher Bar image

