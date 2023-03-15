  • Home
A map showing the location of Circle S BBQ and More 5930 Hwy 15 NView gallery

Circle S BBQ and More 5930 Hwy 15 N

No reviews yet

5930 Hwy 15 N

Ecru, MS 38841

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Lunch

Entrees

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$9.99

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$9.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Swee Potato Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Okra

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Premium Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Salad Bar

$3.99

Dinner

Appetizers

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.99

Onion Rings

$7.99
Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.99
Smoked Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Smoked Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Salad Bar only 1 trip

$7.59

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99
Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Smoked Chicken Salad

$11.99

Jethro's House Salad

$8.99

Entrees

1/2 Rack Just the Ribs

$15.99

1/2 Rib Plate

$19.99
1/2 Smoked Chicken Plate

$16.99
2 Mississippi Raised Catfish Filet

$18.99

4 Homestyle Chicken Tenders

$14.99
Brisket Plate

$18.99

Dinner on the Tailgate

$39.99

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.99

Full Rack of Ribs Just the Ribs

$24.99
Pulled Pork BBQ Plate

$14.99

12 oz Ribeye

$24.99

10 oz Sirloin

$18.99

8 oz Filet

$28.99

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

8 oz Cheeseburger

$10.99

5 oz Cheeseburger

$8.99

High on the Hog

$14.99
Brisket Haystack

$12.99

Chicken Haystack

$12.99

Hog Back Spud

$8.99

Chicken Spud

$8.99

Plain Spud

$3.99

Loaded Spud

$5.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.99

Turtle Cheesec Cake

$5.49

Plain Cheesecake

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.50

Hommade Cake

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Kids

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

K Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.99

Dan Dawg

$4.99

Take Home

Family Pulled Pork Pack

$29.99

Rib Pack

$59.99

Barnyard Special

$74.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Premium Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Sweet Potato

$3.99

Salad Bar

$3.99

Drinks

Non Soda drinks

Coffee

$2.79

Tea

$2.79

WATER

White Milk

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Gallon Tea

Sweet

$4.99

Un-Sweet

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Mtn. Dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Deserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Black Berry Cobbler

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Ice Cream

$1.50

Homemade Cakes

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Cold Deli Items

Deli

1/2 Pint Baked Beans

$3.00

1/2 Pint Cole Slaw

$3.00

1/2 Pint Potato Salad

$3.00

1\2 Pint Bbq Sauce

$1.25

Pint Baked Beans

$6.00

Pint Bbq Sauce

$2.50

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.00

Pound Pulled Pork

$12.99

Quart Baked Beans

$11.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$11.00

Quart Potato Salad

$11.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hope you enjoyed dining at Circle S BBQ and More! See you again soon! Serving ECRU and the surrounding area with the best BBQ around.

Location

5930 Hwy 15 N, Ecru, MS 38841

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

