Drink Menu

Wine

Angels & Cowboys Red Blend

$8.00

Angels & Cowboys Red Blend - Bottle

$33.00

Bonanno Cabernet Savignon Napa

$12.00

Bonanno Cabernet Savignon Napa - Bottle

$48.00

Clay Shannon Cabernet Sauvignon Lake County

$8.00

Clay Shannon Cabernet Sauvignon Lake County - Bottle

$33.00

Finca Decero Malbec

$10.00

Finca Decero Malbec - Bottle

$40.00

Gen 5 Zinfandel Lodi

$7.00

Gen 5 Zinfandel Lodi - Bottle

$24.00

Guigal Chateauneuf du Pape - Bottle

$79.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$11.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir - Bottle

$42.00

Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir

$8.00

Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir - Bottle

$30.00

Peter Franus Zinfandel Mt. Veeder

$11.00

Peter Franus Zinfandel Mt. Veeder - Bottle

$42.00

Pozzan Merlot

$8.00

Pozzan Merlot - Bottle

$30.00

Brassfield Sauvingnon Blanc California

$8.00

Brassfield Sauvingnon Blanc California - Bottle

$30.00

Chalk Hill Estate Reserve Chardonnay Chalk Hill - Bottle

$57.00

Foris Pinot Gris Rogue Valley Oregon

$8.00

Foris Pinot Gris Rogue Valley Oregon - Bottle

$28.00

Grovemill Sauvignon Blanc New Zeeland

$8.00

Grovemill Sauvignon Blanc New Zeeland - Bottle

$28.00

Hirsch Chardonnay Sonoma Coast Estate - Bottle

$88.00

Kavaklidere Cankaya White Turkey

$8.00

Kavaklidere Cankaya White Turkey - Bottle

$28.00

La Spinetta Moscato Piedmont

$9.00

La Spinetta Moscato Piedmont - Bottle

$36.00

Lucien Crochet Sancerre Blanc - Bottle

$60.00

Schug Estate Chardonnay, Carneros

$11.00

Schug Estate Chardonnay, Carneros - Bottle

$44.00

Selbach Riesling Mosel

$8.00

Selbach Riesling Mosel - Bottle

$28.00

Shooting Star Chardonnay Medacino

$7.00

Shooting Star Chardonnay Medacino - Bottle

$28.00

Marland Rose

$9.00

Marland Rose - Bottle

$35.00

Villa Wolf Rose

$8.00

Villa Wolf Rose - Bottle

$32.00

Bianca Vigna Prosecco DOCG

$8.00

Bianca Vigna Prosecco DOCG - Bottle

$32.00

Gaston Chiquet Brut, Dizy Champagne - Bottle

$72.00

GuyLarmandier Brut Rose Vetus Champagne - Bottle

$78.00

Henri Champliau Cremant de Bourgogne Brut

$11.00

Henri Champliau Cremant de Bourgogne Brut - Bottle

$44.00

Sabate I Coca Rose Brut Reserva Cava

$9.00

Sabate I Coca Rose Brut Reserva Cava - Bottle

$36.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Bells Two Hearted

$5.00

Perrin Black

$5.00

Founder's Rubeaus Nitro

$6.00

New Holland Tangerine Space Machine

$6.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$4.75

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$4.75

Short's Locals Light

$4.75

Hefeweizen

$6.00

Painted Turtle Buzzin' Blackberry Hard Cider

$6.75

Budlight

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Michelobe Ultra

$3.75

Stella Artois

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$3.75

Labatt Blue Light

$3.75

Twisted Tea Original

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

PBR 16 oz.

$3.75

Seltzers

High Noon

$6.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.00

Long Drink Traditional

$6.00

White Claw Blackcherry

$6.00

White Claw Peach

$6.00

White Claw Blackberry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetended Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Spiced Pear

$7.00

Pineapple Mule

$7.00

Raspberry Limeade

$7.00

Palo-Marita

$7.00

Orange Mule

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA NA

$4.75

Heineken 0.0 NA

$4.75

Water

Butcher Block Social Menu

By the Half

Brisket

$10.00

1/2 lb of Brisket

Pulled Pork

$5.00

1/2 lb of Pulled Pork

Pulled Chicken

$5.00

1/2 lb of Pulled Chicken

Combos

Little Brother (Joey) Platter

$25.00

Feeds 1 Person - 6oz. Pulled Pork, 6oz Brisket, choice of 2 sides

Big Brother (Anthony) Platter

$60.00

Feeds 3 Ribs (6 Bones) 8oz Pulled Pork, 8oz Brisket, Choice of 2 sides

Papa Sal Platter

$110.00

Feeds 6 Full Slab of Ribs 12oz Pulled Pork, 12 oz Brisket, 12oz Pulled Chicken, Chocice of 3 Sides

Lil Rascals

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

3 Chicken Fingers

BBQ Slider

$5.00

Choice of meat, Slider Bun

By the Each

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

6 Jumbo Chicken WIngs

Sausage Link 1

$8.00

1 6" Sausage link

Sausage Link 2

$8.00

1 6" Sausage link

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

1 Brisket Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

1Pulled Pork Sandwich

The Tony

$15.00

Baked Beans, Pulled Pork, Tots, Cole Slaw

Pulle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

1 Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Pork Chop

$20.00

1 8oz Pork Chop

Chicken Leg "Quarter"

$20.00

1/4 Chicken Smoked

Fired Pickles

$12.00

10 oz fried pickles

Onion Rings

$12.00

12 oz onion rings

By the Eache

Saladino Stacker

$20.00

Brisket, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw

Sides

Baked Beand

$5.00

6oz Baked Beans

Cheese Potatoes

$5.00

6oz Cheesey Potatos

Collard Greens

$5.00

6oz Collard Greens

Cornbread Casserole

$5.00

6oz Cornbread Casserole

Fire Roasted Street Corn

$5.00

6oz Fire Roasted Street Corn

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

6oz Grilled Veggies

Homade Sweet Potato Casserole

$5.00

6oz Homade Sweet Potato Casserole

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

6oz Mac n Cheese

Tater Tots

$5.00

6oz Tater Tots

Cornbread Muffin Top

$5.00

6oz Cornbread Muffin Top

Fiesta Corn

$5.00

6oz Fesita Corn

Pork Chips

$10.00

Bbucket of Pork Chips

MAC Bowls

Mac n Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Mixed w/ BBQ Sauce & Tots

Mac n Cheese Bowl Chicken

$13.00

Mixed w/ Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Tots

Mac n Cheese Bowl Pork

$13.00

Mixed w/ Prok, BBQ Sauce & Tots

Mac n Cheese Bowl Brisket

$15.00

Mixed w/ Brisket, BBQ Sauce & Tots

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots w/ Chicken

$13.00

Toped W/ Pulled Chicken, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro

Loaded Tots w/ Pork

$13.00

Toped W/ Pulled Pork, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro

Loaded Tots w/ Brisket

$16.00

Toped W/ Brisket, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapeno, Green Onions & Cilantro

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

Banana Cream Pie Parafait

$6.00

Banana Cream Pie Parafait

Banana Bread Pudding W/ Rum Carmel Sauce

$9.00

Banana Bread Pudding W/ Rum Carmel Sauce

Cupcake Trio

$5.00

Cupcake Trio

Salads

BB House

$12.00

Revolution Farm Greens, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, housemade crutons, cucumber, tomato & red onion

BB Signature

$15.00

Revolution Farm Greens, Apple cider vinaigrette dressing, roasted fuji apples, gorgonzola cheese & Candy Glazed Walnuts