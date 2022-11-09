Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

248 Reviews

$$

1905 Bodega Ave

Petaluma, CA 94952

Order Again

Popular Items

Butcher Burger
Old Bay Fries - side
Roadhouse Burger

Wilson PTA Dine and Donate Family Feast - Nov 16th

Wilson PTA Dine and Donate WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 16TH - Family Feast with one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Duroc Pulled Pork, pint of Potato Salad, pint of Coleslaw, Hawaiian rolls and pickles. Feed 4+
Brisket Bundle ~ Nov 16th

Brisket Bundle ~ Nov 16th

$60.00

Wilson PTA Dine and Donate WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 16TH - Family Feast with one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, pint of Potato Salad, pint of Coleslaw, Hawaiian rolls and pickles. Feed 4+

Pork Bundle ~ Nov 16th

Pork Bundle ~ Nov 16th

$54.00

Wilson PTA Dine and Donate WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 16TH - Family Feast with one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Duroc Pulled Pork, pint of Potato Salad, pint of Coleslaw, Hawaiian rolls and pickles. Feed 4+

Thanksgiving BBQ Pre-Orders - Novemeber 24th Only

2 Pounds of Brisket - 11/24 only

$76.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

2 Pounds of Duroc Pulled Pork - 11/24 only

$60.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

Full Rack of St Louis Pork Ribs -11/24 only

$44.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

Louisiana Hot Links (4) - 11/24 only

$20.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

Combo: Brisket + Ribs + Pulled Pork - 11/24 only

$105.00

One pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, one pound of Duroc Pulled Pork, one rack of St Louis Ribs. Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

2 Pints of Coleslaw - 11/24 only

$20.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

2 Pints of Potato Salad - 11/24 only

$20.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

2 Pints of Braised Greens - 11/24 only

$20.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

2 Pints of Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese -11/24 only

$24.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

2 Pints of Creamed Street Corn - 11/24 only

$24.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

2 Pints of Pit Beans - 11/24 only

$24.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

Pint of BBQ Sauce - 11/24 only

$12.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Rolls (16 Pack) - 11/24 only

$6.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Order for Porch Pick-up between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, November 24th.

Weekend BBQ Pre-Order

Friday Night Brisket Bundle (Friday Night Pre-order only)

Friday Night Brisket Bundle (Friday Night Pre-order only)

$55.00

It's Friday night and we're ready for some real deal Holyfield BBQ! The Friday Night Brisket Bundle consists of one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, one pint of Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese, one pint of Braised Greens + Hominy, 4 Hawaiian rolls, pickles, and sauce. Feeds 4, depending on appetites. *** Must be ordered by 5pm on Wednesday for Porch Pick-up on Fridays between 4pm and 6pm.. Please enter your correct date and time for Porch Pick-up. Not available at other times. ***

The Single Dad (Saturday and Sunday Pre-order only)

The Single Dad (Saturday and Sunday Pre-order only)

$55.00

We got you covered! "The Single Dad," package consists of a half pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, a half pound of slow 'n' low smoked Duroc Pulled Pork, your choice of two sides, four Hawaiian rolls, pickles, and sauce. Feeds 2-4 depending on appetites. *** Must be ordered by 5pm on Wednesday for Porch Pick-up on Saturdays and Sundays. Please enter your correct date and time for Porch Pick-up. Not available at other times. ***

Family Feast Mode (Saturday and Sunday Pre-order only)

Family Feast Mode (Saturday and Sunday Pre-order only)

$95.00

The BBQ Family Feast consists of one pound of slow 'n' low Brisket, one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Duroc Pulled Pork, three sides (you choose), plus Hawaiian rolls, pickles, and sauce. Feeds 4-6 people, depending on appetites. *** Must be ordered by 5pm on Wednesday for Porch Pick-up on Saturdays and Sundays. Please enter your correct date and time for Porch Pick-up. Not available at other times. ***

Pigskin Pit Boss (Sundays only)

Pigskin Pit Boss (Sundays only)

$89.00

. **Available on Sundays, starting at noon: a half pound of our slow ‘n’ low smoked Brisket, a half pound of Duroc Pulled Pork, a half rack of St Louis Ribs, and two Louisiana Hot Links (sliced), plus pints of potato salad and coleslaw. Now that’s a football feast!***

Starters

Street Corn

Street Corn

$7.50

Sweet corn on the cob topped with Vaquero sauce, chile-lime dust, grated cotija.

Jalapeño Hushpuppies

Jalapeño Hushpuppies

$7.00

Jalapeño hushpuppies, served with Crime Sauce for dipping.

Brisket Dip Tacos

Brisket Dip Tacos

$15.50

Smoked brisket dip tacos.

Crack 'n' Cheese Bombs

Crack 'n' Cheese Bombs

$6.00

Panko-fried Mac 'n' Cheese balls. (2)

Totchos

These ain't your mama's tater tots! Enjoy with the homeys as a starter, or ride solo as a main course.
Pulled Pork Totchos

Pulled Pork Totchos

$16.00

Sauced 'n' tossed with Mojo pulled pork, Vaquero sauce, BBQ sauce, Queso,, pickled red onions, jalapeños. cilantro.

Texas Totchos (with smoked brisket)

Texas Totchos (with smoked brisket)

$16.00

Sauced 'n' tossed tots with slow-smoked brisket, queso, Vaquero, BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Totchos (no meat)

$9.00

Sauced 'n' tossed tots with queso, Vaquero sauce, BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Burgers

All-natural custom-blend brisket & chuck 6 oz patty, served with Crime Sauce, house American, Cheddar, and jack cheese blend, grilled onions, pickles, and shredded iceberg lettuce, on a toasted Portuguese bun. Cooked MEDIUM. + Add a side for $4 each.
Butcher Burger

Butcher Burger

$12.50

Our signature burger; 6 oz all-natural brisket and chuck custom blend patty, American cheese, cheddar & jack blend, grilled onions, pickles, shredded iceberg, Crime Sauce, on a toasted Portuguese bun. Cooked MEDIUM.

Roadhouse Burger

Roadhouse Burger

$15.50

6 0z all-natural brisket and chuck custom blend patty, bacon, American cheese, cheddar & jack blend, bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy onions, pickles, shredded lettuce, grilled onions, Crime Sauce, on a toasted Portuguese bun. Cooked MEDIUM.

Dusty Baker Burger

Dusty Baker Burger

$16.50

Our all-natural custom brisket and chuck patty, with bacon, Pt Reyes blue cheese, cheddar and jack, BBQ sauce, Buffalo sauce on a toasted Portuguese bun. Cooked MEDIUM.

Veggie Burger

$11.95Out of stock

FieldBurger patty (made with barley, fresh carrots and celery), American cheese, cheddar & jack blend, grilled onions, pickles, shredded iceberg, Crime Sauce, on a toasted Portuguese bun.

Fire & Smoke Sandwiches

Served with Crime Sauce, shredded iceberg lettuce, and pickles on a toasted Bordenave's French roll.
Smoked Cuban

Smoked Cuban

$14.95

Smoked Duroc pulled pork, Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, pickles. Crime Sauce, pressed French roll.

The Muddy Waters (Smoked Brisket Dip)

The Muddy Waters (Smoked Brisket Dip)

$15.50

Smoked brisket, pepper jack, grilled onions and peppers, garlic chili aioli,, toasted French roll. Smoke-Yard au jus for dipping.

Old School - Duroc Pulled Pork

Old School - Duroc Pulled Pork

$14.50

Duroc Pulled Pork, Pickles, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, on a toasted Portuguese bun.

Old School - Smoked Brisket

$14.50

Smoked Brisket, Pickles, Slaw, BBQ Sauce, on a toasted Portuguese bun.

Hot Link Bánh Mì

$11.50

Louisiana Hot Link, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, sliced cucumber, sriracha mayo, toasted bolillo roll.

Sides & Extras

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.00

Good ol' Coleslaw.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Loaded Potato Salad (contains egg, bacon, shredded cheese, dairy).

Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$6.00

Beans, braised in the smoker, with slow-smoked pork and brisket, red bells, tomato, onion.

Braised Greens

Braised Greens

$6.00

Southern-style braised mustard greens, (contains pork).

Old Bay Fries - side

Old Bay Fries - side

$6.00

Crinkle-cut fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.50

Banana pudding by Mad Batter. Individual-sized.

Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$8.50

Four layer Mississippi Mud Pie features a crumbly chocolate cookie crust, fudgy chocolate brownie, velvety chocolate pudding, and whipped cream. Gluten-free, made local by Mad Batter Cakery Co.

Kid's Menu

For our guest 12 and under only, served with crinkle-cut fries and yogurt.

Mini Corn Dogs - comes with fries & yogurt

$7.95

Kiddo Cheeseburger - comes with yogurt and fries

$11.00

Cheeseburger with fries, plus yogurt. For ages 12 and under.

Sodas/Water

Coke

$2.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hoppy Water

$3.50

Beer in Cans

Scrimshaw Pilsner *must be 21 years old or over

$6.00

Farmer's Light

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Laguniatas Disorderly Tea

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Burgers, BBQ, & Beer in the Petaluma countryside.

Website

Location

1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

