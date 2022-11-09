Butcher Crown Roadhouse

Friday Night Brisket Bundle (Friday Night Pre-order only)

$55.00

It's Friday night and we're ready for some real deal Holyfield BBQ! The Friday Night Brisket Bundle consists of one pound of slow 'n' low smoked Brisket, one pint of Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese, one pint of Braised Greens + Hominy, 4 Hawaiian rolls, pickles, and sauce. Feeds 4, depending on appetites. *** Must be ordered by 5pm on Wednesday for Porch Pick-up on Fridays between 4pm and 6pm.. Please enter your correct date and time for Porch Pick-up. Not available at other times. ***