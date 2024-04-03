Butchertown Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
THE SPOT FOR TEXAS-STYLE BBQ, CRAFT TACOS, & KILLER MARGARITAS
Location
1416 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Hattie B's - Nashville - Lower Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant