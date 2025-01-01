- Home
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B
New Orleans, LA 70130
Featured Items
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Thinly sliced smoked turkey w/ arugula, avocado, tomato, & basil aioli on 6 grain wheat bread.$17.00
Cubano
Smoked pork shoulder, ham, cilantro-jalapeno pesto, mustard, dill pickles, banana pepper aioli & Swiss cheese. Served on a pressed bolillo.$15.00
Mac+Cheese
w/ white cheddar béchamel & parsley bread crumbs$9.00
FOOD
To Go Utensils-PLEASE MAKE A SELECTION
Daily Specials
Small Plates, Soups+Salads
Black-Eyed Pea Chili
Housemade beef & pork black-eyed pea chili.$9.00
Hot Boudin$8.00
Mac+Cheese
w/ white cheddar béchamel & parsley bread crumbs$9.00
Duck Pastrami Sliders
House made duck pastrami with gruyere cheese.$12.00
Fried LA Shrimp
w/ lemon & chili vinegar aioli$10.00
Cajun Fried Ribs
14 oz of confit pork ribs, fried to order & tossed in Cajun seasoning. Served w/ white BBQ sauce.$15.00
Grilled Salmon Belly
w/ arugula & shaved onions tossed in lemon thyme vinaigrette$10.00
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork with Carolina BBQ sauce & coleslaw on a roll.$13.00
Buckboard Bacon Melt
w/ collard greens, banana pepper aioli & Swiss on White Bread$15.00
Butcher Burger
All-beef patty topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, mayo & mustard. Served on house-made sesame seed bun.$16.00
Cajun Pork Dog
w/ black-eyed pea chili, sauerkraut, & beer mustard on a pretzel bun$10.00
Cochon Muffaletta
w/ house meats & giardiniera olive salad on sesame loaf$19.00
Cubano
Smoked pork shoulder, ham, cilantro-jalapeno pesto, mustard, dill pickles, banana pepper aioli & Swiss cheese. Served on a pressed bolillo.$15.00
Gambino
House-cured soppressata, coppa, salami cotto, banana peppers, arugula, shaved red onions & herb vinaigrette. Served on ciabatta.$16.00
Le Pig Mac
2 all pork patties, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, dill pickle & onions on Sesame Bun$13.00
Moroccan Spiced Lamb
w/ cucumber tzatziki & chili oil on flatbread$16.00
Porchetta
w/ chili-marinated rapini + mayo on focaccia$16.00
Pork Belly Sandwich
Grilled pork belly topped w/ mint, cucumbers, & chili lime aioli. Served on toasted white bread.$12.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Thinly sliced smoked turkey w/ arugula, avocado, tomato, & basil aioli on 6 grain wheat bread.$17.00
Veggie Sandwich
w/ cucumbers, tomato, arugula, & basil aioli on Six-Grain$12.00
Sides
Potato Salad
Made in house with hard boiled eggs, dill pickles, hot sauce & mustard.$6.00
B&B Pickles
House bread & butter pickles.$3.50
Marinated Brussels Sprouts
Marinated brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar & mint chiffonade.$7.00
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage, carrots, & parsley.$5.00
Chips
Peanut oil-fried Kennebec potato chips. Lightly salted.$3.00
Bavarian Pretzel$6.00
Ham & Cheese Stuffed Pretzel
Ham & gruyere stuffed pretzel by La Boulangerie.$9.00
$1 Pickle$1.00
Additional Side Cracker$2.00
Side Giardiniera$1.00
A La Carte Charcuterie
A La Carte Cooked Sausage
Desserts
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Rainwater 16 OZ$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Rambler Sparkling Water 12 OZ$3.25
Iced Tea$3.00
Sweet Tea$3.00
Iced Tea Half & Half$3.00
Cold Brew$5.00
Americana Huckleberry Soda$5.00
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Lemonade$4.00
Barq's Root Beer$4.00
Dad's Cream Soda$5.00
Diet Coke (can)$2.50
Ginger Ale (Can)$2.50
Mexican Coke$4.50
Grapefruit Kiss$5.00
O-So Orange Soda$5.00
Saint Arnold's Ginger Beer$5.00
Sprite (Can)$2.50
Squirt Grapefruit Can$2.50
Cranberry Juice$2.00
Orange Juice$5.00OUT OF STOCK
O-So Grape Soda$5.00
Romano's White Peach Italian Soda$5.00
Virgin Mary$4.00
Beer
Mönchsambacher Lager 12 OZ$9.00
Thiriez/Jester King La Petite Princesse 12 OZ$12.00
Parish Envie 16 OZ
Hazy Pale Ale from Broussard, LA.$9.00
Ecology Fingerpaint IPA 12 OZ$9.00
De La Senne Jambe De Bois 10 OZ$10.00
Freigeist Dunkel 12 OZ$9.00
Drink Local Combo
Local beer & a shot combo w/ Second Line Batture Blonde can & a shot of Left Bank Bourbon.$12.00
Agile Lemon Buffer 16 OZ Can$10.00
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn NA$5.00
Burial/Parleaux Battles IPA 16 OZ$12.00
Busch Lite$4.50
Crooked Stave Sunny Chai'd Up Brown Ale 16 OZ$12.00
Freigeist Abraxxxas Can$10.00
Gnarly Barley Jucifer IPA
Juicy & fresh IPA from Hammond, LA.$6.00
Great Raft Reasonably Corrupt Schwarzbier$6.00
Holy Mountain Garden of Light Saison 16 OZ Can$10.00
Kingfish Huey P Pear Cider$10.00
Lagunitas IPA 19.2 OZ Can
The most popular IPA in the world from CA.$8.00
Rally Cap First Pitch 16 OZ can
First Pitch Pale Ale by Rally Cap Brewing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.$9.00
Reissdorf Kölsch 16 OZ$10.00
Rothaus Pils 12.2 OZ$9.00
Second Line Batture Blonde 12 OZ$6.00
Sierra Nevada Trail Pass NA IPA$5.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing$8.50
St. Arnold Dry Cider
Clean & refreshing cider from Houston, Texas.$5.00
Untitled Art Yuzu$9.00
Urban South Paradise Park 19.2 OZ$7.00
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 12.7 OZ$15.00
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 12.7 OZ$20.00
De Garde Buveaux 25.4 OZ$35.00
Holy Mountain Temples Crumble At Her Feet 16.9 OZ$32.00
Jester King Atrial Rubicite 2023 16.9 OZ$32.00
Cocktails
Drink Local Combo
Local beer & a shot combo w/ Second Line Batture Blonde can & a shot of Left Bank Bourbon.$12.00
Kumquatini
Kumquat vodka martini.$12.00
Beyond The Veil
Sumac infused Bee's Knees.$12.00
So Fresh, So Green
Mezcal paloma w/ cilantro & chiles.$14.00
Trakal Me Al
Trakal & Pisco sour w/ peach & cucumber.$14.00
Bayou Bramble
Oxbow barrel-aged rum (made in LA), crème de mure, lambrusco, angostura, basil & lemon. Served in a collins glass over crushed ice.$14.00
Hogwash
Bacon fat-washed 1792 high-rye bourbon old fashioned w/ molasses & cardamom$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Violet's Demise
Rye sour w/ blueberry & elderflower.$14.00
Frozen Butcher 'Cane
Light & dark rums, Aperol, passion fruit fresh juices & bitters.$12.00
Bloody Butcher 🔪
Top secret world-famous Bloody Mary (may contain pork jus).$8.00
Aperol Spritz$12.00
Cosmopolitan$10.00
French 75$12.00
Last Word$13.00
Manhattan$9.00
Margarita$9.00
Mimosa$9.00
Mojito$10.00
Moscow Mule$10.00
Negroni$12.00
Old Fashioned$9.00
Paloma$9.00
Vieux Carre$12.00
Sidecar$15.00
Whiskey Sour$9.00
Espresso Martini$12.00
Caipirinha$11.00
Wine by the Glass
Leitz N.A. Sparkling Riesling 250 ML Can$12.00
Gls Domini Del Leone Prosecco$12.00
Gls Fondo Bozzole Giano Lambrusco$10.00
Gls Parés Baltà Blanc De Pacs$12.00
Gls Koehler-Ruprecht Steinacker Riesling$12.00
Gls Kobal Bajta Sparkling Rose$12.00
Gls Gönc Cuvée Anna Rose$9.00
Gls Nine Oaks Orange$12.00
Gls Valli Unite Rosso$12.00
Gls La Calmette Malbec/Merlot$14.00
Non-Alcoholic Mixed Drinks/Wine/Beer
See You Amaro
Spirit-free aperol spritz made w/ Lyre's Italian Spritz & Leitz Eins Zwei Zero non-alcoholic sparkling Riesling.$10.00
Paloma Libré$12.00
Herb Your Enthusiasm$12.00
Leitz N.A. Sparkling Riesling 250 ML Can$12.00
Lyre's Coffee Liqueur 1.5 OZ$10.00
Pathfinder NA Amaro$9.00
Tomonotomo Oaxacan Agave Spirit 1.5 OZ$10.00
Sierra Nevada Trail Pass NA IPA$5.00
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn NA$5.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cochon Butcher is where old world butcher shop meets Cajun meat market. We offer counter service for in house dining as well as full service at our bar. All of our food is available for dine in or takeout 7 days a week from 11am-10pm each day. We offer catering locally and ship nationally through Goldbelly. Don't skip out on the merch store.
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans, LA 70130