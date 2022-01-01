Butcher Block
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing Southern Hospitality To Your Table!
Location
807 Ocean Trail, Corolla, NC 27927
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Sky Cafe - Southern cuisine and soul in the heart of Duck, NC
No Reviews
1197 Duck Rd Southern Shores, NC 27949
View restaurant