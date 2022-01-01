Butcher Block imageView gallery

807 Ocean Trail

Corolla, NC 27927

Sandwiches

4x4 ONLY

$10.99

Honey Ham, Genoa Salami, Beef Bologna, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperhouse Gourmaise

BE YOUR OWN BOSS

$8.99

Any (1) Boar's Head Meat, any (1) Boar's Head Cheese, any Vegetable and Condiments

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCHER

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ranch Dressing

BUTCHER'S CLUB

$9.99

Honey Ham, Oven Gold Turkey, Rare Roast Beef, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayonnaise

HAM CORDON BLEU

$9.99

HOG WILD

$8.99

Honey Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Bread & Butter Pickle, Deli Mustard

HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD

$8.99

Homemade Yellowfin Tuna Salad, Picante Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

HOT DOG

$5.00

All Beef Hot Dog with choice of Yellow or Deli Mustard, Ketchup, Onions, Relish, Chili

HOT DOGS (2)

$9.00

ITALIAN STALLION

$9.99

Capicola, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Picante Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Boar's Head Deli Dressing

OFF SEASON

$9.99

Pastrami, Imported Swiss, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, Thousand Island Dressing

OL' DIRTY BIRD

$8.99

Everroast Chicken, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayonnaise

RAGIN CAJUN

$10.99

ROAST BEAST

$9.99

Rare Roast Beef, Sharp White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Horseradish Mayo

ROUTE 12

$9.99

Oven Gold Turkey, Bacon, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayonnaise

SMOKE ON THE WATER

$8.99

Pitcraft Slow Smoked Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipolte Mayo

TURKEY GOBBLER

$9.99

Oven Gold Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Granny Smith Apple Slices, Caramel Glaze

VEG-OUT

$8.99

SOUP

$6.00

PICKLE

$0.99+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bringing Southern Hospitality To Your Table!

Butcher Block image

