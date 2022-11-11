Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butchers and Bakers

review star

No reviews yet

270 Farmington ave

FARMINGTON, CT 06032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Butcher's Chopped Salad
Parmesan Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Mushroom

Starters

Coal Fired Garlic Bread

$8.00

House-made focaccia and gorgonzola cream

Fennel Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Smoked mozzarella fondue

Calamari Alfonso

$15.00

Marinara, gorgonzola and pine nuts

Pretzel

$12.00

House-crafted and coal fired with ale cheese sauce and ale mustard

Meatballs

$14.00

Our famous meatballs, basil and house-made ricotta

Burrata

$15.00

Burrata, watermelon, watermelon radish, mint, basil and an orange sherry vinaigrette

Burnt Ends Poutine

$12.00

pulled pork, hand cut fries, cheese curds and gravy

Coal Fired Cauliflower

$12.00

Coalfired cauliflower, truffled pea puree and spicy Romesco

Coal-Fired Clams Casino

$15.00

Littleneck clams, peppers, onions, sherry and house-made bacon

Angry Mussels

$14.00

PEI mussels, chorizo, Calabrian Chile, white wine, butter and herbs

Brussle Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, hot honey, shaved parmesan and ham glass

Beet Hummus

$9.00

Daikon radish, pine nuts and herbs served with assorted baby vegetables and beet chips

Scallops Drambuie

$16.00

Sea scallops, Drambuie cream, Shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes and basil served with herbed crostinis

Togarashi Tuna

$16.00

Togarashi soy-lime marinade, ponzu, wanton cup and Thai basil aioli

Soup & Salads

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Chef's daily presentatiom

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, ciabatta croutons, crispy prosciuttro, grana Padano and creamy Caesar dressing with lemon

Butcher's Chopped Salad

$13.00

Feta, artichoke, shaved salami, chickpeas, mortadella, grape tomato, cucumbers and red wine vinaigrette

Harvest Salad **CHANGED**

$14.00

Bibb lettuce, grilled peaches, blueberries, goat cheese and pepitas tossed with a ginger vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar

$6.50

1/2 Butcher's Chopped

$6.50

Pizza

Traditional

$13.00

San Marzano tomato and mozzarella

Fennel Sausage

$13.00

San Marzano tomato, cherry peppers, fontina and mozzarella

Sliced Meatball

$14.00

San Marzano tomato, smoked mozzarella and house-made ricotta

Veggie

$13.00

San Marzano tomato, peperonata, caramelized onions, Brussels sprouts leaves and fontina

Pepperoni

$13.00

San Marzano tomato, pepperoni and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fried eggplant rollatini with ricotta cheese

Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

Butcher's

$15.00

Sam Marzano tomato sauce, fennel sausage, sliced meatball, pork belly, house-made salami and mozzarella

Pesto

$13.00

Pesto, blistered cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, Luzzi brick oven mozzarella

Mushroom

$14.00

Soubise, cremini, oyster, shitake, portabello and truffle oil

The O & G (V)

$12.00

Soubise, garlic, caramelized onions, crispy shallots, fontina and mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Handhelds

Hot Pastrami

$14.00

House Brined Pastrami, rye bread, spicy mustard, Swiss cheese and pickles

Steak and Cheese Grinder

$14.00

Chopped steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, our house-made Worcestershire sauce and American cheese

Parmesan Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$13.00

Marinara and melted mozzarella

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$13.00

Shredded lettuce, tomato and house-made mayo

Meatball Grinder

$14.00

Our famous meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese

Cali BLT

$15.00

House-made bacon, fried chicken breast, Bibb lettuce, tomato, avocado and a sweet chili aioli

Sweet and Spicy Burger

$15.00

Butcher ground beef, candied bacon, serrano pepper jam, smoked gouda and garlic aioli served on a Parker house roll

Entrees & Pasta

Butchers Burger

$15.00

Butcher ground beef, house mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a house-made Parker House Roll

Beer Battered Cod

$22.00

Beer battered fresh cod with Hand-cut fries and tartar sauce

Farmhouse Farro (V)

$17.00

Tomato nage, chickpeas, mushrooms, peppers, baby kale, pepitas and shaved Manchego

Pork Milanese

$19.00

Pounded, breaded and pan friked pork loin with a lemon sauce, arugula, tomato and shaved parmesan

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Pan fried chicken breast with marinara and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti

Citrus Honey Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Cast iron seared salmon topped with a citrus honey glaze, herbed Cous Cous, chili glazed carrots and dill whipped feta

"Fuggedaboutit" Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Ripe plum tomatoes, EVOO infused with basil and garlic, grana Padano basil chiffonade

Mac Carbonara

$17.00

House-made gemelli pasta, soubise, horseradish crumbs and a soft fried egg

Sweet Corn Gnocchi with Scallops

$26.00

House-made gnocchi, corn, cilantro, white wine and queso fresco served with sea scallops

Chicken Frigo

$18.00

Served with seasonal vegetables and fingerling potatoes

Butcher's Grains

$14.00

5 grain blend, avocado, crispy Cajun chickpeas, carrot, pickled onion and an orange chili vinaigrette

Daily Risotto

$19.00

Ask for today's offering! Prices may vary

From the Butcher

N.Y. Strip

$32.00

Pork Chop

$27.00

Ribeye

$40.00Out of stock

Served with seasonal vegetables and fingerling potatoes

T-Bone

$37.00

Served with seasonal vegetables and fingerling potatoes

Porterhouse

$40.00

Served with seasonal vegetables and fingerling potatoes

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon

$36.00

Chef's Feature Cut

$55.00

Butcher's Board (GF)

$26.00Out of stock

Today's cut, Chef's presentation of farm vegetables and house-made condiments

Steak n' Frites

$28.00

Tommy Tuesday

$125.00

Kids Menu

Pasta with Butter

$7.00

Pasta with Marinara

$7.00

Mini Meatball Grinder

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cream Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00

Peach Galette

$9.00Out of stock

Smores Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Sundae

$9.00Out of stock

Outside Dessert

$2.00

Scoop Ice Cream (1)

$3.00

Scoop Ice Cream (2)

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream (3)

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Beignets

$9.00

Sides

side French Fries

$3.00

side Fingerling Potatoes

$3.00

side Mac and Cheese

$4.00

side Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Loaf of Bread

$7.00

Loaf of Bread and Tomato Sauce

$10.00

side Fruit

$3.00

side Greens

$4.00

Family Meals

Chicken Caprese

$39.00

Chicken Marsala

$39.00

Chicken Frigo

$39.00

Chicken Dieppoise

$39.00

Brisket and Blue

$39.00Out of stock

House Smoked Brisket

$39.00Out of stock

Butcher's Italian Meal

$39.00

Family Pizza Pack

$39.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Our menu features made from scratch new American fare prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. Butcher's and Bakers isn't just our name, it's who we are. In the bar you will find hand-crafted cocktail classics and innovative concoctions, as well as a beer and wine selection that is sure to please everyone. Come in and enjoy.

Website

Location

270 Farmington ave, FARMINGTON, CT 06032

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Butchers & Bakers
orange star4.1 • 1,353
270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101 Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Farmington Polo Club - 162 Town Farm Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
162 Town Farm Rd. Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
HBC - Farmington
orange starNo Reviews
767 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 182
1019 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Fork and Fire
orange star4.6 • 1,039
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Naples Pizza - Farmington
orange star4.5 • 552
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in FARMINGTON

Butchers & Bakers
orange star4.1 • 1,353
270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101 Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Fork and Fire
orange star4.6 • 1,039
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Naples Pizza - Farmington
orange star4.5 • 552
838 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 182
1019 Farmington Ave Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Galleria Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 130
2 Spring Ln Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
orange star4.2 • 106
345 Colt Highway Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near FARMINGTON
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston