Butchers and Bakers
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Our menu features made from scratch new American fare prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. Butcher's and Bakers isn't just our name, it's who we are. In the bar you will find hand-crafted cocktail classics and innovative concoctions, as well as a beer and wine selection that is sure to please everyone. Come in and enjoy.
Location
270 Farmington ave, FARMINGTON, CT 06032
Gallery
