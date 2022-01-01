- Home
- Farmington
- Butchers & Bakers
Butchers & Bakers
1,353 Reviews
$$
270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101
Farmington, CT 06032
Popular Items
Beginnings
House made sausage stuffed mushroom
fennel sausage stuffed mushrooms+ smoked mozzarella Fondue.
calamari
Artichokes + roasted red peppers+ sliced olives.
Mussels
PEI Mussels + white wine + butter + garlic + herbs.
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy brussel sprouts + hot honey + shaved parmesan + ham glass.
Pretzel
house- crafted and coal fired pretzel + ale cheese sauce + ale mustard.
Our Famous Meatballs
house made meatballs + Basil + house made ricotta.
Tuna tostados
Marinated tuna + pickled onion + mango salsa + served over corn chips + topped with a wasabi aioli.
Coal-fired Garlic Bread
House-made focaccia +gorgonzola cream + parsley oil.
Burnt Ends Poutine
Brisket ends + fries + cheese curds + Gravy.
Coal fired Cauliflower
Coal fired cauliflower steak + truffled pea puree + spice romesco.
Coal Fired Oyster Rockefeller
Six oysters on a half-shell topped with a rich butter sauce + fennel spinach + bread crumbs baked in the coal fired oven.
Soup and Salads
Soup of the Day
Chef's Daily Preparation.
Harvest Salad
Blue cheese stuffed poached pear + arugula + spiced pecans + craisins + blue cheese crumble + spiced vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce + ciabatta croutons + ham glass + grana Padano cheese + creamy Caesar dressing + lemon wedge.
Butchers Chopped Salad
Feta + artichoke + chickpeas + grape tomato + cucumber + shaved salami + mortadella + red wine vinaigrette.
Handhelds
Meatball Grinder
Our famous meatballs + marinara + provolone cheese.
Steak and Cheese Grinder
Chopped steak + caramelized onions + mushrooms + house-made worcestershire sauce + american cheese.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Shredded lettuce + tomato + house-made mayo.
Figgie Piggy
fig jam + bacon + provolone + cheddar cheese on sour dough bread.
Pick Two
Soup + 1/2 salad + 1/2 sandwich your choice of any two combos. Excluding the harvest salad.
Entrees and Pasta
French onion Burger
Butchers ground beef + caramelized onions + sherry + thyme + swiss cheese on a house-made english muffin.
Butchers Burger
Butchers ground beef + house mayo + lettuce + tomato + red onion on a house made parker roll.
Beer Battered Cod
Beer battered fresh cod with Fries and house tarter sauce.
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Cast iron seared salmon topped with a bourbon brown sugar glaze, grilled asparagus and fingerling potatoes.
Farmhouse Farro
tomato nage + chickpeas + mushrooms + peppers + pepitas + shaved manchego.
"Fuggedaboutit" Spaghetti Pomodoro
Ripe plum tomatoes + EVOO infused with basil and garlic + grana padano + basil chiffonade.
Mac Carbonara
House-made Gemelli Pasta + soubise + horseradish crumbs + soft fried egg.
Pork Milanese
Pounded, Breaded and Pan Fried Pork Loin with a Lemon Sauce, Arugula, Tomato & Shaved Parmesan.
Chicken Frigo
Sautéed chicken breast, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, and fingerling potatoes in a white wine sauce.
Steak N’ Frites (gf)
Butchers' Cut + hand-cut fries + chimichurri.
Pork Chop
Cast iron seared pork chop, seasonal vegetables, macaroni & cheese.
Butcher's Board (gf)
Today's cut + Chef's presentation of farm vegetables + house-made condiments. please call to make sure board is gf that day.
Pizza- all pizzas are hand stretched with our signature dough and coal fired
Traditional
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella
Fennel Sausage & Cherry pepper (GF)
San Marzano tomato + fontina + mozzarella
Meatball
San Marzano tomato + mozzarella
Veggie
San Marzano tomato + peperonata + caramelized onion + Brussels sprout leaves + fontina
Pesto
Blistered cherry tomato + prosciutto + Luzzi Brick oven Mozzarella
Pepperoni
San Marzano tomato + pepperoni + mozzarella
Mushroom
Soubise + cremini + shiitake + portobello + truffle oil
The O&G
Soubise + garlic + caramelized Onions + crispy shallots + fontina + mozzarella
Butcher's
Fennel sausage + sliced meatball + beef brisket + house-made salami + mozzarella
Eggplant Parm
Breaded and fried eggplant+ San Marzano tomato sauce + mozzarella.
Margherita
San Marzano sauce+ fresh mozzerella + basil.
Fig And Brie
Fig + brie+ poached pears + prosciutto + baby arugula.
Butchers Family Meal Packs- Please give 45 minutes to prepare your orders.
Family Pizza Pack
Your choice of two Butchers pizza's, large salad and 6 of our famous meatballs, fresh bread, and a bakers box.
Beef Brisket Dinner
2 lbs of sliced house smoked brisket, smoked maple sriracha roasted sweet potatoes and a side of mac & cheese served with a loaf of house made ciabatta bread, and bakers box.
Butchers Italian Platter
Large chicken cutlet Parmesan with spaghetti, house made marinara sauce, and six of our famous meatballs. Served with a loaf of ciabatta bread, salad, and a bakers box.
Brisket and Blue
Slow roasted brisket sautéed in a gorgonzola cream sauce with basil, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes tossed with our house made pasta. choice of salad, loaf of house ciabatta bread and a bakers box.
Chicken Diepposise
Sautéed chicken breast with in a caramelized onion, roasted red peppers over gemelli pasta. your choice of a salad, loaf of house ciabatta bread and a bakers box.
Chicken Frigo
sautéed chicken breast with a caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers, and spinach server over house made gemelli pasta. witth your choice of salad, house made ciabatta bread, and bakers box.
Chicken Marsala
sautéed chicken breast topped with a mushroom marsala wine sauce, fingerling potatoes and seasonal vegetables. your choice of salad, house made ciabatta bread and bakers box.
Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken breast topped with tomato, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic reduction with house made pasta in a lemon wine sauce. your choice of salad, house made ciabatta bread and bakers box.
Limited Time Pick Up Only
Brunch
Cinnamon Roll
Coal Fired + Pecans + Side of frosting **contains nuts**
Churro Pretzel
Deep Fried house-made pretzel coated in cinnamon sugar + dipping sauces
Coal Fired Garlic Bread (V)
House-made focaccia + gorgonzola cream + parsley oil
Our Famous Meatballs
House-made meatball + basil + house-made ricotta
Butcher's Cut with Eggs
Home fries + Chimichurri + choice of toast
Stuffed Mushrooms
House-made sausage filling + smoked mozzarella fondue
Egg Bowl
Scrambled Eggs + home fries + crispy bacon + grape tomatoes + peperonata + hollandaise
Eggs Your Way
2 Eggs any style + home fries + Choice of toast
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs on house-made english muffin + today's chef's preparation
B&B Egg Sandwhich
Mortadella + salami + 2 fried eggs + spicy pepper relish + provolone + house Focaccia
Butcher's Omelet
House sausage + house hickory bacon + cheddar + choice of toast
4 Cheese Omelet
provolone + Cheddar + fontina + mozzarella + choice of toast
Seasonal Marscarpone French Toast (V)
House-made french toast +Pumpkin mascarpone cheese + pumpkin spice crème anglaise.
Burnt Ends Poutine
Fries + Cheese curds + Brisket ends + gravy
Hangover Helper Burger
House-ground beef + house hickory bacon + pepperoni + french fries + fried egg + house-made English muffin
Breakfast Pizza
Soubise + White cheddar + house bacon + scrambled eggs + home fries + scallions
Individual Options
Family Style Options
Finger Sandwiches by the dozen
feeds approx 5-7 people all served on house made rolls
Butchers & Bakers Chopped Salad Small
Feeds 10-12 people comes with serving utensils
Spinach and Poached Pear Salad
Contains nuts - comes with serving utensils serve approx 10-12 people
Pasta with Meat sauce
Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)
4 Cheese Macaroni carbonara
Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)
Chicken Parmesan
Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)
Chicken Picatta
Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)
Eggplant Parmesan
Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)
Chicken Pot Pie
Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)
Butchers Cut Steak with Mushroom Sauce
Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Butchers & Bakers isn’t just our name, it’s who we are. Our team of bakers prepares fresh breads, rolls and pastries each day. Steaks, pork chops, chicken & seafood are all custom butchered in-house by our team.
270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101, Farmington, CT 06032