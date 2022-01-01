Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butchers & Bakers

1,353 Reviews

$$

270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101

Farmington, CT 06032

Popular Items

Butchers Chopped Salad
Traditional
Pepperoni

Beginnings

House made sausage stuffed mushroom

$12.00

fennel sausage stuffed mushrooms+ smoked mozzarella Fondue.

calamari

$15.00

Artichokes + roasted red peppers+ sliced olives.

Mussels

$14.00

PEI Mussels + white wine + butter + garlic + herbs.

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussel sprouts + hot honey + shaved parmesan + ham glass.

Pretzel

$12.00

house- crafted and coal fired pretzel + ale cheese sauce + ale mustard.

Our Famous Meatballs

$14.00

house made meatballs + Basil + house made ricotta.

Tuna tostados

$15.00

Marinated tuna + pickled onion + mango salsa + served over corn chips + topped with a wasabi aioli.

Coal-fired Garlic Bread

$8.00

House-made focaccia +gorgonzola cream + parsley oil.

Burnt Ends Poutine

$12.00

Brisket ends + fries + cheese curds + Gravy.

Coal fired Cauliflower

$13.00

Coal fired cauliflower steak + truffled pea puree + spice romesco.

Coal Fired Oyster Rockefeller

$15.00

Six oysters on a half-shell topped with a rich butter sauce + fennel spinach + bread crumbs baked in the coal fired oven.

Soup and Salads

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Chef's Daily Preparation.

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Blue cheese stuffed poached pear + arugula + spiced pecans + craisins + blue cheese crumble + spiced vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crispy romaine lettuce + ciabatta croutons + ham glass + grana Padano cheese + creamy Caesar dressing + lemon wedge.

Butchers Chopped Salad

$13.00

Feta + artichoke + chickpeas + grape tomato + cucumber + shaved salami + mortadella + red wine vinaigrette.

Handhelds

Meatball Grinder

$14.00

Our famous meatballs + marinara + provolone cheese.

Steak and Cheese Grinder

$13.00

Chopped steak + caramelized onions + mushrooms + house-made worcestershire sauce + american cheese.

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$11.00

Shredded lettuce + tomato + house-made mayo.

Figgie Piggy

$14.00

fig jam + bacon + provolone + cheddar cheese on sour dough bread.

Pick Two

$13.00

Soup + 1/2 salad + 1/2 sandwich your choice of any two combos. Excluding the harvest salad.

Entrees and Pasta

French onion Burger

$15.00

Butchers ground beef + caramelized onions + sherry + thyme + swiss cheese on a house-made english muffin.

Butchers Burger

$15.00

Butchers ground beef + house mayo + lettuce + tomato + red onion on a house made parker roll.

Beer Battered Cod

$22.00

Beer battered fresh cod with Fries and house tarter sauce.

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Cast iron seared salmon topped with a bourbon brown sugar glaze, grilled asparagus and fingerling potatoes.

Farmhouse Farro

$17.00

tomato nage + chickpeas + mushrooms + peppers + pepitas + shaved manchego.

"Fuggedaboutit" Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Ripe plum tomatoes + EVOO infused with basil and garlic + grana padano + basil chiffonade.

Mac Carbonara

$17.00

House-made Gemelli Pasta + soubise + horseradish crumbs + soft fried egg.

Pork Milanese

$22.00

Pounded, Breaded and Pan Fried Pork Loin with a Lemon Sauce, Arugula, Tomato & Shaved Parmesan.

Chicken Frigo

$16.00

Sautéed chicken breast, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, and fingerling potatoes in a white wine sauce.

Steak N’ Frites (gf)

$28.00

Butchers' Cut + hand-cut fries + chimichurri.

Pork Chop

$27.00

Cast iron seared pork chop, seasonal vegetables, macaroni & cheese.

Butcher's Board (gf)

$26.00

Today's cut + Chef's presentation of farm vegetables + house-made condiments. please call to make sure board is gf that day.

Beginnings

$12.00

fennel sausage stuffed mushrooms+smoked mozzarella fondue

$14.00

Artichokes + roasted red peppers+sliced olives

$12.00

House crafted + coal fired + ale cheese sauce + ale mustard

$14.00

Our famous meatballs + basil + house made ricotta

Coal Fired Garlic Bread (V)

$8.00

House-made focaccia + Gorgonzola cream + parsley oil

Burnt Ends Poutine

$12.00

Brisket ends + Fries + cheese curds + Gravy

Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Chef's Daily Preparation

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce+ciabatta croutons + serrano ham glass+ grana padano + creamy caesar dressing + lemon wedge

$13.00

Feta + artichoke + shaved salami + chickpeas + mortadella + red onion + grape tomato + cucumber + red wine vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Blue cheese stuffed poached pears with arugula, spiced pecans, craisins and blue cheese with a spiced vinaigrette

Entree & Pasta

$15.00

Butcher ground beef + house mayo + lettuce + tomato + red onion + house-made Parker House roll

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Cast iron seared salmon topped with a bourbon brown sugar glaze, grilled asparagus and fingerling potatoes.

Steak N' Fries (GF)

$28.00

Butcher's Cut + hand cut fries + chimichurri

Farm House Farro (V)

$17.00

Tomato nage + chickpeas + mushrooms + peppers + baby kale + pepitas + shaved manchego

$19.00

Ripe Plum tomato + EVOO infused with basil & garlic + grana padano + basil chiffonade

Chicken Parmesean

$22.00

hand breaded chicken cutlet + marinara & melted mozzarella + spaghetti

$26.00

today's cut + chef's preparation of farm vegetables + house-made condiments

$20.00

choice of brisket/chicken/or shrimp + soubise + horseradish crumbs + soft fried egg

French Onion Burger

$15.00

Butcher ground beef, caramelized onions, sherry, thyme and Swiss cheese on an English muffin.

Pizza- all pizzas are hand stretched with our signature dough and coal fired

$12.00

San Marzano tomato + mozzarella

Fennel Sausage & Cherry pepper (GF)

$13.00

San Marzano tomato + fontina + mozzarella

$14.00

San Marzano tomato + mozzarella

$12.00

San Marzano tomato + peperonata + caramelized onion + Brussels sprout leaves + fontina

$13.00

Blistered cherry tomato + prosciutto + Luzzi Brick oven Mozzarella

$13.00

San Marzano tomato + pepperoni + mozzarella

$14.00

Soubise + cremini + shiitake + portobello + truffle oil

The O&G

$12.00

Soubise + garlic + caramelized Onions + crispy shallots + fontina + mozzarella

Butcher's

$14.00

Fennel sausage + sliced meatball + beef brisket + house-made salami + mozzarella

Eggplant Parm

$13.00

Breaded and fried eggplant+ San Marzano tomato sauce + mozzarella.

Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano sauce+ fresh mozzerella + basil.

Fig And Brie

$15.00

Fig + brie+ poached pears + prosciutto + baby arugula.

Butchers Family Meal Packs- Please give 45 minutes to prepare your orders.

$39.00

Your choice of two Butchers pizza's, large salad and 6 of our famous meatballs, fresh bread, and a bakers box.

$39.00Out of stock

2 lbs of sliced house smoked brisket, smoked maple sriracha roasted sweet potatoes and a side of mac & cheese served with a loaf of house made ciabatta bread, and bakers box.

$39.00

Large chicken cutlet Parmesan with spaghetti, house made marinara sauce, and six of our famous meatballs. Served with a loaf of ciabatta bread, salad, and a bakers box.

Brisket and Blue

$39.00Out of stock

Slow roasted brisket sautéed in a gorgonzola cream sauce with basil, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes tossed with our house made pasta. choice of salad, loaf of house ciabatta bread and a bakers box.

Chicken Diepposise

$39.00

Sautéed chicken breast with in a caramelized onion, roasted red peppers over gemelli pasta. your choice of a salad, loaf of house ciabatta bread and a bakers box.

Chicken Frigo

$39.00

sautéed chicken breast with a caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers, and spinach server over house made gemelli pasta. witth your choice of salad, house made ciabatta bread, and bakers box.

Chicken Marsala

$39.00

sautéed chicken breast topped with a mushroom marsala wine sauce, fingerling potatoes and seasonal vegetables. your choice of salad, house made ciabatta bread and bakers box.

Chicken Caprese

$39.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with tomato, mozzarella cheese, and balsamic reduction with house made pasta in a lemon wine sauce. your choice of salad, house made ciabatta bread and bakers box.

Limited Time Pick Up Only

Buy Two Pizzas and get one cheese for free

Buy Two Pizzas and get one cheese for free

$25.00

order any two menu pizzas and we will throw in a cheese for free ( deal valid Wednesday and Thursday 4pm-8pm only)

Brunch

Cinnamon Roll

$11.00

Coal Fired + Pecans + Side of frosting **contains nuts**

Churro Pretzel

$11.00

Deep Fried house-made pretzel coated in cinnamon sugar + dipping sauces

Coal Fired Garlic Bread (V)

$8.00

House-made focaccia + gorgonzola cream + parsley oil

Our Famous Meatballs

$13.00

House-made meatball + basil + house-made ricotta

Butcher's Cut with Eggs

$21.00

Home fries + Chimichurri + choice of toast

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

House-made sausage filling + smoked mozzarella fondue

Egg Bowl

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs + home fries + crispy bacon + grape tomatoes + peperonata + hollandaise

Eggs Your Way

$10.00

2 Eggs any style + home fries + Choice of toast

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Poached eggs on house-made english muffin + today's chef's preparation

B&B Egg Sandwhich

$12.00

Mortadella + salami + 2 fried eggs + spicy pepper relish + provolone + house Focaccia

Butcher's Omelet

$13.00

House sausage + house hickory bacon + cheddar + choice of toast

4 Cheese Omelet

$13.00

provolone + Cheddar + fontina + mozzarella + choice of toast

Seasonal Marscarpone French Toast (V)

$12.00

House-made french toast +Pumpkin mascarpone cheese + pumpkin spice crème anglaise.

Burnt Ends Poutine

$12.00

Fries + Cheese curds + Brisket ends + gravy

Hangover Helper Burger

$13.00

House-ground beef + house hickory bacon + pepperoni + french fries + fried egg + house-made English muffin

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Soubise + White cheddar + house bacon + scrambled eggs + home fries + scallions

Pizza- all pizzas are hand stretched with our signature dough and coal fired

$12.00

San Marzano tomato + mozzarella

$12.00

San Marzano tomato + peperonata + caramelized onion + Brussels sprout leaves + fontina

$13.00

Blistered cherry tomato + prosciutto + Luzzi Brick oven Mozzarella

Butcher's

$14.00

Fennel sausage + sliced meatball + beef brisket + house-made salami + mozzarella

The O&G

$12.00

Soubise + garlic + caramelized Onions + crispy shallots + fontina + mozzarella

Fennel Sausage & Cherry pepper (GF)

$13.00

San Marzano tomato + fontina + mozzarella

$14.00

San Marzano tomato + mozzarella

$14.00

Soubise + cremini + shiitake + portobello + truffle oil

$13.00

San Marzano tomato + pepperoni + mozzarella

Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Chef's Daily Preparation

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce+ciabatta croutons + serrano ham glass+ grana padano + creamy caesar dressing + lemon wedge

Butcher's Chopped Salad (GF)

$13.00

Feta + artichoke + shaved salami + chickpeas + mortadella + red onion + grape tomato + cucumber + red wine vinaigrette

Entree & Pasta

Farm House Farro (V)

$17.00

Tomato nage + chickpeas + mushrooms + peppers + baby kale + pepitas + shaved manchego

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Cast iron seared salmon topped with a bourbon brown sugar glaze, grilled asparagus and fingerling potatoes.

$26.00

today's cut + chef's preparation of farm vegetables + house-made condiments

Steak N' Fries (GF)

$28.00

Butcher's Cut + hand cut fries + chimichurri

$19.00

Ripe Plum tomato + EVOO infused with basil & garlic + grana padano + basil chiffonade

Individual Options

Box Lunches

$13.00

individual Boxed Lunches come with a choice of grinder served with pasta salad, whole fruit and a house-made dessert

Pizza Party

Each Pizza feeds approx 1-2 people Gluten free crusts are available for $3 upcharge

Family Style Options

Finger Sandwiches by the dozen

$32.00

feeds approx 5-7 people all served on house made rolls

Butchers & Bakers Chopped Salad Small

$19.00

Feeds 10-12 people comes with serving utensils

Spinach and Poached Pear Salad

$19.00

Contains nuts - comes with serving utensils serve approx 10-12 people

Pasta with Meat sauce

$55.00

Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)

4 Cheese Macaroni carbonara

$45.00

Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)

Chicken Parmesan

$65.00

Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)

Chicken Picatta

$65.00

Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)

Eggplant Parmesan

$38.00

Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)

Chicken Pot Pie

$48.00

Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)

Butchers Cut Steak with Mushroom Sauce

$200.00

Full pan feeds approx 24-30 people. (half pans available)

Desserts

Fresh Baked cookie & Brownie Platter

$23.00

Feeds approx 12-15 people

Fresh Baked Cookie & Brownie Platter with Gluten Free Options

$32.00

feeds approx 12-15 people

Whole Sliced Cheesecake with Seasonal Fruit

$35.00

Feeds approx 12-15 people

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Butchers & Bakers isn’t just our name, it’s who we are. Our team of bakers prepares fresh breads, rolls and pastries each day. Steaks, pork chops, chicken & seafood are all custom butchered in-house by our team.

270 Farmington Avenue Suite 101, Farmington, CT 06032

