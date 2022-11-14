Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Butchertown Grocery Bakery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

743 E Main Street

Louisville, KY 40206

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Turkey Reuben
Hot Ham & Cheese

Breakfast

Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuits

$6.95

2 scratch-made buttermilk biscuits served with Apple Butter

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$9.95

applewood smoked bacon, chive aioli

Egg And Cheese Biscuit
$6.95

Egg And Cheese Biscuit

$6.95
Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$8.95

Two sausage Pattie’s, honey mustard and finished with maple butter

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.95

applewood-smoked bacon, chive aioli

Butcherblock

Butcherblock

$12.95

House made ciabatta, bourbon smoked ham, soppressata, mortadella, provolone, arugula, over medium egg, chive aioli

Danwich

Danwich

$11.95

two dainsh with chive aoili ,bacon, sausage, egg, american cheese and finished with waffle fries

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.95

a butermilk biscuit covered in our smoked sausage gravy

Sides

Bacon (2 slices)

$3.00

Sausage Pattie (1 pattie)

$3.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Single Biscuit

$2.50

Extra Apple Butter

$1.00

Extra Lemon Curd

$1.50

Pastries

Raspberry Danish

Raspberry Danish

$4.50

almond icing, brown sugar crumble

Maple Cream Cheese Danish

Maple Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50

Maple Cream Cheese filling with maple glaze and brown sugar crumb

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$5.00Out of stock

classic BG scone packed full of blueberries, includes lemon curd upon request.

Peach Hand Pie

$5.00

Peach filling, with bourbon glaze and toasted pecans

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.50

pumkin spice muffin with cream cheese filling and brown sugar crumble

Chocolate Cherry Cupcake

$5.00

chocolate cupcake with chocolate cherry buttercream and Copper and Kings Brandied cherry garnish

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$4.00

tart citrus filling with a shortbread crust and finished with powdered sugar dusting.

Pumpkin Tart

$5.00

pumpkin pie filling with spiced whip cream and crushed Biscoff cookie crumble

Quince and Brie Danish

$4.50Out of stock

quince filling with melted brie and toasted walnuts

Croissants

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00

valrhona chocolate

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$6.00

chocolate chip cookie dough, oreo glaze

Bacon White Cheddar Croissant

Bacon White Cheddar Croissant

$7.00

applewood-smoked bacon, vermont white cheddar

Cheese Croissant

Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Cream cheese filling and everything seasoning topping.

Classic Croissant

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Flaky fluffy buttery goodness!

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Twice-baked croissant, frangipane filling, toasted almonds

Lemon Meringue Cruffin

$6.00Out of stock

lemon curd filling with toasted meringue topping

Twice Baked Almond Apple Pie Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

almond cream and apple pie filling

Lunch

every sandwich comes with chips or your choice of cookie! (chocolate chunk, chocolate peanut butter, or sugar)
Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$16.95

Provolone, Swiss, ham, soppressata, pistachio mortadella , giardiniera, on sesame seed bun

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$13.95

Bourbon smoked ham, smoked cheddar, American cheese and kewpie aioli. pickle on the side

Smoked Salmon Bialy

Smoked Salmon Bialy

$18.95

Smoked Salomon, herb cream cheese, red onion, arugula, lemon zest

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$13.95

toasted ciabatta with whipped goat cheese, portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper, arugula, red onion, lemon and finished with walnut pesto

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$14.95

grilled white bread, with turkey, swiss cheese, russian dressing, finished with a caraway buttermilk slaw

Cookies and Chips

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

semi-sweet chocolate, maldon salt

Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookie

Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

bourbon barrel smoked demerara

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.50Out of stock

two oatmeal cookies sandwiched together with marshmallow filling

Sea Salt

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50Out of stock

Honey Sriracha

$1.50

Breads

White Loaf

$5.00

Honey Whole Wheat Loaf

$5.00Out of stock
Demi Baguette

Demi Baguette

$3.00

Specials

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, radish, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.95

creamy tomato soup finished with fresh basil jalapeno, bacon, white cheddar and cream cheese blended and smeared on grilled housemade white bread

Chicken Pot Pie Turnover

$5.00

Puff pastry filled with our house made chicken pot pie filling.

Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Pour Over (12oz Only)

$5.50

Pour over brewed with the Hario V60. Rotating Seasonal coffee. Please allow 5 minute brew time.

Doppio Espresso

$2.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Traditional 4 oz espresso and foamed milk

Cortado

$3.00

Traditional 4 oz espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00+

Latte with sweetened condensed milk and cinnamon

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Espresso and sweetened condensed milk

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Golden Chai Latte

$5.00+

Miel

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Cubano

$2.50

Fizz

$6.00

Espresso and Topo Chico

Sleepy Hollow

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice, Lapsang Syrup, Espresso, Milk Our take on a smoky pumpkin spice latte

Spellbound

$4.50+

Maple Syrup, Fall Spices, Espresso, Milk

Campfire

$4.50+

Mocha, Lapsang Syrup, Whip, Graham Cracker Topping

Autumn Sweater

$4.75+

Bourbon Caramel, Huber's Apple Cider, Whip

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$2.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling water

$2.50

OJ

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$1.50Out of stock

Dr Browns Cherry Soda

$1.50

Cranberry Apple Kefir Water

$5.00

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$1.50

Bagged Coffee

12 oz Good Folks

12 oz Good Folks

$14.50

Our signature BG blend in 12oz resealable bag whole beans .

10 oz Passenger

$16.00

Thanksgiving Dinner pick up 11-23-2022

Thanksgiving Dinner
$275.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

$275.00

Chcolate Cream Pie

$40.00

Buttermilk Pie

$30.00

Dinner Rolls

$10.00

Petite Sweet potato Biscuits

$10.00

Spinich Artichoke Dip

$18.00
Board and You Charcuterie

Board and You Charcuterie

$50.00

We partnered with Board and You to bring you a wonderful board that feeds 4-6 people

Take and Bake

Chicken Pot Pie

$30.00

shredded chicken breast, potato, celery, carrot, onion and garlic filling Feeds 4 people

Cottage Pie

$35.00

Black Hawk Farm Ground Beef, with carrots, onion, and pea's topped with mashed potatoes

Bourbon & Whiskey

15 Stars Private Stock

15 Stars Private Stock

$150.00

tasting notes cinnamon, rose petals, apricot , maple and oak

15 Stars Timeless Reserve

15 Stars Timeless Reserve

$250.00

Barrel Armida

$80.00Out of stock

Barrel Cask Strength

$80.00

Barrell Seagrass

$85.00Out of stock
BGB Barrell Bourbon Private Release

BGB Barrell Bourbon Private Release

$90.00

BGB Dickel Single Barrel

$60.00
BGB Knob Creek Single Barrel Select

BGB Knob Creek Single Barrel Select

$65.00
BGB New Riff Barrel Pick

BGB New Riff Barrel Pick

$60.00

102. 5 proof | distilled 9.6.16 | bottled 10.13.20 Tasting Notes: rye bread, nutmeg, clove, dark chocolate, brown sugar

BGB Stellum Barrel Pick

BGB Stellum Barrel Pick

$65.00
BGB Wilderness Trail Barrel Pick

BGB Wilderness Trail Barrel Pick

$75.00
BGB Yellowstone Single Barrel

BGB Yellowstone Single Barrel

$75.00

Blue Run High Rye

$90.00

Blue Run Reflection

$90.00

Buzzard's Roost Rye

$45.00

Buzzard's Roost Toasted Barrel

$70.00

Calumet 16 Year

$150.00Out of stock

Castle & Key Small Batch Bourbon

$55.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$34.00

Esra Brooks Barrel strength

$100.00

Four Roses

$46.00

Four Roses 50ml

$8.00

Glenns Creek OCD #5

$55.00

Glenns Creek Stave & Barrel

$40.00

H. Deringer

$150.00

Jefferson Reserve Rum Cask

$95.00

Kentucky Owl St.Pattys

$150.00Out of stock

Luca Mariano

$62.00

Lucky 7 Holiday Toast

$85.00

Lucky 7 The Frenchman

$85.00

Lucky 7 The Jokester

$70.00Out of stock

Lucky 7 The Proprietor 6 year

$95.00Out of stock

Lucky Seven The Hold up

$125.00

Lux Row 12 year bourbon

$165.00Out of stock

Maker's 46

$33.00

Mellow Corn

$14.00

O.K.I. Reserve

$75.00

Old Bardstown

$22.00

Old Grandad BIB 1L

$26.00

Old Louisville rye

$160.00

Old Louisville whiskey

$160.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$42.00

Wild Turkey 101

$27.00

Yellow Stone Limited Edition

$150.00Out of stock

Wine

Abbia Nova #SensaVandalismi

$20.00

Amplify Everything Is Everything

$24.00

Amplify Mixtape Red

$25.00Out of stock

Benoit Daridan Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$20.00

Benoit Daridan Rouge 2019

$25.00

Cecchi Chianti

$16.00

Chinon Cabernet

$18.00

Donkey & Goat Ramato

$30.00

Donkey & Goat Twinkle

$40.00

Goisot Bourgogne

$20.00

Grifalco Aglianico Del Vulture 2018

$18.00

Iruai Shasta-Cascade

$25.00

L'Amour du Risque Pet Nat

$30.00

La Collina Lambrusco

$20.00

La Fraghe Gargenega

$32.00

La Perriere Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Les Lunes Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Lescure Passetoutgrain

$34.00

Mee Godard Beaujolais

$22.00Out of stock

Meinklang Blaufrankisch 2019

$25.00

Meinklang Morgen Ed 2

$42.00

Meinklang Nacht

$40.00

Meinklang Tag

$40.00

Menti Pet Nat

$20.00

Mixtape White

$25.00

Monte Bernardi Fiasco! Barbera D'Alba 2019

$23.00Out of stock

Supernatural Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Tissot Cremant Indigene

$45.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$30.00

Zestos Pet Nat

$22.00

Other

Underberg

$2.00Out of stock

Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu Sake

$10.00

Ozeki Nigori Creamy Sake

$15.00
Restaurant info

Location

