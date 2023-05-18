Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Butchery

9202 Clayton Road

St. Louis, MO 63124

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Butchery - Truffles' Meat Market, offers a wide variety of custom meats, fresh seafood, daily meals, salads, sandwiches, premium wines and liquors and much more.

9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124

