Butch's Beach Burritos Spring Lake 728 E Savidge St C

FOOD

Burrito

Beef & Bean "The Original"

$7.92

Beef Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Beef

$7.12

Beef Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Beef Supreme

$8.73

Beef Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Mild Peppers Black Olives Sour Cream Salsa

Chicken & Bean

$7.92

Chicken Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Chicken

$7.12

Chicken Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Chicken Supreme

$8.73

Chicken Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Mild Peppers Black Olives Sour Cream Salsa

Bean

$6.12

Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Vegetarian

$6.89

Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Mild Peppers Black Olives Sour Cream Salsa

Cheese

$6.31

Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Taco

Beef & Bean Taco

$2.89

Beef Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Beef Taco

$2.63

Beef Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Chicken Taco

$2.63

Chicken Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Bean Taco

$2.06

Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Vegetarian Taco

$3.09

Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Mild Peppers Black Olives Sour Cream Salsa

Supreme Taco

$3.09

Beef/Chicken Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Mild Peppers Black Olives Sour Cream Salsa

Dogs

Chiwawa Chili Dog

$4.01

Beef Beans Cheese Salsa

Beachin' Dog

$4.01

Chesse Mild Peppers Lettuce Tomatoes Slasa

Cheese Dog

$4.01

Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Hot Dog

$2.35

Regular Dog Ketchup Mustard Onions Relish

Chips & Things

Chips & Cheese

$6.89

Melted Shredded Cheese Salsa

Chips & Cheese Supreme

$8.29

Melted Shredded Cheese Beef/Chicken/Beans Tomatoes Onions Black Olives Salsa

Chips & Cheese Bf/Bns/Chx

$7.99

Melted Shredded Cheese Beef/Chicken/Beans Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.79

Tortillia Chips and Salsa

Chips & Bean Dip

$4.09

Tortillia Chips & Beans

Guac & Chips

$4.25

House made Guacamole

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Sour Cream Chips Salsa Tortillia Shell

Beef Salad

$9.99

Beef Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Sour Cream Chips Salsa Tortillia Shell

Vegetarian Salad

$8.99

Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Mild Peppers Black Olives Sour Cream Salsa Tortillia Shell

Baby Butchs

Beef & Bean Piquito

$1.99

Beef Beans Cheese

Beef Piquito

$1.99

Beef Cheese

Chicken Piquito

$1.99

Chicken Cheese

Chicken & Bean Piquito

$1.99

Chicken Beans cheese

Cheese Piquito

$1.99

Cheese Only

Bean Piquito

$1.99

Beans Cheese

Specials

Chicken Enchiladas

$8.25

Two Chicken & Cheese with CHX Based Ench Sauce Over Top, Rice Beans Salsa

Seafood Burrito

$8.99

Shrimp Imt Crab Cheese Lettuce Sour Cream Salsa

Seafood Taco

$3.49

Shrimp Imt Crab Cheese Lettuce Sour Cream Salsa

Seafood Nachos

$8.49

Shrimp Imt Crab Over Nachos Salsa

Seafood Salad

$8.99

Shrimp Imt Crab Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Sour Cream Chips Salsa Tortillia Shell

Garlic Shrimp Burrito

$7.99

Shrimp Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$3.29

Shrimp Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Salsa

Garlic Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Shrimp Beans Cheese Lettuce Tomatoes Sour Cream Chips Salsa Tortillia Shell

Garlic Shrimp Nachos

$8.99

Shrimp Over Nachos Salsa

Sides

Beans

$1.50

Rice

$1.50

Salsa Cup

$0.80

Sour Cream

$0.80

Guac

$1.95

Mild Peppers

$0.80

Black Olives

$0.80

Jalapenos

$0.80

Onions

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Pot Chips

$1.00

Retail

Jar Mild

$5.99

Jar Medium

$5.99

Jar Hot

$5.99

DRINKS

Soda

Cup size

$1.86+

Ice Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

728 E Savidge St C, Spring Lake, MI 49456

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

