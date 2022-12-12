Butler Brew Works - Middlesex Crossing 5031 Adair Ave
5031 Adair Ave
Valencia, PA 16059
To Go Beer
Mixed 4-Pack
La Noche Triste 4-Pack
Milk Stout 5.5% ABV-Sweetened with lactose sugar. Featuring secondary coffee additions of Cummings’ Candy and Coffee House Main Street Roast for a dark and roasty balance to the sweet milk stout base.
Bantam 4-Pack
Amber Ale 5.5% ABV-Malt-forward and mildly bitter.
La Noche Triste: Shamrock Creme 4-Pack
Milk Stout with Irish Crème and Mint 5.5% ABV-A twist on a Butler Brew Works original! Featuring secondary coffee additions of Cummings’ Candy and Coffee House Main Street Roast, this limited release batch is loaded with additions of mint and flavors of Irish whiskey and crème.
Soft Top 4-Pack
Hazy IPA 5.5% ABV-Soft and citrusy with notes of grapefruit and pineapple.
Pitfall 4-Pack
American IPA 6.0% ABV-Pine and citrus aroma. Lightly bitter with finishing notes of grapefruit.
Luna 4-Pack
Cream Ale 5.0% ABV-Crispy and clean. Easy drinking and refreshing, this is the perfect lawnmower beer. Mildly malty with a sweet, corn-like aroma.
Fatal Bite 4-Pack
Fruited Sour 8.5% ABV-Delicious fruity aroma. fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry, and cranberry juices. Mild sour with a balanced sweetness.
Tart Hopper (Lemondrop) 4-Pack
Adventurer's Log: Entry #37 4-Pack
Key Lime Lager 5.0% ABV-Aromas of tangy lime and citrus. Crisp, clean, and easy drinking with a hint of lime zest on the back end.
Poultrygeist: I Know What You Did Last Thanksgiving 4-Pack
Spiced/herbed beer 7% ABV-We took a spiced ale base aged in Heaven Hill Barrels and blended it with some vintage 2018 La Noche Triste, our milk stout. Additions of sweet potato, brown sugar, and marshmallow blend smoothly with the sweet barrel notes.
Carver's 4-Pack
Pumpkin beer 5.0% ABV-Brewed with over 100 pounds of fresh pumpkins, a blend of pie spices, and vanilla.
Barrel Aged Carver's 4-Pack
Pumpkin beer 6.5% ABV-2019 Carver's aged in Buffalo Trace barrels. Subtle pie spices and sweet barrel on the nose. Very balanced, smooth flavor featuring notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon.
Oktoberfest 16 oz 4-Pack
Marzen 5.5% ABV-Traditional German-style lager, brewed with pilsner and munich malts. Slightly malty and clean lager aroma. Toasty with subtle caramel malt flavors.
Adventurer's Log: Entry #38 4-Pack
Lager 5% ABV-Exceptionally crisp lager flavored with blood orange. Big citrusy notes result in a bloody refreshing beer!
Amelia 4-Pack
Blonde Ale 5% ABV - An American blonde ale fermented on pounds of fresh strawberries. Sweet aroma, subtle tangy strawberry flavor.
Adventurer's Log: Entry #39 4-Pack
Hard Lemonade 5% ABV - This hard lemonade features the tangy sweetness of your favorite fresh-squeezed beverage with a little kick to create the ultimate summer refresher!
Sea Siren 4-Pack
Fruited Gose 5.2% ABV - This fruited gose is packed full of passionfruit, mango, and guava for the perfect tropical flavor combination.
When Life Gives You Lemons 4-Pack
Hazy IPA 6.5% ABV - ...you make IPAs! This lemon meringue pie hazy IPA was brewed in collaboration with Jackie Page of Love Rocks Café for this year's Barrel and Flow festival! We dosed this brew with fresh lemon puree, vanilla, lemon-forward hops, and grains that pull that biscuity, pie crust flavor. The result is a mellow, easy drinking summer sipper.
Pistil 4-Pack
Ponce de Saision 4-Pack
S'mores Mountain Pie 4-Pack
Hazy Dave 4-Pack
La Noche Triste Can
Milk Stout 5.5% ABV-Sweetened with lactose sugar. Featuring secondary coffee additions of Cummings’ Candy and Coffee House Main Street Roast for a dark and roasty balance to the sweet milk stout base.
Bantam Can
American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV - Malt forward and mildly bitter.
Soft Top Can
Hazy IPA 5.5% ABV- A soft and smooth mouthfeel, loaded with ever-evolving flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits.
Luna Can
Cream Ale 5.0% ABV - Crispy and clean. Easy drinking and refreshing, this is a great lawnmower beer. Mildly malty with a sweet, corn-like aroma.
Fatal Bite Can
Fruited Sour 8.5% ABV-Delicious fruity aroma. fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry, and cranberry juices. Mild sour with a balanced sweetness.
Poultrygeist: I Know What You Did Last Thanksgiving Can
Spiced Beer 7% ABV-We took a spiced ale base aged in Heaven Hill barrels and blended it with some vintaged 2018 La Noche Triste, our milk stout. Additions of sweet potato, brown sugar, and marshmallow blend smoothly with the sweet barrel notes.
Carver's Can
Pumpkin Ale 5.0% ABV-Strong nose of pie spices. Prominent flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Smooth and well-balanced sweetness with a rich malt backbone.
Oktoberfest 16 oz Can
Marzen 5.5% ABV-Traditional German style lager, brewed with pilsner and munich malts. Slightly malty and clean lager aroma. Toasty with subtle caramel malt flavors.
Adventurer's Log: Entry #39 Can
Hard Lemonade 5% ABV - This hard lemonade features the tangy sweetness of your favorite fresh-squeezed beverage with a little kick to create the ultimate summer refresher!
Sea Siren Can
Fruited Gose 5.2% ABV - This fruited gose is packed full of passionfruit, mango, and guava for the perfect tropical flavor combination.
Pistil Can
S'mores Mountain Pie Can
Hazy Dave Can
Ale of Eros Bottle
Brewed with oyster shells and orange blossom honey, fermented with pomegranate, cherry and figs. Belgian and American yeast strains. Soft Belgian yeast character, tangy notes of the the above mentioned fruits, dry wine like finish.
Patience and Perseverance (2021) Bottle
This year, we aged a Belgian-style ale in wine barrels. It was conditioned on gooseberries and bee balm for a citrusy, fruity finish to the barrel-forward flavors. This boozy 9% beer will be hand-bottled for your enjoyment, so this will be a limited release.
Salvaged Vessel (2019) Bottle
Kryptonite Bottle
NA Beverages
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Coffee
Red Ribbon Cola
Red Ribbon Vanilla Cream Soda
Red Ribbon Almond Cream Soda
Red Ribbon Peach Ginger Beer
Red Ribbon Ginger Beer
Red Ribbon Pennsylvania Punch
Red Ribbon Root Beer
Red Ribbon Cherry Soda
Red Ribbon Orange Soda
Red Ribbon Grape Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Orange Fanta
Ginger Ale
Cherry Coke
Fruit Punch HI-C
Mello Yellow
Red Ribbon Seltzer
Employee Soda
Kid's Milk
Kid's OJ
Adult OJ
Hot Tea
Quickbites
Pub Pretzels
6 pretzel sticks fried to perfection and dusted with Kosher salt. Served with a side of house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese and tangy honey mustard.
Mozzarella Logs
Your own little cheese stick campfire! Served with marinara and parmesan cheese.
Onion Inner Tubes
Feeling flat? Crispy, fluffy onion rings, pumped up with a side of zesty horseradish dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders App
3 crispy chicken tenders served with any of our wing sauces for dipping!
Trail Guide Platter
Start your adventure off right with this guided tour of our most popular quickbites! Our app platter includes 4 cheese sticks, 4 zucchini planks, 5-6 onion rings and 6 boneless wings. served with marinara, ranch, and horsey sauce. Sorry, but no substitutions!
Walk the Plank
Start walking ya land lover! 6 zucchini planks with panko breading, served with marinara sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
Vertical Summit Nachos
Tackle this mountain of fresh tortilla chips piled high with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, and creamy Bantam amber ale beer cheese. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Add your choice of protein!
Beer Cheese Fries
Your favorite crispy fries topped with bacon, scallions, and house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
Boneless Wings
Toss your wings in any of our sauces or dry rubs! Get them in three different sizes to suit your hunger level!
Mean Joe Greene Pierogis
Bone In Wings
Bone in wings have returned to the party! Get a half or full dozen sauced up in your favorite flavors.
Cauli Wings
Vegetarians shouldn't miss out on all the fun! Try a half pound of our cauli wings to see what all the hype is about. Choose your favorite wing sauce to add the perfect flavor!
Gettin' Buff
Creamy, house-made buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips.
Spear Thrower
A la Carte Sides
Top Down Chili
House made chili using our own Soft Top IPA. It’s a perfect mix of sweet and heat!
Truffle Fries
The fries you all know and love, seasoned with black garlic, truffle seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
Caesar Side Salad
A side portion of chopped romaine, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and parmesan cheese drizzled Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, shredded cheddar, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Brewhouse Mac Side
A 6 oz side portion of our house-made mac n cheese, crafted with creamy Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
Creamy Slaw
Our delicious, mayo-based, house-made slaw.
Brussels Sprouts
A hearty serving of tender fried Brussels sprouts, served with sweet craisins and lime crema.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potato waffle fries seasoned to perfection.
Asian Slaw
Our tangy, vinegar-based, house-made slaw.
Pierogis
4 locally made pierogis fried in butter.
Onion Rings Side
Cheese Fries Side
Cornbread
Baked Potato
Salad
The Confluence
Our take on the classic Pittsburgh salad with crispy Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, juicy cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, diced red onions, hard boiled eggs, and yellow cheddar cheese tossed together and topped with fresh French fries.
Buffalo Chicken
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, juicy cherry tomatoes, diced red onions, cucumbers, and yellow cheddar cheese. Choose your dressing and either grilled chicken or chicken tenders.
When In Rome
Chopped romaine, croutons, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, diced red onions, and parmesan cheese drizzled with house-made Caesar dressing.
Zoro
Shredded lettuce, cabbage, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, shredded cheddar, crispy bacon, crispy wonton strips, and sweet chili sauce on the side.
The GOAT
Maybe the greatest salad of all time? Spinach, tomatoes, and craisins, topped with grilled chicken, fresh goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Slammin' Salmon
Stake Out
Keep some surveillance on this one! Romaine lettuce topped with juicy sirloin cooked to your preference, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, croutons, and Italian dressing.
Wraps
Brush Fire Wrap
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with a ranch drizzle. Shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.
Backstabber Wrap
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, crumbled bacon, diced red onions, and parmesan cheese.
C. B. Radio Wrap
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in ranch dressing. Topped with bacon, scallions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Big Shrimpin' Wrap
Chopped shrimp tossed in tangy jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, spinach, diced red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Double Dragon Wrap
Grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce, diced cucumbers, and crunchy Asian slaw in a flour tortilla.
Eye of the Beast Wrap
This wrap is packed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sharp cheddar cheese, and horseradish aioli.
Smoke Signal Wrap
Your choice of chicken or pork smothered in BBW-BBQ sauce. Topped with creamy slaw, mozzarella, cheddar, and diced red onions. Upgrade to smoked brisket for $2 more!
Flatbreads
Brush Fire Flatbread
We didn't start the fire! Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, with ranch, shredded lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese to help cool the burn.
Backstabber Flatbread
Et tu, Brute? Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, crumbled bacon, diced red onions, and parmesan cheese.
C. B. Radio Flatbread
Deliciousness ahead, over! Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in ranch dressing. Loaded with bacon, scallions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Big Shrimpin' Flatbread
Big flavor! Chopped shrimp tossed in tangy jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, spinach, diced red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
Double Dragon Flatbread
Grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce, diced cucumbers, and crunchy Asian slaw.
Eye of the Beast Flatbread
Don't look this mean beast in the eye! Packed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sharp cheddar cheese, and horseradish aioli.
Smoke Signal Flatbread
We're signaling all BBQ lovers! Your choice of chicken or pork smothered in BBW-BBQ sauce. Loaded with creamy slaw, mozzarella, cheddar, and diced red onions. Upgrade to smoked brisket for $2 more!
Burgers
Base Camp
½ pound tri-muscle blend patty cooked to your preference. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese.
The Bantam
½ pound tri-muscle beef blend patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions. Smothered with Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
Two To Tango
Two burger sliders topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and your choice of cheese.
Trail Badge
Cajun-rubbed burger, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and red remoulade sauce.
Buffalo Bill
We took a tender 6 oz bison burger and topped it with gouda cheese, caramelized onions, and apple butter for a dinner that would make Bill himself proud!
N'at Burger
This Western burger is packing the meats. ½ pound tri-muscle beef blend patty served on a spread of sweet and savory bacon jam. Topped with pulled pork, brisket, onion straws and BBW BBQ.
Brew Day
Rise and shine! Brew days start early here, so we've loaded this burger with crispy bacon, egg, bacon jam, sliced ham, smoked cheddar, and spicy maple syrup. Choose how you'd like your egg cooked! Sunnyside up, over-easy, over-medium, or over-hard.
Flora and Fauna
Vegetarian-friendly burger patty made from a blend of shredded veggies. Served on a bed of baby spinach and topped with pickled red onions and your choice of cheese.
Shroom For More
1/2 lb tri-muscle beef blend patty topped with mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, and brown ale mustard.
Quirky Turkey
Turkey patty on a bed of Asian slaw, pickled red onions, house-made blueberry BBQ sauce, and topped with smoked gouda cheese.
Inferno Burger
Spicy pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno chips, sriracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Sandwiches
Overpacked Grilled Cheese
This sandwich is bursting at the seams! Perfectly toasted Texas toast stuffed with your choice of protein on a bed of creamy slaw with smoked gouda, smoked cheddar, and pepper jack cheese.
Fight Club
You CAN talk about this club! Choose ham vs. turkey, topped with thick cut applewood smoked bacon, romaine, and tomato. Your choice of cheese and bread. Make it a single layer instead for just 8. Double down with both ham AND turkey for 4 extra.
Whale Watch
What a catch! This massive beer battered cod fillet is served on a fresh hoagie bun with your choice of cheese and a side of red remoulade sauce.
Ragin' Cajun
Blackened chicken on a bed of creamy slaw, topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, Creekside kolsch beer battered jalapeño chips, and sriracha ranch. Served on a Mancini's spent grain bun.
F-Philly Cheesesteak
Because there's only ONE city for sports in PA! Shaved ribeye with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms smothered in Bantam amber ale beer cheese. Served on a fresh hoagie roll.
Island Adventure
A classic Reuben twist! Corned beef, sauerkraut, fries, and Thousand Island dressing served on Mancini’s marble rye bread. (side fries are served on the Reuben). Make it a Rachel with turkey instead of corned beef.
Kind of a Pig Deal
Who you calling swine?? Tender BBQ pulled pork, tangy honey mustard, crispy onion straws, and smoked cheddar. Served on a Mancini's spent grain bun.
Chicken Trap Sliders
Pull me out! Two sliders stuffed with Pitfall IPA braised pulled chicken, topped with garlic aioli, pickled red onion, and your choice of cheese.
Hog Wild Sliders
Two pulled pork sliders topped with savory BBW-BBQ sauce, pickled apples, and your choice of cheese.
Risk It For the Brisket
Tender BBQ brisket on slider buns with your choice of cheese.
General Butler
The General himself would march in here for a bite of this deliciousness if he could! Grilled marinated chicken breast on a bed of spinach topped with gouda, bacon and red remoulade, all piled on a Mancini's spent grain bun.
Notorious BLT
What's Poppin'
Your taste buds with flavor, that's what! Juicy buttermilk-brined fried chicken smothered with smoked cheddar. Topped with crispy bacon, fresh jalapenos, and a house-made jalapeno chive cream cheese spread, you'll think you’re enjoying a giant jalapeno popper! All of this deliciousness comes on a Mancini's spent grain bun.
Slice of Life
You haven't lived if you haven't enjoyed this combination of sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, banana peppers, and horseradish aioli. Served on a Mancini's spent grain bun.
Flaming Fowl
Off the Hook
Entrees
Peak Pierogis
Savory potato and cheese pierogi from Cheemo Perogie tossed with brussels sprouts, onions, and craisins. Topped with a jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Chicken Tenders
4 chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with a side of fries.
Beer Mussels
They may not make you stronger, but your stomach will thank you! Outer Banks blue mussels, tossed with zucchini, onion, and garlic in an Ale of Eros broth.
Taco Trek
A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, or fish.
Mac Mountain
Build your mac mountain exactly how you like it! Choose from any of our proteins, sauces, and extras piled on top of our house-made creamy Bantam amber ale beer cheese mac n' cheese. Base mac is $10.
Catch of the Day
Landing Strip
Let Them Eat Steak!
Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
Porksicles
Eat, Drink, and Be Rosemary
Kids
Kids Burger Sliders
2 burger sliders with your choice of cheese. Served with a side of fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 chicken tenders with a side of fries. Your choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Quesadilla
Cheddar quesadilla with a side of fries.
Kids Tacos
2 tacos with your choice of chicken, pulled pork, or fish. Served with a side of fries.
Kids Mac n' Cheese
Bantam amber ale beer cheese mac n' cheese served with a side of fries.
Features
Crabtain Crunch Egg Rolls
Don’t be shellfish, these are for sharing! Grab a plate of our crab rangoon egg rolls stuffed with crab meat and cream cheese. Served with a side of our strawberry duck sauce.
Fried Green BLTs
Two appetizer-sized sliders crafted from hand-breaded fried green tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, and garlic aioli.
Soupa The Day-Chicken Noodle
Pig Wings
Three pork shanks smothered in a house-made peach BBQ sauce.
Gobbler Egg Rolls
Packed full of roasted turkey breast, flavor-filled corn, tangy craisins, and old-fashioned stuffing! Served with a side of house-made turkey gravy for dipping!
Cheese Lovers
This one is for the cheese lovers! We took a Rath Farms burger patty and layered it over a pimento cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. All of that is topped with cheese curds, bacon, and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of truffle fries.
Veggiesaurus
Eat your veggies! This veggie-pizza style flatbread is loaded with herb cream cheese spread, chopped broccoli, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.
Creole Shrimp Bowl
Tender shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and a blend of peppers in a buttery creole sauce, served over flavorful jasmine rice.
Mr. Rice Guy
A savory rice bowl loaded with tender beef tips, green peppers, shaved carrots, onions, and broccoli sauteed in a flavorful teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of jasmine rice and topped with scallions and sesame seeds.
All Wrapped Up
This hearty wrap is stuffed with taco-seasoned grilled chicken sauteed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, and a pimento cheese spread. Served with salsa, sour cream, and truffle fries.
Glen's Chocolate Chip Cookie
Glens Pumpkin Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Two-layer cake loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. Topped with more mousse, chocolate drizzle, and extra chocolate chips.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5031 Adair Ave, Valencia, PA 16059