  • Home
  • /
  • Valencia
  • /
  • Butler Brew Works - Middlesex Crossing - 5031 Adair Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butler Brew Works - Middlesex Crossing 5031 Adair Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5031 Adair Ave

Valencia, PA 16059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

To Go Beer

Mixed 4-Pack

$22.00
La Noche Triste 4-Pack

La Noche Triste 4-Pack

$18.00

Milk Stout 5.5% ABV-Sweetened with lactose sugar. Featuring secondary coffee additions of Cummings’ Candy and Coffee House Main Street Roast for a dark and roasty balance to the sweet milk stout base.

Bantam 4-Pack

Bantam 4-Pack

$17.00

Amber Ale 5.5% ABV-Malt-forward and mildly bitter.

La Noche Triste: Shamrock Creme 4-Pack

La Noche Triste: Shamrock Creme 4-Pack

$19.00

Milk Stout with Irish Crème and Mint 5.5% ABV-A twist on a Butler Brew Works original! Featuring secondary coffee additions of Cummings’ Candy and Coffee House Main Street Roast, this limited release batch is loaded with additions of mint and flavors of Irish whiskey and crème.

Soft Top 4-Pack

Soft Top 4-Pack

$19.00

Hazy IPA 5.5% ABV-Soft and citrusy with notes of grapefruit and pineapple.

Pitfall 4-Pack

Pitfall 4-Pack

$18.00

American IPA 6.0% ABV-Pine and citrus aroma. Lightly bitter with finishing notes of grapefruit.

Luna 4-Pack

Luna 4-Pack

$17.00

Cream Ale 5.0% ABV-Crispy and clean. Easy drinking and refreshing, this is the perfect lawnmower beer. Mildly malty with a sweet, corn-like aroma.

Fatal Bite 4-Pack

Fatal Bite 4-Pack

$19.00

Fruited Sour 8.5% ABV-Delicious fruity aroma. fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry, and cranberry juices. Mild sour with a balanced sweetness.

Tart Hopper (Lemondrop) 4-Pack

Tart Hopper (Lemondrop) 4-Pack

$18.00

Adventurer's Log: Entry #37 4-Pack

$17.00

Key Lime Lager 5.0% ABV-Aromas of tangy lime and citrus. Crisp, clean, and easy drinking with a hint of lime zest on the back end.

Poultrygeist: I Know What You Did Last Thanksgiving 4-Pack

Poultrygeist: I Know What You Did Last Thanksgiving 4-Pack

$19.00

Spiced/herbed beer 7% ABV-We took a spiced ale base aged in Heaven Hill Barrels and blended it with some vintage 2018 La Noche Triste, our milk stout. Additions of sweet potato, brown sugar, and marshmallow blend smoothly with the sweet barrel notes.

Carver's 4-Pack

Carver's 4-Pack

$18.00

Pumpkin beer 5.0% ABV-Brewed with over 100 pounds of fresh pumpkins, a blend of pie spices, and vanilla.

Barrel Aged Carver's 4-Pack

Barrel Aged Carver's 4-Pack

$19.00

Pumpkin beer 6.5% ABV-2019 Carver's aged in Buffalo Trace barrels. Subtle pie spices and sweet barrel on the nose. Very balanced, smooth flavor featuring notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

Oktoberfest 16 oz 4-Pack

Oktoberfest 16 oz 4-Pack

$17.00

Marzen 5.5% ABV-Traditional German-style lager, brewed with pilsner and munich malts. Slightly malty and clean lager aroma. Toasty with subtle caramel malt flavors.

Adventurer's Log: Entry #38 4-Pack

$17.00

Lager 5% ABV-Exceptionally crisp lager flavored with blood orange. Big citrusy notes result in a bloody refreshing beer!

Amelia 4-Pack

Amelia 4-Pack

$19.00

Blonde Ale 5% ABV - An American blonde ale fermented on pounds of fresh strawberries. Sweet aroma, subtle tangy strawberry flavor.

Adventurer's Log: Entry #39 4-Pack

Adventurer's Log: Entry #39 4-Pack

$17.00

Hard Lemonade 5% ABV - This hard lemonade features the tangy sweetness of your favorite fresh-squeezed beverage with a little kick to create the ultimate summer refresher!

Sea Siren 4-Pack

$19.00

Fruited Gose 5.2% ABV - This fruited gose is packed full of passionfruit, mango, and guava for the perfect tropical flavor combination.

When Life Gives You Lemons 4-Pack

$19.00

Hazy IPA 6.5% ABV - ...you make IPAs! This lemon meringue pie hazy IPA was brewed in collaboration with Jackie Page of Love Rocks Café for this year's Barrel and Flow festival! We dosed this brew with fresh lemon puree, vanilla, lemon-forward hops, and grains that pull that biscuity, pie crust flavor. The result is a mellow, easy drinking summer sipper.

Pistil 4-Pack

$18.00

Ponce de Saision 4-Pack

$19.00

S'mores Mountain Pie 4-Pack

$19.00

Hazy Dave 4-Pack

$19.00
La Noche Triste Can

La Noche Triste Can

$6.50

Milk Stout 5.5% ABV-Sweetened with lactose sugar. Featuring secondary coffee additions of Cummings’ Candy and Coffee House Main Street Roast for a dark and roasty balance to the sweet milk stout base.

Bantam Can

$5.50

American Amber Ale 5.5% ABV - Malt forward and mildly bitter.

Soft Top Can

Soft Top Can

$7.50

Hazy IPA 5.5% ABV- A soft and smooth mouthfeel, loaded with ever-evolving flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits.

Luna Can

Luna Can

$5.50

Cream Ale 5.0% ABV - Crispy and clean. Easy drinking and refreshing, this is a great lawnmower beer. Mildly malty with a sweet, corn-like aroma.

Fatal Bite Can

Fatal Bite Can

$7.50

Fruited Sour 8.5% ABV-Delicious fruity aroma. fermented with raspberry, blueberry, cherry, and cranberry juices. Mild sour with a balanced sweetness.

Poultrygeist: I Know What You Did Last Thanksgiving Can

Poultrygeist: I Know What You Did Last Thanksgiving Can

$7.50

Spiced Beer 7% ABV-We took a spiced ale base aged in Heaven Hill barrels and blended it with some vintaged 2018 La Noche Triste, our milk stout. Additions of sweet potato, brown sugar, and marshmallow blend smoothly with the sweet barrel notes.

Carver's Can

Carver's Can

$6.50

Pumpkin Ale 5.0% ABV-Strong nose of pie spices. Prominent flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Smooth and well-balanced sweetness with a rich malt backbone.

Oktoberfest 16 oz Can

Oktoberfest 16 oz Can

$5.50

Marzen 5.5% ABV-Traditional German style lager, brewed with pilsner and munich malts. Slightly malty and clean lager aroma. Toasty with subtle caramel malt flavors.

Adventurer's Log: Entry #39 Can

Adventurer's Log: Entry #39 Can

$5.50

Hard Lemonade 5% ABV - This hard lemonade features the tangy sweetness of your favorite fresh-squeezed beverage with a little kick to create the ultimate summer refresher!

Sea Siren Can

$7.50

Fruited Gose 5.2% ABV - This fruited gose is packed full of passionfruit, mango, and guava for the perfect tropical flavor combination.

Pistil Can

$6.50

S'mores Mountain Pie Can

$7.50

Hazy Dave Can

$7.50
Ale of Eros Bottle

Ale of Eros Bottle

$14.00

Brewed with oyster shells and orange blossom honey, fermented with pomegranate, cherry and figs. Belgian and American yeast strains. Soft Belgian yeast character, tangy notes of the the above mentioned fruits, dry wine like finish.

Patience and Perseverance (2021) Bottle

$12.00

This year, we aged a Belgian-style ale in wine barrels. It was conditioned on gooseberries and bee balm for a citrusy, fruity finish to the barrel-forward flavors. This boozy 9% beer will be hand-bottled for your enjoyment, so this will be a limited release.

Salvaged Vessel (2019) Bottle

$12.00

Kryptonite Bottle

$15.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Red Ribbon Cola

$3.50

Red Ribbon Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50

Red Ribbon Almond Cream Soda

$3.50

Red Ribbon Peach Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Ribbon Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Ribbon Pennsylvania Punch

$3.50

Red Ribbon Root Beer

$3.50

Red Ribbon Cherry Soda

$3.50

Red Ribbon Orange Soda

$3.50

Red Ribbon Grape Soda

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Fruit Punch HI-C

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Red Ribbon Seltzer

$3.50

Employee Soda

$1.50

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kid's OJ

$1.00

Adult OJ

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Quickbites

Pub Pretzels

$9.00

6 pretzel sticks fried to perfection and dusted with Kosher salt. Served with a side of house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese and tangy honey mustard.

Mozzarella Logs

$7.00

Your own little cheese stick campfire! Served with marinara and parmesan cheese.

Onion Inner Tubes

$6.00

Feeling flat? Crispy, fluffy onion rings, pumped up with a side of zesty horseradish dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders App

$6.00

3 crispy chicken tenders served with any of our wing sauces for dipping!

Trail Guide Platter

$14.00

Start your adventure off right with this guided tour of our most popular quickbites! Our app platter includes 4 cheese sticks, 4 zucchini planks, 5-6 onion rings and 6 boneless wings. served with marinara, ranch, and horsey sauce. Sorry, but no substitutions!

Walk the Plank

$6.00

Start walking ya land lover! 6 zucchini planks with panko breading, served with marinara sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Vertical Summit Nachos

$11.00

Tackle this mountain of fresh tortilla chips piled high with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, and creamy Bantam amber ale beer cheese. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Add your choice of protein!

Beer Cheese Fries

$6.00

Your favorite crispy fries topped with bacon, scallions, and house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese.

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Toss your wings in any of our sauces or dry rubs! Get them in three different sizes to suit your hunger level!

Mean Joe Greene Pierogis

$0.75

Bone In Wings

$9.00+

Bone in wings have returned to the party! Get a half or full dozen sauced up in your favorite flavors.

Cauli Wings

$9.00

Vegetarians shouldn't miss out on all the fun! Try a half pound of our cauli wings to see what all the hype is about. Choose your favorite wing sauce to add the perfect flavor!

Gettin' Buff

$12.00

Creamy, house-made buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips.

Spear Thrower

$9.00Out of stock

A la Carte Sides

Top Down Chili

$4.00+

House made chili using our own Soft Top IPA. It’s a perfect mix of sweet and heat!

Truffle Fries

$3.00

The fries you all know and love, seasoned with black garlic, truffle seasoning, and parmesan cheese.

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

A side portion of chopped romaine, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and parmesan cheese drizzled Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, shredded cheddar, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Brewhouse Mac Side

$6.00

A 6 oz side portion of our house-made mac n cheese, crafted with creamy Bantam amber ale beer cheese.

Creamy Slaw

$4.00

Our delicious, mayo-based, house-made slaw.

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

A hearty serving of tender fried Brussels sprouts, served with sweet craisins and lime crema.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Crispy sweet potato waffle fries seasoned to perfection.

Asian Slaw

$5.00

Our tangy, vinegar-based, house-made slaw.

Pierogis

$4.00

4 locally made pierogis fried in butter.

Onion Rings Side

$4.00

Cheese Fries Side

$4.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Salad

Enjoy one of our signature salads, made to order with fresh produce and house-made dressings!

The Confluence

$11.00

Our take on the classic Pittsburgh salad with crispy Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, juicy cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, diced red onions, hard boiled eggs, and yellow cheddar cheese tossed together and topped with fresh French fries.

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, juicy cherry tomatoes, diced red onions, cucumbers, and yellow cheddar cheese. Choose your dressing and either grilled chicken or chicken tenders.

When In Rome

$12.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, diced red onions, and parmesan cheese drizzled with house-made Caesar dressing.

Zoro

$10.00

Shredded lettuce, cabbage, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, shredded cheddar, crispy bacon, crispy wonton strips, and sweet chili sauce on the side.

The GOAT

$16.00

Maybe the greatest salad of all time? Spinach, tomatoes, and craisins, topped with grilled chicken, fresh goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Slammin' Salmon

$16.00

Stake Out

$15.00

Keep some surveillance on this one! Romaine lettuce topped with juicy sirloin cooked to your preference, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, croutons, and Italian dressing.

Wraps

Brush Fire Wrap

$10.00

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with a ranch drizzle. Shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.

Backstabber Wrap

$10.00

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, crumbled bacon, diced red onions, and parmesan cheese.

C. B. Radio Wrap

$10.00

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in ranch dressing. Topped with bacon, scallions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Big Shrimpin' Wrap

$10.00

Chopped shrimp tossed in tangy jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, spinach, diced red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Double Dragon Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce, diced cucumbers, and crunchy Asian slaw in a flour tortilla.

Eye of the Beast Wrap

$10.00

This wrap is packed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sharp cheddar cheese, and horseradish aioli.

Smoke Signal Wrap

$10.00

Your choice of chicken or pork smothered in BBW-BBQ sauce. Topped with creamy slaw, mozzarella, cheddar, and diced red onions. Upgrade to smoked brisket for $2 more!

Flatbreads

Brush Fire Flatbread

$12.00

We didn't start the fire! Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, with ranch, shredded lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese to help cool the burn.

Backstabber Flatbread

$12.00

Et tu, Brute? Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, crumbled bacon, diced red onions, and parmesan cheese.

C. B. Radio Flatbread

$12.00

Deliciousness ahead, over! Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in ranch dressing. Loaded with bacon, scallions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Big Shrimpin' Flatbread

$12.00

Big flavor! Chopped shrimp tossed in tangy jalapeno-lime vinaigrette, spinach, diced red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Double Dragon Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled chicken, sweet chili sauce, diced cucumbers, and crunchy Asian slaw.

Eye of the Beast Flatbread

$12.00

Don't look this mean beast in the eye! Packed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sharp cheddar cheese, and horseradish aioli.

Smoke Signal Flatbread

$12.00

We're signaling all BBQ lovers! Your choice of chicken or pork smothered in BBW-BBQ sauce. Loaded with creamy slaw, mozzarella, cheddar, and diced red onions. Upgrade to smoked brisket for $2 more!

Burgers

Local and sustainable is the name of our burger game. Our mouthwatering burgers come from Rath Farms, just minutes away from the brewery. Each tender ½ pound burger patty is served on a fresh spent brewer's grain bun from Mancini's in Pittsburgh. These buns are made from upcycled local brewer's grain after the brewing process has extracted the necessary sugars. Whatever grains we have left are then sent off to a local farm to feed cattle. All burgers are served with truffle fries. Substitute a garden patty on any burger for $1. Upgrade any burger to a bison patty for $4! Make any beef burger a double patty for $8!

Base Camp

$13.00

½ pound tri-muscle blend patty cooked to your preference. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese.

The Bantam

$14.00

½ pound tri-muscle beef blend patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions. Smothered with Bantam amber ale beer cheese.

Two To Tango

$10.00

Two burger sliders topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, and your choice of cheese.

Trail Badge

$15.00

Cajun-rubbed burger, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and red remoulade sauce.

Buffalo Bill

$20.00

We took a tender 6 oz bison burger and topped it with gouda cheese, caramelized onions, and apple butter for a dinner that would make Bill himself proud!

N'at Burger

$16.00

This Western burger is packing the meats. ½ pound tri-muscle beef blend patty served on a spread of sweet and savory bacon jam. Topped with pulled pork, brisket, onion straws and BBW BBQ.

Brew Day

$15.00

Rise and shine! Brew days start early here, so we've loaded this burger with crispy bacon, egg, bacon jam, sliced ham, smoked cheddar, and spicy maple syrup. Choose how you'd like your egg cooked! Sunnyside up, over-easy, over-medium, or over-hard.

Flora and Fauna

$12.00

Vegetarian-friendly burger patty made from a blend of shredded veggies. Served on a bed of baby spinach and topped with pickled red onions and your choice of cheese.

Shroom For More

$14.00

1/2 lb tri-muscle beef blend patty topped with mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, and brown ale mustard.

Quirky Turkey

$13.00

Turkey patty on a bed of Asian slaw, pickled red onions, house-made blueberry BBQ sauce, and topped with smoked gouda cheese.

Inferno Burger

$15.00

Spicy pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeno chips, sriracha aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Sandwiches

Overpacked Grilled Cheese

$12.00

This sandwich is bursting at the seams! Perfectly toasted Texas toast stuffed with your choice of protein on a bed of creamy slaw with smoked gouda, smoked cheddar, and pepper jack cheese.

Fight Club

$8.00+

You CAN talk about this club! Choose ham vs. turkey, topped with thick cut applewood smoked bacon, romaine, and tomato. Your choice of cheese and bread. Make it a single layer instead for just 8. Double down with both ham AND turkey for 4 extra.

Whale Watch

$15.00

What a catch! This massive beer battered cod fillet is served on a fresh hoagie bun with your choice of cheese and a side of red remoulade sauce.

Ragin' Cajun

$14.00

Blackened chicken on a bed of creamy slaw, topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, Creekside kolsch beer battered jalapeño chips, and sriracha ranch. Served on a Mancini's spent grain bun.

F-Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Because there's only ONE city for sports in PA! Shaved ribeye with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms smothered in Bantam amber ale beer cheese. Served on a fresh hoagie roll.

Island Adventure

$15.00

A classic Reuben twist! Corned beef, sauerkraut, fries, and Thousand Island dressing served on Mancini’s marble rye bread. (side fries are served on the Reuben). Make it a Rachel with turkey instead of corned beef.

Kind of a Pig Deal

$15.00

Who you calling swine?? Tender BBQ pulled pork, tangy honey mustard, crispy onion straws, and smoked cheddar. Served on a Mancini's spent grain bun.

Chicken Trap Sliders

$9.00

Pull me out! Two sliders stuffed with Pitfall IPA braised pulled chicken, topped with garlic aioli, pickled red onion, and your choice of cheese.

Hog Wild Sliders

$10.00

Two pulled pork sliders topped with savory BBW-BBQ sauce, pickled apples, and your choice of cheese.

Risk It For the Brisket

$10.00

Tender BBQ brisket on slider buns with your choice of cheese.

General Butler

$13.00

The General himself would march in here for a bite of this deliciousness if he could! Grilled marinated chicken breast on a bed of spinach topped with gouda, bacon and red remoulade, all piled on a Mancini's spent grain bun.

Notorious BLT

$10.00

What's Poppin'

$16.00

Your taste buds with flavor, that's what! Juicy buttermilk-brined fried chicken smothered with smoked cheddar. Topped with crispy bacon, fresh jalapenos, and a house-made jalapeno chive cream cheese spread, you'll think you’re enjoying a giant jalapeno popper! All of this deliciousness comes on a Mancini's spent grain bun.

Slice of Life

$15.00

You haven't lived if you haven't enjoyed this combination of sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, banana peppers, and horseradish aioli. Served on a Mancini's spent grain bun.

Flaming Fowl

$16.00

Off the Hook

$15.00

Entrees

Peak Pierogis

$10.00

Savory potato and cheese pierogi from Cheemo Perogie tossed with brussels sprouts, onions, and craisins. Topped with a jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with a side of fries.

Beer Mussels

$13.00

They may not make you stronger, but your stomach will thank you! Outer Banks blue mussels, tossed with zucchini, onion, and garlic in an Ale of Eros broth.

Taco Trek

$13.00

A flight of three soft shell tacos topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime crema. Choose from brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, or fish.

Mac Mountain

$11.00

Build your mac mountain exactly how you like it! Choose from any of our proteins, sauces, and extras piled on top of our house-made creamy Bantam amber ale beer cheese mac n' cheese. Base mac is $10.

Catch of the Day

$22.00

Landing Strip

$40.00

Let Them Eat Steak!

$21.00

Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls

$22.00

Porksicles

$20.00+

Eat, Drink, and Be Rosemary

$20.00

Kids

Kids Burger Sliders

$5.00

2 burger sliders with your choice of cheese. Served with a side of fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

2 chicken tenders with a side of fries. Your choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheddar quesadilla with a side of fries.

Kids Tacos

$5.00

2 tacos with your choice of chicken, pulled pork, or fish. Served with a side of fries.

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Bantam amber ale beer cheese mac n' cheese served with a side of fries.

Features

Crabtain Crunch Egg Rolls

$9.00

Don’t be shellfish, these are for sharing! Grab a plate of our crab rangoon egg rolls stuffed with crab meat and cream cheese. Served with a side of our strawberry duck sauce.

Fried Green BLTs

$9.00

Two appetizer-sized sliders crafted from hand-breaded fried green tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, and garlic aioli.

Soupa The Day-Chicken Noodle

$4.00+

Pig Wings

$11.00

Three pork shanks smothered in a house-made peach BBQ sauce.

Gobbler Egg Rolls

$9.00

Packed full of roasted turkey breast, flavor-filled corn, tangy craisins, and old-fashioned stuffing! Served with a side of house-made turkey gravy for dipping!

Cheese Lovers

$16.00

This one is for the cheese lovers! We took a Rath Farms burger patty and layered it over a pimento cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. All of that is topped with cheese curds, bacon, and chipotle mayo. Served with a side of truffle fries.

Veggiesaurus

$11.00

Eat your veggies! This veggie-pizza style flatbread is loaded with herb cream cheese spread, chopped broccoli, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.

Creole Shrimp Bowl

$20.00

Tender shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and a blend of peppers in a buttery creole sauce, served over flavorful jasmine rice.

Mr. Rice Guy

$14.00

A savory rice bowl loaded with tender beef tips, green peppers, shaved carrots, onions, and broccoli sauteed in a flavorful teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of jasmine rice and topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

All Wrapped Up

$15.00

This hearty wrap is stuffed with taco-seasoned grilled chicken sauteed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, and a pimento cheese spread. Served with salsa, sour cream, and truffle fries.

Glen's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Glens Pumpkin Sugar Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$6.00

Two-layer cake loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. Topped with more mousse, chocolate drizzle, and extra chocolate chips.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5031 Adair Ave, Valencia, PA 16059

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bloom Cafe at Quality Gardens
orange star4.7 • 297
409 PA-228 Valencia, PA 16059
View restaurantnext
ParkSide Grill - 6044 William Flynn Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
6044 William Flynn Hwy Bakerstown, PA 15007
View restaurantnext
Hardwood Cafe -Butler
orange star4.0 • 1,056
646 Pittsburgh Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
orange starNo Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Barrel Junction - Gibsonia
orange star4.4 • 407
5560 William Flynn Hwy Gibsonia, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Serventi's
orange star3.7 • 51
473 Airport Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Valencia

The Bloom Cafe at Quality Gardens
orange star4.7 • 297
409 PA-228 Valencia, PA 16059
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valencia
Mars
review star
No reviews yet
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston