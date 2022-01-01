Butler Brew Works

Burgers

Local and sustainable is the name of our burger game. Our mouthwatering burgers come from Rath Farms, just minutes away from the brewery. Each tender ½ pound burger patty is served on a fresh spent brewer's grain bun from Mancini's in Pittsburgh. These buns are made from upcycled local brewer's grain after the brewing process has extracted the necessary sugars. Whatever grains we have left are then sent off to a local farm to feed cattle. All burgers are served with truffle fries. Substitute a garden patty on any burger for $1. Upgrade any burger to a bison patty for $4! Make any beef burger a double patty for $8!