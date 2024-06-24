Restaurant info

Welcome to Butler Inn of Pewaukee, one of Pewaukee’s oldest and finest supper clubs. Our restaurant combines classic elegance with a relaxed atmosphere. Come to our family-owned steakhouse to savor our top-notch hand-cut steaks, delightful seafood, and a variety of other delicious options. Our experienced and dedicated staff will make sure you have a wonderful evening. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning friend, join us for a memorable dining experience. We’re excited to welcome you soon!