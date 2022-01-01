Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butler Brothers Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

183 Butler St

Etna, PA 15223

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
1/2 Dozen
Loaded Fries

Meal Deal

One 2 liter, a dozen wings, and a large one topping pizza

Meal Deal

$25.00

One 2 liter, a dozen wings, and a large one topping pizza

Drinks

Pepsi 2-Liter

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 2-Liter

$2.99

Mountian Dew 2-Liter

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

$1.99

Mountian Dew 20oz

$1.99

Monster Energy

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$1.99

Sunkist Can

$1.00Out of stock

Mountian Dew Code Red 16oz

$1.50

Brisk Lemon Tea 16oz

$1.50

Mountian Dew Watermelon 16oz

$1.50

Turners Tea

$1.00

1/2 dozen

1/2 Dozen

$6.00

Dozen

Dozen

$11.00

Fresh Cut Fries

Fries

$3.00

House cut and fried until golden, accompanied with ketchup

Loaded Fries

House cut and fried until golden, accompanied with crispy bacon, white queso sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and painted with house made ranch dressing

Loaded Fries

$7.00

House cut and fried until golden, accompanied with crispy bacon, white queso sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and painted with house made ranch dressing

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$5.00

House pulled mozzarella, breaded, and fried accompanied with house marinara. One order includes 3 mozzarella balls.

Cheesy Bread

Our version of cheesy breadsticks topped with melty mozzarella, parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Accompanied with house marinara

Cheesy Bread

$5.00

Our version of cheesy breadsticks topped with melty mozzarella, parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Accompanied with house made marinara

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Twisted dough knots baked and tossed in our garlic parmesan sauce, and dusted with parmesan cheese and chopped parsley

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

House breaded and accompanied with fries. One order is 5 chicken tenders.

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$6.00

House made dough, melty mozzarella, smoked pepperoni, and house marinara

Greek Roll

Greek Roll

$6.00

House made dough, feta cheese, baby spinach, diced tomato, and diced red onion. Accompanied with lemon tzatziki

Beef Nachos

House fried tortilla chips, pulled brisket, crispy pork belly, queso cheese sauce, melty mozzarella cheese, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, and lime zested sour cream

Beef Nacho

$8.00

House fried tortilla chips, seasoned beef, crispy pork belly, queso cheese sauce, melty mozzarella cheese, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, and lime zested sour cream

Crispy Pork Belly

Smoked pork belly roasted then fried until crispy then tossed in our tangy BBQ sauce

Crispy Pork Belly

$7.00

Smoked pork belly roasted then fried until crispy then tossed in our tangy BBQ sauce

Street Tacos

2 Fajita Chicken Taco

2 Fajita Chicken Taco

$3.00

Shredded fajita chicken with caramelized peppers and onion, shredded lettuce, pico, mixed cheese, and topped with lime sour cream

2 Seasoned Beef Tacos

$3.00

Our house taco meat, shredded lettuce, pico, mixed cheese, and topped with lime sour cream

2 Crispy Pork Tacos

$3.00

Fried pork belly, shredded lettuce, grilled pineapple pico, mixed cheese, and topped with lime sour cream

2 Marinated Steak Tacos

$4.00Out of stock

Seared hanger steak, shredded lettuce, pico, mixed cheese, and topped with lime sour cream

Small Pizza 10" 4-Cut

Small Build Your Own

$8.00

Sm Plain/Cheese

$8.00

Medium Pizza 12" 8-Cut

Medium Build Your Own

$10.00

Med Plain/Cheese

$10.00

Large Pizza 14" 10-Cut

Loaded Large

$18.00

Pepperoni, smoked Italian sausage, caramelized bell peppers and red onions, sliced black olives

Loaded Veggie Large

$16.00

Caramelized bell peppers and red onions, sliced black olives, sautéed mushrooms, baby spinach and roasted roma tomatoes

Brothers Choice Pizza Large

$18.00

Smoked pepperoni, caramelized bell peppers and red onion, crispy pork belly, and finished with house made ranch

Margherita Large

$14.00

Our white sauce topped with roasted roma tomato

Meat Lvrs Large

Meat Lvrs Large

$20.00

Smoked Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, smoked honey ham, and crispy pork belly

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Large

$18.00

White sauce base topped with pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, a gooyey cheese blend, crumbled blue cheese, and finished with our house made ranch

Hawaiian BBQ Large

Hawaiian BBQ Large

$16.00

House made bbq base, smoked honey ham, fresh grilled pineapple and bacon

Build Your Own Large

$12.00

Extra Large Pizza 16" 12-Cut

Loaded XL

$20.00

Pepperoni, smoked Italian sausage, caramelized bell peppers and red onions, sliced black olives

Loaded Veggie XL

$18.00

Caramelized bell peppers and red onions, sliced black olives, sautéed mushrooms, baby spinach and roasted roma tomatoes

Brothers Choice XL

$20.00

Smoked pepperoni, caramelized bell peppers and red onion, crispy pork belly, and finished with house made ranch

Margherita XL

$16.00

Our white sauce topped with roasted roma tomato

Meat Lvrs XL

Meat Lvrs XL

$22.00

Smoked Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, smoked honey ham, crispy pork belly

Buffalo Chicken Ranch XL

$20.00

White sauce base topped with pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, a gooyey cheese blend, crumbled blue cheese, and finished with our house made ranch

Hawaiian BBQ XL

Hawaiian BBQ XL

$18.00

House made bbq base, smoked honey ham, fresh grilled pineapple and bacon

Build Your Own XL

$14.00

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$5.00+

Smoked pepperoni, salami, and smoked honey ham accompanied with melty mozzarella, shaved iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato, caramelized peppers and onions and our house made Italian vinaigrette

Cheesesteak

$6.00+Out of stock

Shaved hanger steak, accompanied with caramelized bell peppers and red onion, melty mozzarella cheese, shaved iceberg lettuce and sliced tomato with garlic aioli

Pittsburgh Cheesesteak

$7.00+Out of stock

Shaved hanger steak, crispy fries, queso cheese sauce, melty mozzarella, caramelized peppers and onions and crispy pork belly painted with garlic aioli

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Your choice of fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, shaved iceberg lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Accompanied with crispy French fries

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$7.00

Seared hanger steak, caramelized bell peppers and red onions with shaved iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and garlic aioli. Comes with crispy french fries

Gyro

Gyro

$7.00

gyro with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and lemon tzatziki

Sandwiches

Our Rueben

Our Rueben

$8.00Out of stock

House made corned beef and sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing, Swiss on toasted rye

Our Rachel

Our Rachel

$8.00Out of stock

House made corned beef and coleslaw, 1,000 island dressing, Swiss on toasted rye

Burgers

The Butler Burger

The Butler Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Served with fries. Two 4. oz house coarse ground patty’s, American cheese, shaved iceberg lettuce sliced tomato, and our burger sauce on a potato bun

Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

iceberg lettuce, baby spinach, diced tomato, cucumber, black olives, and diced red onion

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, baby spinach, diced tomato, cucumber, black olives, diced red onion, chicken tossed in our spiced buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles and mixed cheese

Steak Salad

$8.00Out of stock

iceberg lettuce, baby spinach, diced tomato, cucumber, black olives, diced red onion, hanger steak, crispy French fries, and mixed cheese

Zeppole

Cinnamon

$5.00

S'mores

$5.00

Plain

$5.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$5.00

Add Ons

Add Ons

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza in Etna! Please wear a mask and be safe!

183 Butler St, Etna, PA 15223

