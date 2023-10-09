Breakfast

Waffles n Pancakes

Waffle

$13.00

Pancake

$13.00

Buttermilk mix, whisked with flour, eggs, and vanilla.

French Toast

$13.00

Brioche bread, dipped in an egg batter with cinnamon hints.

Butler's French Toast

$15.00

Platters

Pile-it-on

$15.00

Easy-Does-It

$13.50

Sandwiches

Ham, egg & cheese

$8.50

Sausage, egg & cheese

$8.00

Bacon, egg & cheese

$8.00

potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions and spinich with with two eggs on top

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit

$13.50

Omelettes

3 Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Western Omelette

$13.50

Egg combination with a variety of flavors

Veggie Omelette

$13.50

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes tossed inside 3 fluffy eggs.

Steak and Cheese Omelette

$13.50

country ham with mozerlla cheese tossed inside 3 fluffy eggs

Sides

Seasoned Potatoes

$3.00

Golden potatos tossed in our special spice mix

Patty Cakes (Hashbrowns)

$4.00

fresh cut stringy potatos

Seasoned Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet potatos tossed in our special spice mix

Grits

$3.00

Bought from a local mill, corn milled for perfect grits

Baked Apples

$3.00

Apples sweetned with spices

Cup of Fruit

$3.00

seasonal fuit

A La Carte

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

1 waffle

$2.00

1 Pancake

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage link

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

1 French Toast

$2.00

Butler's Selects

Sweet Potato Skillet

$13.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Grits Bowl

$14.00

Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Lunch

Finger Pick'n

Pork's n Picks

$6.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Corn Pups

$7.00

Wings

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Butler's BLTA

$12.00

Club

$11.00

Reuben

$13.00

Meatball sub

$13.00

Steak n Cheese Philly

$14.00

Chicken n Cheese Philly

$14.00

Greens

Classic

$14.50

Fruit

$14.00

Burgers

Cowboy

$14.50

"Bangin" Butler Burger

$15.50

Hamburger

$13.50

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Butler's Selects

Hot Honey Chicken Sando

$16.00

Holland Hot Beef

$14.00

Smoked Drake Sausage

$13.00

Scooter Menu

P B & J

$6.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Baked Apples

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Cup of Fruit

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

hm

ran

$0.01

Desserts

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.50

2 Scoop

$5.00

3 Scoop

$6.50

Shake

Chocolate

Butter Pecan

Key Lime Pie

Superman

Black Rasberry Sorbet

Cherry Amaretto

Peach Carolina

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Juice & Milk

Orange

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Crangrape

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Retail

Shirts

Mens Shirt

$20.00

Womens Shirt

$20.00

Hat

Men Hat

$25.00

Women Hat

$25.00