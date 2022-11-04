  • Home
Butter and Cream - Beltline 661 Auburn Avenue Suite 130

661 Auburn Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30312

Popular Items

Pint
Double
Butter & Cream Unicorn Sprinkles

Merch

Butter & Cream Logoed Ice Cream Scoop

$18.00

This size 12 ice cream scoop is engraved with the Butter & Cream logo and creates the perfect round scoops. Please note that this scoop is handwash only.

Butter & Cream Logoed Insulated Bag

$7.00

This insulated bag measures 9" by 5.5" at the base and is 12" tall with a printed Butter & Cream logo. It closes with a velcro flap.

Hubs™ Salted Peanuts

Hubs™ Salted Peanuts

$3.00

Hubs Home Cooked Salted Virginia Peanuts, 3 oz. bag. These are not certified gluten free.

COOP's™ Salted Caramel Sauce

COOP's™ Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

This delicious salted caramel sauce comes in a 10.6 oz. jar. It's also all-natural and gluten-free.

COOP's™ Hot Fudge

COOP's™ Hot Fudge

$12.00

This incredible hot fudge comes in a 10.6 oz. container. It's also all-natural, gluten-free, certified Kosher, and non-GMO.

Joy Cone Sugar Cones

$5.00

Box of 12 sugar cones.

Butter & Cream Unicorn Sprinkles

$10.00

Adorable sprinkles to make your ice cream even more delectable

Luxardo Cherries

$20.00

The original maraschino cherries.

Scoops

Kids

$3.00

Half scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Single

$4.85

Single scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Double

$7.15

Double scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Triple

$8.90

Triple scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Novelties

Pup Cup - Pumpkin Honey

Pup Cup - Pumpkin Honey

$4.00

A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, pumpkin, and honey.

Pup Cup - Peanut Butter Banana

Pup Cup - Peanut Butter Banana

$4.00

Contains nuts. A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, peanut butter, and bananas.

For Your Freezer

Visit https://butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions.

Pint

$10.50

A pint of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Quart

$20.50

A quart of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Drinks

Coffee roasted by Black&White Coffee Roasters, soda flavored with black cherry, vanilla, and cola spices.

Bat, bat Gore Cola

$4.00
Bat, bat Black Coffee Soda

Bat, bat Black Coffee Soda

$4.00

Flash-brewed iced coffee roasted by B and W Coffee Roasters with organic cane sugar.

Red Hare Root Beer

Red Hare Root Beer

$2.50

Red Hare Brewing craft root beer soda makes a great float, mixer, or refreshing drink in its own right! Brewed with pure cane sugar. 12 oz. can *LOCAL*

New Creations Stawberry Habanero Soda

New Creations Stawberry Habanero Soda

$3.50

Light bodied and crisp. Fresh, ripe strawberry blast in the beginning, with a tart brightness in the middle and a warm finish.

Montane Sparlinkg Spring Water

Montane Sparlinkg Spring Water

$2.50

Plain, carbonated spring water. As pure as it gets. Crisp, clean, refreshing effervescence. *LOCAL*

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$4.00

Made of paper from sustainable well-managed forests. 100% recyclable and 100% BPA free. 92% plant-based box with a bioplastic cap: the most renewable in the water aisle. 1L box

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Butter & Cream is located on the Beltline in the Old Fourth Ward. Locally crafted in small batches from real cream and only the freshest ingredients, we make ice cream the way it should be made!

661 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312

