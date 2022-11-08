  • Home
Butter and Cream - Decatur 416 Church St

No reviews yet

416 Church St

Decatur, GA 30030

Order Again

Popular Items

Pint
Single
Quart

Thanksgiving Pie *Pre-orders* - Pickup for Nov. 21 - 23

Due to limitations with our online ordering, you'll need to place your pie order for pick-up today, but PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK-UP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST. You'll be able to select a pick-up date after selecting your pie. If you'd like to pick-up other menu items PLEASE PLACE A SEPATARATE ORDER.
Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Pie

Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Pie

$42.00

House made graham cracker crust, salted caramel, pumpkin spice ice cream, crème diplomat topped with candied pumpkin spice pepitas. 8" pie (feeds 8-12) ***PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST*** Due to limitations with our online ordering, you'll need to place your pie order for pickup TODAY, but PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST. You'll be able to select a pickup date here. If you'd like to pickup other menu items PLEASE PLACE A SEPARATE ORDER.

Butter Pecan Ice Cream Pie

Butter Pecan Ice Cream Pie

$48.00

Shortbread crust, maple orange pecan butterscotch, butter pecan, bourbon orange crème diplomat topped with maple candied pecans. 8" pie (feeds 8-12) Due to limitations with our online ordering, you'll need to place your pie order for pickup TODAY, but PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST. You'll be able to select a pickup date here. If you'd like to pickup other menu items PLEASE PLACE A SEPARATE ORDER.

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Pie

Vegan Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Pie

$48.00

Vegan shortbread crust, coconut cream salted caramel, df pumpkin spice ice cream, vegan vanilla crème diplomat topped with candied pumpkin spice pepitas. 8" pie (feeds 8-12) Due to limitations with our online ordering, you'll need to place your pie order for pickup TODAY, but PIES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP UNTIL THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST. You'll be able to select a pickup date here. If you'd like to pickup other menu items PLEASE PLACE A SEPARATE ORDER.

Merch

Butter & Cream Logoed Ice Cream Scoop - Silver

$18.00

This size 12 ice cream scoop is engraved with the Butter & Cream logo and creates the perfect round scoops. Please note that this scoop is handwash only.

Butter & Cream Logoed Ice Cream Scoop - Black

$18.00

This size 12 ice cream scoop is engraved with the Butter & Cream logo and creates the perfect round scoops. Please note that this scoop is handwash only.

Butter & Cream Logoed Insulated Bag

Butter & Cream Logoed Insulated Bag

$7.00

This insulated bag measures 9" by 5.5" at the base and is 12" tall with a printed Butter & Cream logo. It closes with a velcro flap.

Hubs™ Salted Peanuts

Hubs™ Salted Peanuts

$3.00

Hubs Home Cooked Salted Virginia Peanuts, 3 oz. bag. These are not certified gluten free.

COOP's™ Salted Caramel Sauce

COOP's™ Salted Caramel Sauce

$12.00

This delicious salted caramel sauce comes in a 10.6 oz. jar. It's also all-natural and gluten-free.

COOP's™ Hot Fudge

COOP's™ Hot Fudge

$12.00

This incredible hot fudge comes in a 10.6 oz. container. It's also all-natural, gluten-free, certified Kosher, and non-GMO.

Joy Cone Sugar Cones

Joy Cone Sugar Cones

$5.00

Box of 12 sugar cones.

Butter & Cream Unicorn Sprinkles

$10.00

Adorable sprinkles to make your ice cream even more delectable

Luxardo Cherries

Luxardo Cherries

$20.00

The original maraschino cherries.

Scoops

Kids

$3.00

Half scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Single

$4.85

Single scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Double

$7.15

Double scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Triple

$8.90

Triple scoop of ice cream. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Novelties

Pup Cup - Pumpkin Honey

Pup Cup - Pumpkin Honey

$4.00

A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, pumpkin, and honey.

Pup Cup - Peanut Butter Banana

Pup Cup - Peanut Butter Banana

$4.00

Contains nuts. A frozen treat for your four-legged friend. Low-fat Greek yogurt, peanut butter, and bananas.

For Your Freezer

Pint

$10.50

A pint of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Quart

$20.50

A quart of your favorite ice cream or sorbet. Visit butterandcream.com/flavors-and-desserts/ for flavor descriptions. (G) – Contains Gluten (N) – Contains Nuts (V) - Vegan

Drinks

Bat, bat Gore Cola

Bat, bat Gore Cola

$4.00

Coffee roasted by Black&White Coffee Roasters, soda flavored with black cherry, vanilla, and cola spices.

Bat, bat Black Coffee Soda

Bat, bat Black Coffee Soda

$4.00

Flash-brewed iced coffee roasted by B and W Coffee Roasters with organic cane sugar.

Red Hare Root Beer

Red Hare Root Beer

$2.50

Red Hare Brewing craft root beer soda makes a great float, mixer, or refreshing drink in its own right! Brewed with pure cane sugar. 12 oz. can *LOCAL*

New Creations Stawberry Habanero Soda

New Creations Stawberry Habanero Soda

$3.50

Light bodied and crisp. Fresh, ripe strawberry blast in the beginning, with a tart brightness in the middle and a warm finish.

Montane Sparlinkg Spring Water

Montane Sparlinkg Spring Water

$2.50

Plain, carbonated spring water. As pure as it gets. Crisp, clean, refreshing effervescence. *LOCAL*

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$4.00

Made of paper from sustainable well-managed forests. 100% recyclable and 100% BPA free. 92% plant-based box with a bioplastic cap: the most renewable in the water aisle. 1L box

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Butter & Cream is located on the square in downtown Decatur. Our ice cream is locally crafted in small batches from real cream and only the freshest ingredients. We make ice cream the way it should be made!

Website

Location

416 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

