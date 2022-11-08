Butter and Cream - Decatur 416 Church St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Butter & Cream is located on the square in downtown Decatur. Our ice cream is locally crafted in small batches from real cream and only the freshest ingredients. We make ice cream the way it should be made!
Location
416 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030
Gallery