Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butter Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

101 Carmen Avenue

Suite A

Rancho Viejo, TX 78575

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Kobe Burger

$14.00

Our classic with Kobe Beef cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions served on a brioche bun with french fries and a whole jalapeño.

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Fresh smashed avocado on toasted country bread with olive oil drizzle and cherry tomatoes.

Taco Potato and Egg

Taco Potato and Egg

$5.00

It is our classic breakfast taco that combines golden brown potatoes with eggs.

Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Fluffy and golden-brown, our buttermilk pancakes are a classic breakfast favorite.

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Fresh smashed avocado on toasted country bread with olive oil drizzle and cherry tomatoes.

French Toast

$9.00

Uncle Matt’s secret recipe cooked to perfection, served with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Our fruit bowl is a colorful and refreshing way to start your day with only the freshest and ripest seasonal fruits to create a delicious and healthy breakfast option.

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

Our homemade recipe is sure to delight - golden buttery and simply irresistible!

Plate Eggs your way

$11.00

Two farm fresh, cage-free eggs cooked any style and with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo or potatoes. Includes a side of bean and potatoes with a piece of toast.

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Huevo a la Mexicana

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

Taco Potato and Egg

Taco Potato and Egg

$5.00

It is our classic breakfast taco that combines golden brown potatoes with eggs.

Taco Chorizo and Egg

$5.00

With this taco you will taste the delicious combination of Mexican chorizo and eggs.

Taco Ham and Egg

$5.00

One of everyone’s favorites, delight in the rich flavor of our ham and eggs cooked to perfection.

Taco Bacon and Egg

$5.00

If you love bacon, do not miss this taco! A classic.

Taco Bean and Cheese

$5.00

Creamy refried beans and cheese wrapped in our handmade tortilla.

Quesadilla

$4.00

Warm, cheesy and folded to perfection in our handmade tortilla.

Taco Bean and Chorizo

$5.00

Charlie Brown

$3.00

Taco Egg and Sausage

$5.00

Taco Egg and Beans

$5.00

Taco Egg Only

$5.00

Taco Barbacoa

$7.00

Taco Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Pirata

$8.00

Extras

Pan Dulce

$1.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Sausage

$1.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$1.75

Side Egg

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Lunch & Dinner

Sandwiches

Chicken Panela Panini

$14.00

House-marinated chicken breast with panela cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on panin pressed toast.

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled pork, served with grilled onions, tomatoes, avocado and cheese.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Our classic grilled cheese sandwich is a comfort food favorite. Made with buttery, toasted bread and a perfect blend of melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, this sandwich is simple yet satisfying.

Chicken Salad Panini

$14.00

House-made chicken salad with lettuce on a butter crossaint.

Avocado Chicken Panini

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on buttered toast.

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Our classic BLT sandwich features crispy bacon, juicy tomato, and fresh lettuce, sandwiched between two slices of your choice of bread and slathered with creamy mayo.

Beef tenderloin Sub

$15.00

Beef tenderloin, avocado, grillled onion and cheese au gratin with a side of chipotle sauce.

Burgers

Kobe Burger

$14.00

Our classic with Kobe Beef cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions served on a brioche bun with french fries and a whole jalapeño.

Pizza

Large Pizza

$16.00

Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.00

Seasoned chicken wings that are deep-fried until crispy and coated in sauce. Served with carrots & celery sticks.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Golden fried chicken strips. Served with a side of fries.

Salads

Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

A ripe avocado half-stuffed and piled high with our signature chicken salad or tuna salad, accompanied with fresh fruit.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

The delicious combination of fresh romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and tangy Parmesan cheese. We top it off with our homemade Caesar dressing, which perfectly balances the salad's flavors with a creamy and garlicky finish.

House Salad

$10.00

Soups

Bowl Soup of the Day

$3.00

Chef's Soup of the Day

Cup Soup of the Day

$1.50

Panchos

Franciscos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, served with our famous Premium Beef Fajitas, along with melted cheese, guacamole and refried beans.

Media Orden

$7.00

Foot Long

Foot Long

$10.00

Premium Beef Chili Cheese Coney is an All-Beef hot dog topped with warm chili and melty cheddar cheese served in a soft, warm bakery bun.

Extras

Jalapenos

$0.50

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket Sweet Potato

$5.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Drinks

Drinks

16 oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

The most popular beverage goes with any meal!

16 oz Water Bottle

$1.25

16 oz Luzianne Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Enjoy a warm and comforting cup of our high-quality hot tea, available in a variety of flavors to suit your taste.

Milk

$2.00

If you love this tasty and nutritious drink, we have it for you too.

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

The rich flavor of chocolate is in this drink.

Strawberry Milk

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

A tangy and citrusy taste of our freshly squeezed orange juice, made with only the freshest and juiciest oranges.

Apple Juice

$3.00

Fresh Apple Juice

6.5 oz Topo chico

$1.75

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Indulge in a delicious cup of our freshly brewed coffee and served hot.

Chai

$2.95

Desserts

NY Cheescake

$5.00

Creamy, gorgeous and delicious.

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

A succulent slice of this cake will take you to heaven.

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Butter Cookie

$4.25

Whole Cake

$35.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Kids Menu

All Day

Mini Pancakes

$6.00

Nuggets

$7.00

One Egg Meal

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite dishes with a Butter twist

Website

Location

101 Carmen Avenue, Suite A, Rancho Viejo, TX 78575

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen - DA3 Inc
orange star5.0 • 7
4495 N Expressway, Ste A Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Lotus Cafe - Alton Gloor
orange starNo Reviews
1601 East Alton Gloor Boulevard Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Capricho cantina y parrilla mexicana LLC - 3341 pablo kisel blvd, suite M
orange starNo Reviews
3341 pablo kisel blvd, suite M Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - Brownsville
orange star3.3 • 180
3340 pablo kisel blvd brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
orange star4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rancho Viejo
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston