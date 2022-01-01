Butter Chicken #3 imageView gallery

Butter Chicken #3

601 2nd street NE

WASHINGTON, DC 20002

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Chicken Tika Masala
Chana Masala

FOOD

Butter Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Tika Masala

$13.00

Chana Masala

$13.00

Veg Biryani

$13.00

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Extra Rice

$3.00

Extra chicken

$3.00

Saag Paneer

$13.00

Drinks

Sprite

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

D-Coke

$2.75

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Deer Park Water

$2.75

Lacroix Sparkling Water

$2.00

Beer

Taj Mahal

$7.50

Carlsberg

$6.00

Cigar city jay alai

$6.00

Bengali Ipa

$6.00

1664blanc

$6.50

CATERING

Butter Chicken

$100.00+

Chicken Tikka Masala

$100.00+

Saag Paneer

$85.00+

Vegetable Biryani

$85.00+

Chana Masala

$70.00+

Naan

$45.00+

Basmati Rice

$45.00+

Salad

$50.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

601 2nd street NE, WASHINGTON, DC 20002

