  • Butter Chicken Company 6 - 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
A map showing the location of Butter Chicken Company 6 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Butter Chicken Company 6 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

No reviews yet

1717 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20006

FOOD

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tika Masala

$14.00

Chana Masala

$14.00

Veg Biryani

$14.00

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Extra Rice

$4.00

Extra chicken

$4.00

Saag Paneer

$14.00

DRINKS

Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

D-Coke

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

DASANI

$3.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Beer

Taj Mahal

$7.50

Carlsberg

$6.00

Cigar city jay alai

$6.00

Bengali Ipa

$6.00

1664blanc

$6.50

CATERING

Butter Chicken

$100.00+

Chicken Tikka Masala

$100.00+

Saag Paneer

$85.00+

Vegetable Biryani

$85.00+

Chana Masala

$70.00+

Naan

$45.00+

Basmati Rice

$45.00+

Salad

$50.00+

Delivery Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1717 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

