Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Butter Run Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

27626 Harper Ave

Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Order Again

Appetizers

Cajun Steak Bites

$16.00

Cheese and Cracker Platter

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Crock of Cheese

$8.00

Escargot

$13.00

This is adescription

French Fries Basket

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Soft Pretzels

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Steamed Mussel

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Wing Dings

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese /FF

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips W Fries

$6.00

Reuben Quesadilla

$11.00

Salads

Butter Run Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Chicken Caesar salad

$12.00

Perch Ceasar

$14.00

Salmon Ceasar

$17.00

Large House Salad

$7.00

Steak Caesar

$15.00

Burgers

1/3lb Burger

$8.00

1/2 lb Burger

$10.50

Barbeque Burger

$9.50

Cheese Burger Special

$8.45

Cheese Burger Club

$10.00

Hamburger Special

$7.95

Gwennie Burger

$8.50

Mushroom/Swiss Burger

$9.50

Patty Melt

$8.50

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Sliders

$4.00

Make Gwennie A Half Pound

$3.00

Make Mushroom Swiss Half Pound

$3.00

Becky N John Burger Specials 2

$18.00

Soups

Cup Beef Barley Soup

$3.50

Bowl Beef Barley Soup

$5.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Cup Homemade Chili

$5.00

Bowl Homemade Chili

$7.00

Stuffed Pepper

Quart

$10.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$8.00

BBQ Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Butter Run Deli

$11.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Hawaiian Sandwich

$9.00

Light Platter Choice

$9.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Stacked Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Gyros

$12.00

Dinners

Half Slab BBQ Ribs

$18.00

Athens Chicken

$16.00

Chicken n Waffles

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$28.00

Homemade Meatloaf

$13.00

Walleye

$22.00

North Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

NY Strip Steak

$22.00

Perch

$23.00

Athens Salmon

$23.00

11 N Harper Chicken

$18.00

Cajun Chickn Breast Dinner

$17.00

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

SIde Potato Salad

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Onion RIngs

$3.50

BAKED POTATO

$3.00

RICE

$2.50

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE FRUIT

$3.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$3.00

Pie

$5.00

PRETZELS

$1.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$3.00

.peanut Butter/chocolate Round Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

.tiramisu

$5.00

CHIPS

$1.00

.side Ranch

$0.25

Chocolate Rasberry Cake

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Side Gravy

$0.75

SIDE/ DRESSING

$0.25

Side Jalapeno

$0.75

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

No Make

Pistachio Cake

$6.00

ADD CHEESE

$0.50

GARLIC TOAST

$0.75

Bacon Well

$4.00

Dinner Specials

Prime Rib

$22.00

Prime Rib Xtra Cut

$26.00

Steak Poutine

$14.00

Lobster Croquettes

$16.00

Braised Lamb Shank

$29.00

Captain Jimmy's Mixed Grill

$28.00

Citrus Chicken

$21.00

Walleye Bites

$13.00

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Bang Bang Fish

$13.00

Beef Tacos Soft

$8.00

Beef Tacos Hard

$8.00

Nashville Tacos

$12.00

Strip Steak Italiano

$21.00

Goulash

$11.00

Sunday Smelt W Fries

$12.00

Bbq Pulled Pork Slider

$5.00

Steak & Shrimp

$22.00

Sunday Schnitzel

$19.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Vernor's

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Virgin Mary

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Ginger Beer N\A

$4.50

No Make

Bottle Water

$1.00

Mocktail

$4.00

SPECIALS

Grilled Cheese -n-soup

$8.00

Sausage Grilled Chz. W Shoestring /W FF

$13.00

Hamburger Special

$7.95

Cheese Burger Special

$8.45

Chicken Parm

$11.00

Swordfish Po Boy W/ Shoestring Ff

$15.00

Soft Tacos

$8.00

Hard Tacos

$8.00

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Taco

$12.00

Strip Steak Italiano

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Perch Caeser

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Bang Bang Fish Taco

$13.00

Goulash

$10.00

Turkey Club Pita

$12.00

Spinich And Fish Salad

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Cheddar

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Parm Wrap W Fries

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27626 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Directions

Gallery
Butter Run Saloon image
Butter Run Saloon image

Map
