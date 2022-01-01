  • Home
Buttercrust Pizza 4781 4781 S Orange Ave

4781 S Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32806

Sharables

Parmesan Butter Bites

Parmesan Butter Bites

$5.95

Sharable oven-baked breadstick bites brushed with garlic, butter and parmesan cheese

Cheese Bombs

Cheese Bombs

$7.95

Mozzarella-stuffed dough topped with butter and garlic-blend

Pepperoni Pinwheels

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$8.95

Cheesy pinwheels rolled up with marinara and pepperoni

Spinach Artichoke Pinwheels

Spinach Artichoke Pinwheels

$8.95

Cheesy pinwheels rolled up with artichokes and spinach

Stuffed Garlic Cheesy Bread

$9.95

Loaded with mozzarella, cheddar, jack, parmesan and garlic butter

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.49
Bruschetta Salad

Bruschetta Salad

$10.49

Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, house-made bruschetta, black olives, cucumbers

Build Your Own Pizza

Hand Tossed pizza14 in

Hand Tossed pizza14 in

$13.95
Butter Crust Square Pizza 22x22x2

Butter Crust Square Pizza 22x22x2

$16.49

Ultra thin Pizza (V) 12in

$12.49

Cauliflower Pizza (GF) 10in

$11.95

Hand-Tossed Specialty Pies

Kickin' Hawaiian Hand Tossed

Kickin' Hawaiian Hand Tossed

$18.49
Supreme Hand Tossed

Supreme Hand Tossed

$18.49
Bruschetta Hand Tossed

Bruschetta Hand Tossed

$18.49
Meatlover Hand Tossed

Meatlover Hand Tossed

$18.49
BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

BBQ Chicken Hand Tossed

$18.49
Buffalo Chicken Hand Tossed

Buffalo Chicken Hand Tossed

$18.49

Plantlover Hand Tossed

$18.49
Mac And Cheesiest Hand Tossed

Mac And Cheesiest Hand Tossed

$18.49
Bianca Hand Tossed

Bianca Hand Tossed

$18.49

Buttercrust Square Specialty Pies

Kickin Hawaiian Buttercrust

$21.95
Supreme Buttercrust

Supreme Buttercrust

$21.95
Bruschetta Buttercrust

Bruschetta Buttercrust

$21.95
Meatlover Buttercrust

Meatlover Buttercrust

$21.95

BBQ Chicken Buttercrust

$21.95

Buffalo Chicken Buttercrust

$21.95

Plantlover Buttercrust

$21.95
Bianca Buttercrust

Bianca Buttercrust

$21.95

Twice-Baked Wings

6-PIECE WINGS

6-PIECE WINGS

$9.49
12-PIECE WINGS

12-PIECE WINGS

$14.95
20-PIECE WINGS

20-PIECE WINGS

$22.95

Desserts

CARAMEL BROOKIE

$6.95

Can Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.49
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.49
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.49
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$1.49
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.49
Grape Crush

Grape Crush

$1.49
Brisk Iced Tea

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.49
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.49
Mountain Dew - Code Red

Mountain Dew - Code Red

$1.49

2 Liter Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.49
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.49
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.49
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Best Pizza in Town!

Location

4781 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

Directions

