Buttercup all day café

Pour Over

$5.00 +

Pour overs are named for the technique employed to brew a high quality specialty cup of coffee. We manually pour the water over the grounds to extract the finest and most natural flavors the beans have to offer. The selection of beans available for pour overs change monthly here at Buttercup. Be sure to try them now before they are gone. Check out the flash brew for the iced version (in our cold coffee section). Let us know what tasting notes come through for you! Please note that the pour over process takes time, it takes at least 5 minutes to brew a pour over.