Buttered Toast 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.

Popular Items

Bacon Crispy
Meat Lovers Skillet
Denver Omelette

Benedicts

Asparagus Benedict

$13.49

Try our special 2 eggs benedict plate topped with hollandaise sauce and asparagus

Asparagus Chicken Benedict

$16.49

Two poached eggs with asparagus & chicken then topped with our gourmet hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin

Corn Beef Hash Benedict

$13.49

Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Corn Beef Hash, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$13.49

Oven baked country biscuit layered with a sausage patty ,egg and topped with our homemade country gravy

Eggs Benedict

$13.49

Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$13.49

Another traditional plate. 2 poached eggs with spinach & tomatoes, topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

Eggs & More

2 Eggs

$9.99

Two extra large farm fresh eggs cooked to order

French Toast

2 Piece French Toast

$9.99

Our Famous French Toast Freshly baked French bread cut thick and made into French toast topped with organic Indonesian cinnamon sugar

3 Piece French Toast

$10.99

Our Famous French Toast Freshly baked French bread cut thick and made into French toast topped with organic Indonesian cinnamon sugar

Banana Nut French Toast

$12.99

Banana nut bread made into French toast topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Grand Marnier French Toast

$13.99

Freshly baked thick French bread made into French toast topped with our Grand Marnier sauce with bananas, pecans and cinnamon sugar

Stuffed French Toast

$13.99

Two slices of freshly baked French bread stuffed with orange zest cream cheese and a choice of berries, topped with whipped cream

Very Berry French Toast

$13.99Out of stock

Oven baked French toast with mixed berries topped with fresh strawberries, bananas & blueberries, whipped cream & powdered sugar

Healthy Choices

Crunch Cakes

$9.99

Multi-grain pancakes with granola and pecans

Fresh Fruit Medley

$9.99

Multi-grain pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries

Fresh Fruit Yogurt Parfait

$7.99

Vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries & blueberries and granola with pecans

Gluten Free Pancakes Stack

$9.99

Gluten Free Pancakes Short

$8.99

Healthy Platter

$12.99

Consists of real scrambled egg whites* served with steamed asparagus, broccoli & spinach

Hearty Oatmeal

$7.99+

Our steel-cut oatmeal topped with yogurt, diced red apples, pecans, honey and cinnamon sugar

Spinach & Tomato Egg White Omelette

$12.99

Spinach & Tomato Egg White Omelette Served with fresh fruit

Multi Grain Pancakes Short

$9.99

Freshly made multigrain pancake batter, enjoy!

Kids Breakfast

2 Kids Bacon

$3.49

2 thick slices of smoked delicious bacon

Egg in a Hole

$6.49

1 Egg in the middle of a white toast with hash browns, 2 pcs of our delicious bacon or links

French Toast Sticks

$5.49

Lincoln - Logs sprinkled with powder & cinnamon sugar

Happy Kids Panc

$6.49

Pancake or French Toast, scrambled egg and a choice of a sausage link or our famous thick bacon

Kids Apple Silver

$6.49

Granny Smith apples dipped in buttermilk pancake mix and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Kids CC Mickey

$7.49

Fresh buttermilk batter with chocolate chips shaped in a mickey mouse

Kids Egg and Meat

$6.49

One egg with hash browns and toast with a choice of bacon or sausage link

Kids Happy CC Panc

$8.49

Chocolate chip Pancake , scrambled egg and a choice of a sausage link or our famous thick bacon

Kids Happy Fr Tst

$6.49

French Toast, scrambled egg and a choice of a sausage link or our famous thick bacon

Kids Omelette

$5.49

Kids omelette with a choice of one ingredient and hash browns

Kids Pigs

$6.49

2 Golden brown sausage links wrapped in a pancake blanket

Kids Silver

$5.49

Fresh buttermilk pancakes batter in a silver dollar shape

Kids Waffle

$5.49

Golden brown waffle

Mickey Mouse Panc

$6.49

Fresh pancake batter in a shape of a Mickey

Mix It Up Combos

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

Scrambled eggs* with choice of sausage, thick bacon or pork chorizo, monterrey jack cheddar cheese & onions in a warm flour tortilla. Includes hash browns or grits and served with sour cream & salsa on side

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Made with corn tortillas sauteed in our homemade tomatillo salsa topped with diced chicken, mozzarella cheese, avocado & two extra large eggs* cooked to order then garnished with blue corn tortillas, red salsa, cilantro and comes with corn salsa & sour cream on the side

Combo

$10.99

Two extra large eggs* cooked to order, choice of French toast, half waffle or two buttermilk pancakes, and bacon, sausage or half ham

Garbage Potatoes

$7.99

Hash browns topped with green peppers, onions, ham and monterrey jack cheddar cheese

Omelettes

Four extra large eggs cracked to order, served with hash browns or grits and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes

Asparagus & Gruyere Omelette

$14.49

Baby Spinach & Gruyere Omelette

$15.49

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$15.49

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers topped with diced chicken and monterrey jack cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream on the side

CYO Omelette

$10.49

Denver Omelette

$13.49

Ham, onions and green peppers

French Omelette

$16.49

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.49

Ham, thick bacon and sausage

Omelette Wrap

$15.49

Smoked Sausage Omelette

$15.49

Smoked sausage, green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese

Vegeterian Omelette

$13.49

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach & broccoli

Pancakes

Adult Pigs

$9.99
Apple Silver Dollar Pancakes

Apple Silver Dollar Pancakes

$11.99+

Fresh Granny Smith apples, sliced & dipped in our buttermilk pancake batter & grilled to a golden brown. As a final touch, they are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Banana Split Pancakes

Banana Split Pancakes

$12.99

One buttermilk and one chocolate pancake topped with with fresh bananas & strawberries, pecans, powdered sugar & whipped cream. Topped with a drizzle of Ghiradelli caramel and chocolate syrup

CC Short Pancakes

$9.99

Ghiradelli chocolate chip pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream

CC Stack Pancakes

$10.99

Ghiradelli chocolate chip pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream

Potato Pancakes

$11.99

Short Stack

$8.99

Golden buttermilk pancakes

Silver Dollar

$8.99

Stack

$9.99

Golden buttermilk pancakes

Skillets

Hash browns topped with two extra large eggs* cooked to order and your choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.

Corn Beef Hash Skillet

$14.49

Hash browns, corned beef hash topped with two extra large eggs* cooked to order

Denver Skillet

$13.49

Hash browns topped Green peppers, onions, ham and with two extra large eggs* cooked to order

Meat Lovers Skillet

$14.49

Hash browns topped with ham, sausage & bacon with two extra large eggs* cooked to order

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$15.49

Hash browns topped with Green peppers, onions, smoked sausage and Swiss cheese & two extra large eggs* cooked to order

Spanish Skillet

$15.49

Hash browns topped with Pork chorizo, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and monterrey jack cheddar cheese. Sour cream & salsa on side & two extra large eggs* cooked to order

Steak Skillet

$24.99

Hash browns topped with Aged steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and monterrey jack cheddar cheese & two extra large eggs* cooked to order

Veggie Skillet

$13.49

Hash browns topped with Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms and two extra large eggs* cooked to order

Steaks & More

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

3 fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, served with seasoned sausage gravy. Choice of 2 eggs or hash browns (pancakes or toast are not included)

Breakfast Tortilla Wrap

$13.99

Cracked scrambled eggs with pork chorizo, monterrey jack cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green peppers wrapped in a tomato tortilla and salsa & sour cream on the side. Includes choice of hash browns or grits. Pancakes or toast are not included

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

Corned Beef Hash is grilled and topped with two extra large eggs cooked to order

Country Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Tenderized breaded Angus beef steak deep fried and topped with our homemade sausage gravy

Gyros & Eggs

$14.99

Our fresh sliced gyro meat off the spit, Served with two extra large eggs cooked to order and hash browns or grits and your choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes

Steak & Eggs

$24.99

Choice of Aged Ribeye or skirt steak, Served with two extra large eggs cooked to order and hash browns or grits and your choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Golden brown waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar

Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Golden malted waffle with pecans baked inside and sprinkled with powdered sugar

gourmet BURGERS

All Burgers, Sandwiches & Paninis come with a choice of small salad or French fries

Hamburger

$12.99

Premium Angus steak burger served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a gourmet bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Premium Angus steak burger with mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, pickle and lettuce on a gourmet bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Premium Angus steak burger with Thick Bacon and a choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack or cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a gourmet bun

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Premium Angus steak burger with a choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack or cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a gourmet bun

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.24

Made with fresh white toast cheese and fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.74

All Natural Golden crispy chicken strips with fries

Kids Corn Dog

$5.74

Golden brown corn dog with fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Mac And cheese for the little ones

paninis & MORE

All Burgers, Sandwiches & Paninis come with a choice of small salad or French fries

Club Panini

$14.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese served on panini bread

Philly Cheesesteak Panini

$15.99

Sliced smoked beef roast with sautéed green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese on panini bread

Chicken & Bacon Panini

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella and bacon served on panini bread

All Veggie Panini

$12.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, tomato, asparagus and mozzarella cheese served on panini bread

Patty Melt

$14.99

Premium Angus steak burger with American cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread

Salads

Buttered Toast Salad

$12.99

All natural white meat diced chicken with diced apples, water chestnuts, celery, dried cranberries and toasted pecans mixed with our special seasoning served over a blend of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing

Asparagus Chicken Cobb Salad

Asparagus Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.99

A blend of mixed greens topped with grilled asparagus, grilled chicken, chopped hard boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, marinated sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts & bacon. Served with a choice of dressing on the side

Summer Salad

$12.99

A blend of mixed greens topped with sliced turkey, golden breaded chicken, or grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, sliced apples and crumbled gorgonzola cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99

A blend of mixed greens with sliced turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, a chopped hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of dressing on the side

Sandwiches

All Burgers, Sandwiches & Paninis come with a choice of small salad or French fries

1/2 Chix Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our homemade chicken salad served on multi grain bread

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our egg salad sandwich is made to order, on a croissant or any bread of your choice

Aged Ribye Sandwich

$20.99

Our Ribeye steak cooked to your desired temperature served on garlic French bread with grilled onions

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$20.99

Our Skirt steak cooked to your desired temperature served on garlic French bread with grilled onions

BLT

BLT

$11.99

Our thick cut bacon served with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on multi grain toast

California BLT

California BLT

$12.99

Our thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on multi grain toast

Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$14.99

A seasoned chicken breast served with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle served on a gourmet bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Our homemade chicken salad served on multi grain bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our egg salad sandwich is made to order, on a croissant or any bread of your choice

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

The “Original” premium fresh cut gyro from the spit! Served with raw onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.99

Sliced smoked beef roast with sauteed green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese on our garlic French bread

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Old fashioned New York Style sliced corned beef served on grilled rye bread with thousand island dressing and sauerkraut

Turkey LT

$12.99

Soups

Bowl of Broth

$4.99

Bowl of Cream

$4.99

Cup of Broth

$3.99

Cup of Cream

$3.99

Wraps

Bacon Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Sliced white meat turkey with our thick cut bacon chopped with mixed greens and ranch dressing in a tomato tortilla

BLT Wrap

$11.99

Mixed greens with our thick cut bacon chopped, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a tomato tortilla

Chicken Bacon Swiss Wrap

$13.99

Mixed greens with diced grilled chicken, our thick cut bacon chopped, Swiss cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing in a tomato tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a tomato tortilla

Coffee Drinks

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Americano

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.49

Cold Brew

$4.49

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Espresso

$2.99

Decaf Ice Latte

$4.49

Decaf Latte

$4.49

Espresso

$2.99

Ice Coffee

$2.99

Ice Latte

$4.49

Latte

$4.49

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99Out of stock

Juices

Applejuice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Pomegranate OJ

$5.49

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Strawberry OJ

$5.49

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.99

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Shakes

Blueberry Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Coffee Shake

$5.99

M&M Shake

$5.99

Oreo Shake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.99

Raspberry Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Smores Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

NA Beverages

Chai Tea Latte

$4.99Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Coca Cola

$3.99

Diet Coca Cola

$3.99

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00

Fanta

$3.99

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$4.99
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Hot Water Set Up

$1.00

Ice Tea

$3.99

Iced Chai Tea Latte (Copy)

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Drink

$2.49

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

No Drink

Pink Lamonade

$3.99

Pomegranate Ice Tea

$4.49

Raspberry Ice Tea

$4.49

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Strawb Lemonade

$4.49

Water

Wildberry Lemonade

$4.99

Zero Coca Cola

$3.99

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$5.99

S'mores Frappe

$5.99

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.99

Chocolate Frappe

$5.99

Sides

$2 share a meal

$2.00

1/2 B & G

$4.99

3 CC Pancakes

$4.99

3 Gluten Free Panc

$8.99

3 Pancakes

$3.99

Almond Milk

$1.00

Asparagus Fresh Side

$3.99

Avocado

$2.49

Bacon

$5.49

Bacon Crispy

$5.49

Banana

$1.99

Banana Nut Bread

$2.99

Brocoli Steam

$3.99

Burger Pattie

$6.49

Buttermilk Pancake (1)

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.49

Chorizo

$5.49

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Cott Cheese

$2.99

Country Fried Steak Side

$6.99

Egg Salad Scoop

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

French Toast

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Fruit Compote

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Ft Banana Bread

$3.99

Gran Marnier Sauce

$5.99

Grits Bowl

$3.99

Grits Small

$2.99

Gyro Meat Side

$5.99

Ham

$5.49

Hash Browns

$3.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.99

Links

$3.99

Maple Syrup

$2.99

Multi-Grain Pancake Medley (1)

$4.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.99

Oatmeal Bowl w/Fruit

$6.98

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Oatmeal Cup w/Fruit

$5.98

One Extra Large Egg

$2.49

Patties

$3.99

Potato Pancakes (3)

$4.99

Ribye Steak Side

$12.99

Salsa Or Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Saus Gravy

$2.99

Skirt Steak Side

$12.99

Small Salad

$5.49

Smoked Salmon Side

$6.99

Smoked Sausage Side

$5.99

Strawberries

$4.49

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.49

Toast

$2.99

Tomatoes slices

$3.49

Turkey Links

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Special Choices

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Avocado & Salmon Toast

$13.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Bag of Coffee

$10.99
Chicago Beef Skillet

Chicago Beef Skillet

$14.99
Chicken & Bacon Waffle

Chicken & Bacon Waffle

$13.99

Churro Pancakes Short

$12.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$12.99

Lemon Berry French Toast

$13.99Out of stock

Lox

$15.99

Maui Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Pot Pie

$10.99

Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Salmon Cake Benedict

$16.99Out of stock

Southwest Chicken & Rice Bowl

$15.99

Spinach Chicken Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Hash Skillet

$15.99

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

A modern restaurant with a neighborhood feel! We begin each day with the highest quality of ingredients, and we're committed to offering our customers the freshest food possible. We believe that food prepared this way not only tastes better but is better for you. Our values also extend to how we treat our guests. You can expect to feel comfortable, relaxed, satisfied, happy, (and full) when dining with us! Burnt Toast Restaurants are 100% family-owned. We're open daily year round, except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Private facilities available at our Elgin location. Book your private party for any occasion at our Burnt Toast Elgin location. We have private and semi-private space available now for small to large groups. Outdoor seating available at both our Elgin and Algonquin locations. Contact us for more information.

Website

Location

2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill, IL 60102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

