Buttered Toast 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.
2520 Bunker Hill Dr.
Lake In The Hill, IL 60102
Popular Items
Benedicts
Asparagus Benedict
Try our special 2 eggs benedict plate topped with hollandaise sauce and asparagus
Asparagus Chicken Benedict
Two poached eggs with asparagus & chicken then topped with our gourmet hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin
Corn Beef Hash Benedict
Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Corn Beef Hash, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
Oven baked country biscuit layered with a sausage patty ,egg and topped with our homemade country gravy
Eggs Benedict
Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Another traditional plate. 2 poached eggs with spinach & tomatoes, topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
French Toast
2 Piece French Toast
Our Famous French Toast Freshly baked French bread cut thick and made into French toast topped with organic Indonesian cinnamon sugar
3 Piece French Toast
Our Famous French Toast Freshly baked French bread cut thick and made into French toast topped with organic Indonesian cinnamon sugar
Banana Nut French Toast
Banana nut bread made into French toast topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Grand Marnier French Toast
Freshly baked thick French bread made into French toast topped with our Grand Marnier sauce with bananas, pecans and cinnamon sugar
Stuffed French Toast
Two slices of freshly baked French bread stuffed with orange zest cream cheese and a choice of berries, topped with whipped cream
Very Berry French Toast
Oven baked French toast with mixed berries topped with fresh strawberries, bananas & blueberries, whipped cream & powdered sugar
Healthy Choices
Crunch Cakes
Multi-grain pancakes with granola and pecans
Fresh Fruit Medley
Multi-grain pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
Fresh Fruit Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries & blueberries and granola with pecans
Gluten Free Pancakes Stack
Gluten Free Pancakes Short
Healthy Platter
Consists of real scrambled egg whites* served with steamed asparagus, broccoli & spinach
Hearty Oatmeal
Our steel-cut oatmeal topped with yogurt, diced red apples, pecans, honey and cinnamon sugar
Spinach & Tomato Egg White Omelette
Spinach & Tomato Egg White Omelette Served with fresh fruit
Multi Grain Pancakes Short
Freshly made multigrain pancake batter, enjoy!
Kids Breakfast
2 Kids Bacon
2 thick slices of smoked delicious bacon
Egg in a Hole
1 Egg in the middle of a white toast with hash browns, 2 pcs of our delicious bacon or links
French Toast Sticks
Lincoln - Logs sprinkled with powder & cinnamon sugar
Happy Kids Panc
Pancake or French Toast, scrambled egg and a choice of a sausage link or our famous thick bacon
Kids Apple Silver
Granny Smith apples dipped in buttermilk pancake mix and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Kids CC Mickey
Fresh buttermilk batter with chocolate chips shaped in a mickey mouse
Kids Egg and Meat
One egg with hash browns and toast with a choice of bacon or sausage link
Kids Happy CC Panc
Chocolate chip Pancake , scrambled egg and a choice of a sausage link or our famous thick bacon
Kids Happy Fr Tst
French Toast, scrambled egg and a choice of a sausage link or our famous thick bacon
Kids Omelette
Kids omelette with a choice of one ingredient and hash browns
Kids Pigs
2 Golden brown sausage links wrapped in a pancake blanket
Kids Silver
Fresh buttermilk pancakes batter in a silver dollar shape
Kids Waffle
Golden brown waffle
Mickey Mouse Panc
Fresh pancake batter in a shape of a Mickey
Mix It Up Combos
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs* with choice of sausage, thick bacon or pork chorizo, monterrey jack cheddar cheese & onions in a warm flour tortilla. Includes hash browns or grits and served with sour cream & salsa on side
Chilaquiles
Made with corn tortillas sauteed in our homemade tomatillo salsa topped with diced chicken, mozzarella cheese, avocado & two extra large eggs* cooked to order then garnished with blue corn tortillas, red salsa, cilantro and comes with corn salsa & sour cream on the side
Combo
Two extra large eggs* cooked to order, choice of French toast, half waffle or two buttermilk pancakes, and bacon, sausage or half ham
Garbage Potatoes
Hash browns topped with green peppers, onions, ham and monterrey jack cheddar cheese
Omelettes
Asparagus & Gruyere Omelette
Baby Spinach & Gruyere Omelette
Chicken Fajita Omelette
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers topped with diced chicken and monterrey jack cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream on the side
CYO Omelette
Denver Omelette
Ham, onions and green peppers
French Omelette
Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, thick bacon and sausage
Omelette Wrap
Smoked Sausage Omelette
Smoked sausage, green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese
Vegeterian Omelette
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach & broccoli
Pancakes
Adult Pigs
Apple Silver Dollar Pancakes
Fresh Granny Smith apples, sliced & dipped in our buttermilk pancake batter & grilled to a golden brown. As a final touch, they are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Banana Split Pancakes
One buttermilk and one chocolate pancake topped with with fresh bananas & strawberries, pecans, powdered sugar & whipped cream. Topped with a drizzle of Ghiradelli caramel and chocolate syrup
CC Short Pancakes
Ghiradelli chocolate chip pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
CC Stack Pancakes
Ghiradelli chocolate chip pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
Potato Pancakes
Short Stack
Golden buttermilk pancakes
Silver Dollar
Stack
Golden buttermilk pancakes
Skillets
Corn Beef Hash Skillet
Hash browns, corned beef hash topped with two extra large eggs* cooked to order
Denver Skillet
Hash browns topped Green peppers, onions, ham and with two extra large eggs* cooked to order
Meat Lovers Skillet
Hash browns topped with ham, sausage & bacon with two extra large eggs* cooked to order
Smoked Sausage Skillet
Hash browns topped with Green peppers, onions, smoked sausage and Swiss cheese & two extra large eggs* cooked to order
Spanish Skillet
Hash browns topped with Pork chorizo, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and monterrey jack cheddar cheese. Sour cream & salsa on side & two extra large eggs* cooked to order
Steak Skillet
Hash browns topped with Aged steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and monterrey jack cheddar cheese & two extra large eggs* cooked to order
Veggie Skillet
Hash browns topped with Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms and two extra large eggs* cooked to order
Steaks & More
Biscuits & Gravy
3 fresh baked buttermilk biscuits, served with seasoned sausage gravy. Choice of 2 eggs or hash browns (pancakes or toast are not included)
Breakfast Tortilla Wrap
Cracked scrambled eggs with pork chorizo, monterrey jack cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green peppers wrapped in a tomato tortilla and salsa & sour cream on the side. Includes choice of hash browns or grits. Pancakes or toast are not included
Corn Beef Hash & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash is grilled and topped with two extra large eggs cooked to order
Country Steak & Eggs
Tenderized breaded Angus beef steak deep fried and topped with our homemade sausage gravy
Gyros & Eggs
Our fresh sliced gyro meat off the spit, Served with two extra large eggs cooked to order and hash browns or grits and your choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes
Steak & Eggs
Choice of Aged Ribeye or skirt steak, Served with two extra large eggs cooked to order and hash browns or grits and your choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes
Waffles
gourmet BURGERS
Hamburger
Premium Angus steak burger served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a gourmet bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Premium Angus steak burger with mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, pickle and lettuce on a gourmet bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
Premium Angus steak burger with Thick Bacon and a choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack or cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a gourmet bun
Cheeseburger
Premium Angus steak burger with a choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack or cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a gourmet bun
Kids Lunch
paninis & MORE
Club Panini
Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado and Swiss cheese served on panini bread
Philly Cheesesteak Panini
Sliced smoked beef roast with sautéed green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese on panini bread
Chicken & Bacon Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella and bacon served on panini bread
All Veggie Panini
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, tomato, asparagus and mozzarella cheese served on panini bread
Patty Melt
Premium Angus steak burger with American cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread
Salads
Buttered Toast Salad
All natural white meat diced chicken with diced apples, water chestnuts, celery, dried cranberries and toasted pecans mixed with our special seasoning served over a blend of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing
Asparagus Chicken Cobb Salad
A blend of mixed greens topped with grilled asparagus, grilled chicken, chopped hard boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, marinated sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts & bacon. Served with a choice of dressing on the side
Summer Salad
A blend of mixed greens topped with sliced turkey, golden breaded chicken, or grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries, sliced apples and crumbled gorgonzola cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side
Cobb Salad
A blend of mixed greens with sliced turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, a chopped hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of dressing on the side
Sandwiches
1/2 Chix Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad served on multi grain bread
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
Our egg salad sandwich is made to order, on a croissant or any bread of your choice
Aged Ribye Sandwich
Our Ribeye steak cooked to your desired temperature served on garlic French bread with grilled onions
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Our Skirt steak cooked to your desired temperature served on garlic French bread with grilled onions
BLT
Our thick cut bacon served with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on multi grain toast
California BLT
Our thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on multi grain toast
Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
A seasoned chicken breast served with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle served on a gourmet bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad served on multi grain bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Our egg salad sandwich is made to order, on a croissant or any bread of your choice
Grilled Cheese
Gyro Sandwich
The “Original” premium fresh cut gyro from the spit! Served with raw onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Sliced smoked beef roast with sauteed green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese on our garlic French bread
Reuben Sandwich
Old fashioned New York Style sliced corned beef served on grilled rye bread with thousand island dressing and sauerkraut
Turkey LT
Wraps
Bacon Turkey Wrap
Sliced white meat turkey with our thick cut bacon chopped with mixed greens and ranch dressing in a tomato tortilla
BLT Wrap
Mixed greens with our thick cut bacon chopped, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a tomato tortilla
Chicken Bacon Swiss Wrap
Mixed greens with diced grilled chicken, our thick cut bacon chopped, Swiss cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing in a tomato tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken Caesar salad wrapped in a tomato tortilla
Coffee Drinks
Juices
Smoothies
Shakes
NA Beverages
Chai Tea Latte
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola
Diet Coca Cola
Extra Tea Bag
Fanta
Hot Caramel Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Hot Water Set Up
Ice Tea
Iced Chai Tea Latte (Copy)
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Milk
No Drink
Pink Lamonade
Pomegranate Ice Tea
Raspberry Ice Tea
Root Beer
Sprite
Strawb Lemonade
Water
Wildberry Lemonade
Zero Coca Cola
Sides
$2 share a meal
1/2 B & G
3 CC Pancakes
3 Gluten Free Panc
3 Pancakes
Almond Milk
Asparagus Fresh Side
Avocado
Bacon
Bacon Crispy
Banana
Banana Nut Bread
Brocoli Steam
Burger Pattie
Buttermilk Pancake (1)
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Breast
Chicken Salad Scoop
Chorizo
Corn Beef Hash
Cott Cheese
Country Fried Steak Side
Egg Salad Scoop
French Fries
French Toast
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Compote
Fruit Cup
Ft Banana Bread
Gran Marnier Sauce
Grits Bowl
Grits Small
Gyro Meat Side
Ham
Hash Browns
Hollandaise Sauce
Links
Maple Syrup
Multi-Grain Pancake Medley (1)
Oatmeal Bowl
Oatmeal Bowl w/Fruit
Oatmeal Cup
Oatmeal Cup w/Fruit
One Extra Large Egg
Patties
Potato Pancakes (3)
Ribye Steak Side
Salsa Or Sour Cream Side
Saus Gravy
Skirt Steak Side
Small Salad
Smoked Salmon Side
Smoked Sausage Side
Strawberries
Sweet Pot Fries
Toast
Tomatoes slices
Turkey Links
Waffle Fries
Special Choices
Adult Chicken Tenders
Avocado & Salmon Toast
Avocado Toast
Bag of Coffee
Chicago Beef Skillet
Chicken & Bacon Waffle
Churro Pancakes Short
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Lemon Berry French Toast
Lox
Maui Burger
Pot Pie
Salmon Bowl
Salmon Cake Benedict
Southwest Chicken & Rice Bowl
Spinach Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Hash Skillet
Soup & Salad Combo
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
A modern restaurant with a neighborhood feel! We begin each day with the highest quality of ingredients, and we're committed to offering our customers the freshest food possible. We believe that food prepared this way not only tastes better but is better for you. Our values also extend to how we treat our guests. You can expect to feel comfortable, relaxed, satisfied, happy, (and full) when dining with us! Burnt Toast Restaurants are 100% family-owned. We're open daily year round, except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Private facilities available at our Elgin location. Book your private party for any occasion at our Burnt Toast Elgin location. We have private and semi-private space available now for small to large groups. Outdoor seating available at both our Elgin and Algonquin locations. Contact us for more information.
