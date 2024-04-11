- Home
- /
- West Palm Beach
- /
- Butterfields
Butterfields
No reviews yet
1145 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Eggs & Sandwiches
Omelets
French Toast, Pancakes, Waffles
- Croissant French Toast$11.35
- Jr Croissant French Toast$10.35
- Banana Brown French Toast$12.45
- Jr Banana Brown French Toast$11.45
- Nutty French Toast$11.95
- French Toast$11.35
- Jr French Toast$10.35
- Big Stack$10.95
- Short Stack$9.95
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.35
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.35
- Waffle$11.35
- Waffle & Chix Fingers$13.45
- 1 PC cin bun frtst$10.25
Biscuit & Gravy
Signature Breakfasts
- Autumn Delight$15.55
- Patchwork Quilt$15.55
- Rocking Chair$14.95
- Harvest Special$15.55
- Taste of Farm$14.95
- Pot Bellied Stove$15.55
- Farmer Brown$16.45
- Slab of Ham$15.55
- Country Mornin$13.95
- Georgia Pecan$15.55
- Western Pot$15.95
- Veggie Pot$15.95
- Three Meat Pot$15.95
- Western Skillet$15.55
- Veggie Skillet$15.55
- Three Meat Skillet$15.55
- Steak Skliiet$16.55
- Pork Chops & Eggs$15.95