Butterfields

1145 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

BSC 5.23

Eggs & Sandwiches

Two Eggs

$11.45

Hash & Eggs

$16.75

Eggs Benedict

$16.45

Egg Sandwich

$11.45

Croissant Sandwich

Mexican Egg Wrap

$14.75

Omelets

Western Omelet

$15.75

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$15.75

Three Meat Omelet

$15.75

Vegetable Omelet

$15.75

Cheesy Omelet

$15.75

Hash & Cheese Omelet

$15.95

Fajita Omelet

$15.75

Farmer's Omelet

$15.75

Spinach & Cheese

French Toast, Pancakes, Waffles

Croissant French Toast

$12.95

Banana Brown French Toast

$15.75

Nutty French Toast

$14.75

French Toast

$13.75

Jr French Toast

$12.45

Big Stack

$12.95

Short Stack

$11.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.45

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.45

Waffle

$13.75

Waffle & Chix Fingers

$14.75

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy Small

$9.95

Biscuit Gravy Large

$10.95

Signature Breakfasts

Autumn Delight

$16.95

Patchwork Quilt

$16.95

Rocking Chair

$16.95

Harvest Special

$16.25

Taste of Farm

$16.25

Pot Bellied Stove

$16.25

Farmer Brown

$16.95

Slab of Ham

$16.95

Country Mornin

$16.25

Georgia Pecan

$16.25

Western Pot

$16.95

Veggie Pot

$16.95

Three Meat Pot

$16.95

Western Skillet

$15.95

Veggie Skillet

$15.95

Three Meat Skillet

$15.95

Steak Skliiet

$16.95

Sandwiches

Hot Corned Beef

$15.75

Hot Pastrami

$15.75

Chix Salad

$14.75

Tuna Salad

$14.75

Egg Salad

$14.75

Grilled Cheese

$11.75

B.L.T.

$11.95

Ham & Cheese

$14.75

Turkey

$14.75

Combo Sandwiches

Club

$15.75

Forester

$15.75

Woodsmen

Burgers

Black & Blue Burger

$15.95

Patty Melt

$15.75

Burger

$15.55

Sliders

$15.75

Turkey Burger

$15.75

Burger of Egg

$15.95

Vegan Burger

$15.95

Chicken Grills

BSC Chix Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$14.95

Chix Melt

$14.95

Soups & Chili

Cup Soup

$4.45

Bowl Soup

$5.55

Cup Chili

$5.55

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Appetizers

Mexican Fries

$5.55

Buffalo Wings

$9.95

Chix Quesadilla

$9.95

Fried Okra

$5.55

Cornbread & Chili

$3.35

Sweet Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.65

Fried Pickles

$4.45

Salads

Gorgonzola Salad

$16.75

Honey Garlic Salad

$16.75

Greek Tycoon

$16.75

Buffalo Chix Salad

$16.75

Chix Caesar Salad

$16.75

South West Salad

$16.75

Chef Salad

$16.75

Spinach Salad

$16.75

Cobb Salad

$16.75

Steak Salad

$17.25

Lite Platters

Chix Breast Lite

$14.95

Burger Lite

$14.95

Salad Lite

$14.95

Stuffed Tomato

$14.95

Trio Lite

$16.95

Country Entrees

Country Fried Steak

$17.55

Country Fried Chix

$17.55

Meatloaf

$17.55

Open Face Roast Beef

$17.55

Fried Chix

$17.55

Smothered Chix

$17.55

Pot Roast

$17.55

Pork Chops

$17.55

Liver & Onions

$17.55

Chopped Sirloin

$17.55

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$17.55

Grills

Rueben

$15.95

Rachel

$15.95

Tuna Melt

$15.75

Turkey Melt

$15.75

Chix Salad melt

$15.75

Monte Cristo

$15.95

Wraps

Chix Wrap

$14.75

B.L.T. Wrap

$13.75

Vegetarian Wrap

$13.75

Turkey & Chse

$14.75

Buffalo Wrap

$14.75

Baskets

Chix Fingers

$15.95

Buffalo Wings

$15.95

Fried Fish

$16.95

Hotdogs

Chili & Cheese Hotdog

$10.95

Hot Dog

$8.95

Hot Dog w/ Kraut

$9.95

Hot Dog Bacon & Chse

$9.95

Hot Dog Cheddar Chse

$10.35

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.95

Beverages

Coffee

$3.85

Decaf Coffee

$3.85

Juice Small

$3.85

Juice Large

$4.95

Milk Small

$3.85

Milk Large

$4.35

Hot Chocolate

$3.45

Iced Tea

$3.85

Hot Tea

$3.45

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda

$3.85

Beer Domestic

$3.35

Beer Imported

$4.25

Wine

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1145 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

