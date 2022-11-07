- Home
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Naperville
563 Reviews
$$
1504 N Naper Blvd
Naperville, IL 60563
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shareables
Breakfast Poutine
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar
Monkey Bread
a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.
Chicken Quesadillas
Flour tortilla, monterey & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chicken served with a side of guacamole and sour cream. Served a la carte.
Soup & Combos
Sandwiches
Turkey BLT Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on whole wheat bread.
Reuben Sandwich
Thin-sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on marble rye bread with a side of thousand island dressing.
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.
Chicken Harvest Croissant
Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
A boneless sous vide chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.
Adult Chicken Fingers
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken grilled with grilled pineapple, bacon, house- made Hawaiian sauce, onion and lettuce.
The Cubano
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Wraps
California Chicken Wrap
Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, monterey jack cheese wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla served with a side of ranch dressing.
Veggie Wrap
herb-marinated grilled veggies, mozzarella cheese and romaine lettuce wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla served with a side of balsamic dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese cumble and ranch dressing.
Regular Sides
Potato Chips
Fruit Cup
Hash Browns
Curly Fries
French Fries
Side Tater Tots
Regular Grits Cup
Cheese Grits Cup
Onion Rings
Bowl of Grits
Bowl of Cheese Grits
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Side Of Veggie Hash
Side Veggies
Side Salad
Egg a la carte
Three eggs a la carte
Two eggs a la carte
Side Gravy
cup of oatmeal
Side Avocado
Salads
Chopped Cobb Salad
romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Strawberry Salad
Organic baby greens, chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and candied pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.
Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad
A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, croutons, avocado and ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, chicken parmesan cheese, and croutons with caesar dressing.
BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad
Paninis
Burgers
Classic Cheese Burger
half pound u.s.d.a prime chuck on a country bun with choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Patty Melt
half pound u.s.d.a prime chuck on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese and sauteed onions.
Impossible Burger
Hickory Burger
Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onions rings and cheddar cheese.
Topping Sides
Bowl of Strawberries
Side Sliced Bananas
Cup of Strawberries
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Vermont Maple Syrup
Side Peanut Butter
Side Whipped Cream
Side Sour Cream
Side Hollandaise
Side Chipotle Hollandaise Sauce
Side Salsa
Side Cream Cheese
Side Tomato Slices
Side Avocados
Side Guac
Side Dressing
Grapefruit Half
Melon Bowl
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Pesto Hollandaise Sauce
Side Gravy
Side jalapenos
N/A Beverage
Large Milk
Lemonade
Large Tomato Juice
Large Orange Juice
Large Apple Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Large Strawberry Orange Juice
Soft Drinks
Large Chocolate Milk
Large Grape Fruit Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Hot Chocolate
Horchata Shake
Strawberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Milk Shake
Oreo Blast
Almond Milk Glass
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Smoothies
Loaded Fries
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Tots
Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.
Quart of Soup
**Limited Time Offers**
**French Toast**
Thick Cut Challah French Toast
Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
Banana Bread dipped in our home-made french toast batter topped with bananas and pecans.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Three slices of no preservatives cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries, drizzles with vanilla cream.
French Toast Combo
1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.
Tres Leches French Toast
French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.
Short Stack
3 pancakes served with powder sugar
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
4 Pancakes with white and dark chocolate chips
Gluten Free Pancakes
4 gluten free pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
Honey-Jam Pancakes
5 Pancakes, stacked high and sweet! Topped with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes
White chocolate chips melted inside, topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
S'mores Pancakes
Filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow creme and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.
Classic Waffle
served with powder sugar
Chicken N' Waffle
Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
Gluten Free Waffle
Made with gluten free batter
Very Berry Belgian Waffle
Topped with blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries.
Monkey Waffle
Loaded with banana slices and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
Waffle Combo
Classic Crepes
3 homemade crepes topped with powder sugar.
Nutella Crepes
Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.
West Coast Crepes
Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
Spinach Scrambler Crepes
Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.
New Strawberry Special Crepes
Crepe Combo
Corn Beef Hash Skillet
corned beef hash with onions and green peppers served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
HMOP Skillet
Ham, mushroom, onion and green pepper served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
New Mexico Skillet
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
BUILD YOUR OWN SKILLET
Sweet Potato Chorizo Skillet
Roasted sweet potatoes topped with chorizo, grilled red and green peppers, onions and pepperjack cheese, green onions. Choice of toast or pancakes on the side.
Meat Lover's Skillet
Grilled Marinated Steak Skillet
Buffalo Chicken Skillet
Veggie Skillet
Country Farmers Skillet
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style
Organic Scottish Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Steel cut oatmeal served with a side of brown sugar
Veggie Hash
Two poached eggs, sweet potatoes, red and green peppers,onions, corn, broccoli, salt and pepper.
Nova Lox Platter
A bagel with smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and capers.
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Served with raisin toast or english muffin.
Granola Breakfast
Layers of granola, fresh fruit and Greek yogurt.
Crunch Berry Oatmeal
Topped with granola, fresh blackberries and blueberries.
Breakfast Power Wrap
A healthy concoction of egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, roasted tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle ketchup aioli, served in a wrap. Choice of side.
Denver Omelette
Green peppers, onions, ham, and choice of cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Diced ham and choice of cheese.
Corn Beef Hash Omelette
Corned beef hash, green peppers and onion.
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Spinach and feta cheese
Veggie Omelette
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
Date Omelette
Dates, bacon and goat cheese.
Avocado & Bacon Omelette
Avocado and bacon
Create Your Own Omelette
Plain Omelet
Jay's Iron Man Omelette
Supreme Omelette
Mexican Omelette
Steak & Eggs
Juicy, grilled skirt steak served with two eggs any style.
One egg
One egg any style served with choice of hash browns, fruit or grits and choice of toast, pancakes, biscuit or cornbread.
Two Eggs Your Way
Three Eggs Your Way
Meat And Two Eggs
Meat And Three Eggs
Grilled Salmon and Eggs
Country Fried Steak
Egg & Cheese Quesadillas
Flour tortilla, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Biscuits & Gravy
Smothered in white country sausage gravy
Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs
Corn tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and cilantro.
Huevos Rancheros
A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.
Huevos Divorciados
The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Tacos
Potato Pancakes and Eggs
Madison Egg Sandwich
Chipotle Egg Sandwich
New Avocado Toast
New Salmon Toast
Classic Benedict
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on English muffin with Canadian bacon.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on English muffin with smoked salmon, scallions,onion and cream cheese.
Country Benedict
Poached eggs, sausage gravy on a biscuit with a sausage patty
Julian's Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise and sprinkle of paprika.
BAVO Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, chilis, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
Potato Pancake Benedict
Sope Benedict
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Impossible Sausage Patties
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Chicken Breast
Side Nova Lox
Steak
Side Chorizo
I Link
1bacon
Side 1 Egg
French Fries
Curly Fries
Fruit Cup
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Potato Chips
Hash Browns
Onion Rings
Regular Grits Cup
Cheese Grits Cup
Bowl of Cheese Grits
Bowl of Grits
Side Salad
Side Of Veggie Hash
Side Veggies
1 Scoop Ice cream
Ice Cream
