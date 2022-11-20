  • Home
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Wheaton

No reviews yet

351 Rice Lake Square

Wheaton, IL 60189

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Bacon
Veggie Omelette
Country Farmers Skillet

Mimosas, Bellini's, Bloody Mary's & New Drinks!

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Shareables

Breakfast Poutine

$12.99
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$6.99

Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$12.29

a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.99

Flour tortilla, monterey & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chicken served with a side of guacamole and sour cream. Served a la carte.

N/A Beverage

Large Milk

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Tomato Juice

$4.25

Large Orange Juice

$5.25

Large Apple Juice

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.35

Iced Tea

$3.15

Large Strawberry Orange Juice

$5.25

Soft Drinks

$3.15

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Large Grape Fruit Juice

$5.25

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Horchata Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Milk Shake

$4.75

Oreo Blast

$4.75

Hot Coffee

Coffee

$3.35

Espresso

$2.00+

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Caffe Americano

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Vanilla Late

$4.50

Dulce De Leche

$4.75

Nutella Latte

$5.25

Peanut Butter Cup Mocha

$5.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.25

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.00

Dulce de Leche

$4.75

Frappe

$4.75

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.50

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.50

Smore's Frappe

$6.00

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.25

Goodie's Gringo Horchata Coffee

$5.25

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$5.25

French Toast Frapuccino

$6.00

Double Chocolate Frappe

$6.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.75

Wild berry Smoothie

$4.75

***New Shareables***

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$8.49

Loaded with queso sauce, bacon and green onions. Topped with a scoop of sour cream.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$10.49

Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.

Breakfast Poutine

$14.49

Quart of Soup

$11.29
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$8.49

Freshly baked donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$13.79

a quick alternative! A classic dish of delicious bite-sized cinnamon biscuits baked with a brown sugar butter sauce. A family favorite.

**Limited Time Offers**

Biscuiladas

Biscuiladas

$14.49

Two biscuits loaded with carnitas, chorizo, barbecue sauce, queso sauce and pico de gallo. Biscuits meet enchiladas, oh yes! Choice of side.

Pumpkin Pancake Combo

$16.49

Pumpkin Waffle

$14.49

Pumpkin French Toast

$16.09

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry Skillet

$16.09

French Toast Sammy

$16.49

**French Toast**

Served with powder sugar

Thick Cut Challah French Toast

$13.49

Challah Bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powder sugar.

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$16.09

Banana Bread dipped in our home-made french toast batter topped with bananas and pecans.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$16.09

Three slices of no preservatives cinnamon swirl bread, served with seasonal berries, drizzles with vanilla cream.

French Toast Combo

$16.49

1 piece of our French toast, two eggs any style and your choice of two slices of bacon, ham or two sausage patties.

Tres Leches French Toast

$16.09

French toast made with tres leches batter, topped with macerated berries, whipped cream, caramel sauce, almond slices and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast

$16.09

Challah bread stuffed with strawberry & mascarpone blend, topped with fresh strawberries.

**Pancakes**

A very thin pancake made of Swedish batter served with a side of lingonberry sauce.

Short Stack

$9.29Out of stock

3 pancakes served with powder sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$15.09

4 Pancakes with white and dark chocolate chips

Gluten Free Pancakes

$14.09

4 gluten free pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$15.09

Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.

Honey-Jam Pancakes

$12.09

5 Pancakes, stacked high and sweet! Topped with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Bliss Pancakes

$15.09

Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.

Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$15.09

White chocolate chips melted inside, topped with raspberries, white chocolate chips and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.

S'mores Pancakes

$15.09

Filled with chocolate chips, layered with marshmallow creme and topped with graham crackers and chocolate drizzle.

**Waffles**

with bacon and chipotle syrup

Classic Waffle

$11.49

served with powder sugar

Chicken N' Waffle

$16.49

Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.

Gluten Free Waffle

$13.49

Made with gluten free batter

Very Berry Belgian Waffle

$15.49

Topped with blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries.

Monkey Waffle

$15.49

Loaded with banana slices and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce

Waffle Combo

$16.09

**Crepes**

Classic Crepes

$12.09

3 homemade crepes topped with powder sugar.

Nutella Crepes

$14.09

Stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, nutella.

West Coast Crepes

$14.49

Avocado, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, melted Jack and cheddar cheeses folded into sweet crepes, topped with avocado. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.

Spinach Scrambler Crepes

$14.49

Our house-made crepes filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, bacon and cream cheese. Served with a side of hollandaise sauce and hash browns.

New Strawberry Special Crepes

$14.49

Crepe Combo

$16.09

**Skillets**

Corn Beef Hash Skillet

$15.09

corned beef hash with onions and green peppers served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style

HMOP Skillet

$15.49

Ham, mushroom, onion and green pepper served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style

New Mexico Skillet

$15.49

Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomatoes, and avocado served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style

BUILD YOUR OWN SKILLET

$15.09

Sweet Potato Chorizo Skillet

$15.49

Roasted sweet potatoes topped with chorizo, grilled red and green peppers, onions and pepperjack cheese, green onions. Choice of toast or pancakes on the side.

Meat Lover's Skillet

$15.49

Grilled Marinated Steak Skillet

$19.49

Buffalo Chicken Skillet

$15.49

Veggie Skillet

$15.09

Country Farmers Skillet

$15.49

Bacon, ham, sausage, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms served over a bed of hash browns and topped with two eggs any style

**Heart Healthy**

Organic Scottish Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$8.49

Steel cut oatmeal served with a side of brown sugar

Veggie Hash

$14.09

Two poached eggs, sweet potatoes, red and green peppers,onions, corn, broccoli, salt and pepper.

Nova Lox Platter

$19.49

A bagel with smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and capers.

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$9.49

Served with raisin toast or english muffin.

Granola Breakfast

$10.49

Layers of granola, fresh fruit and Greek yogurt.

Crunch Berry Oatmeal

$10.49

Topped with granola, fresh blackberries and blueberries.

Breakfast Power Wrap

$15.49

A healthy concoction of egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach, roasted tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle ketchup aioli, served in a wrap. Choice of side.

**Omelettes**

Denver Omelette

$15.49

Green peppers, onions, ham, and choice of cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.49

Diced ham and choice of cheese.

Corn Beef Hash Omelette

$15.49

Corned beef hash, green peppers and onion.

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$16.09

Spinach and feta cheese

Veggie Omelette

$15.49

Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.

Date Omelette

$16.09

Dates, bacon and goat cheese.

Avocado & Bacon Omelette

$16.09

Avocado and bacon

Create Your Own Omelette

$15.49

Plain Omelet

$11.79

Jay's Iron Man Omelette

$16.09

Supreme Omelette

$16.09

Mexican Omelette

$16.09

**Eggs**

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.49

Juicy, grilled skirt steak served with two eggs any style.

One egg

$8.49

One egg any style served with choice of hash browns, fruit or grits and choice of toast, pancakes, biscuit or cornbread.

Two Eggs Your Way

$11.49

Three Eggs Your Way

$12.49

Meat And Two Eggs

$15.09

Meat And Three Eggs

$16.09

Grilled Salmon and Eggs

$20.49

Country Fried Steak

$16.09

**Specialties**

Egg & Cheese Quesadillas

$14.49

Flour tortilla, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.49

Smothered in white country sausage gravy

Chilaquiles Mexican Eggs

$15.49

Corn tortillas, red salsa, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and cilantro.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.49

A quesadilla with chorizo sausage, Monterey Jack and refried black beans. Topped with two eggs any style, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo. Finished with sliced avocado and cheese.

Huevos Divorciados

$15.49

The best of two worlds. One side is loaded with bacon and salsa verde while the other is filled with chorizo and salsa roja. Served with homemade tortilla chips, black beans, mozzarella cheese, two eggs sunny side up, avocado and sour cream. No other side.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.49

Breakfast Tacos

$15.49

Potato Pancakes and Eggs

$14.49

Madison Egg Sandwich

$15.49

Chipotle Egg Sandwich

$15.49

New Avocado Toast

$16.09

New Salmon Toast

$19.49

**Scramblers**

Popeye Scrambler

$15.49

Scrambled eggs with spinach, onions, mushrooms, bacon and monterey jack cheese.

California Scrambler

$15.49

Scrambled eggs with chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado and monterey jack cheese.

Create Your Own Scrambler

$15.49

**Benedicts**

Classic Benedict

$15.09

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on English muffin with Canadian bacon.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.09

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on English muffin with smoked salmon, scallions,onion and cream cheese.

Country Benedict

$15.49

Poached eggs, sausage gravy on a biscuit with a sausage patty

Julian's Benedict

$15.49

A toasted English muffin topped with sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, two poached eggs, hollandaise and sprinkle of paprika.

BAVO Benedict

$16.09

Toasted English muffin topped with bacon, avocado, chilis, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.

Potato Pancake Benedict

$15.49

Sope Benedict

$16.09

Meat Sides and Egg Sides

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Ham

$6.79

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.39

Side Canadian Bacon

$6.79

Side Sausage Links

$5.99

Side Sausage Patties

$5.99

Side Impossible Sausage Patties

$7.59

Side Turkey Sausage

$6.49

Side Hamburger Patty

$6.99

Side Chicken Breast

$6.99

Side Nova Lox

$8.99

Steak

$16.99

Side Chorizo

$5.99

I Link

$2.69

1bacon

$2.69

Side 1 Egg

$1.59

**Regular Sides**

French Fries

$5.19

Curly Fries

$5.19

**NEW Tater Tots**

$5.19

Fruit Cup

$4.79

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Potato Chips

$5.19

Hash Browns

$5.19

Onion Rings

$5.19

Regular Grits Cup

$4.79

Cheese Grits Cup

$5.19

Bowl of Cheese Grits

$6.99

Bowl of Grits

$6.29

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Of Veggie Hash

$5.49

Side Veggies

$4.99

1 Scoop Ice cream

$2.49

Ice Cream

$4.00

**Bread Sides**

Side Toast

$4.49

Side Pancakes

$7.49

Side Pancake

$7.49

Side GF Cakes

$8.49

Side French Toast

$7.09

Side FT W/Topping

$7.09

Side Crepe

$6.09

Side Crepe W/Topping

$6.09

Side Raisin Toast

$4.49

Side Gluten Free Toast

$4.69

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Side Bagel

$4.79

Side Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$4.79

Side Of Cakes

$7.49

**Salads**

Chopped Cobb Salad

$15.49

romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, scallions, avocado, bleu cheese, chopped egg, chicken and bacon bits with balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$15.49

Organic baby greens, chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, red onions and candied pecans with white balsamic vinaigrette.

Sharon's Gourmet Chicken Salad

$15.49

A bed of mixed greens with mandarin oranges, carrots, dried cranberries, strawberries and sugared pecans. Topped with a scoop of our chicken harvest salad. (poppyseed dressing)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.49

Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, croutons, avocado and ranch dressing.

BBQ Chicken Tortilla Salad

$15.49

**Burgers**

Cheese Burger

$16.09

half pound u.s.d.a prime chuck on a country bun with choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Patty Melt

$16.09

half pound u.s.d.a prime chuck on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese and sauteed onions.

Impossible Burger

$16.49

Hickory Burger

$16.49

Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onions rings and cheddar cheese.

**Paninis**

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$15.09

Bacon, tomato, Swiss, cheddar & Jack cheese.

Tuna Meltdown Panini

$15.09

Albacore tuna salad with tomato, melted cheddar and Swiss cheeses, served on Challah bread.

The Cubano

$16.09

**Wraps**

California Chicken Wrap

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, monterey jack cheese wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla served with a side of ranch dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$14.09

herb-marinated grilled veggies, mozzarella cheese and romaine lettuce wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla served with a side of balsamic dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.49

Crispy buffalo chicken breasts, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese cumble and ranch dressing.

**Sandwiches**

BLT & Avocado Sandwich

$16.09

Whole wheat toast piled high with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado

Turkey BLT Club

$16.09

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on whole wheat bread.

Reuben Sandwich

$15.49

Thin-sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut served on marble rye bread with a side of thousand island dressing.

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.49

Grilled ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese layered between two slices of challah bread, dipped in our batter and lightly fried. Served with raspberry sauce on the side.

Chicken Harvest Croissant

$15.49

Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

A boneless sous vide chicken breast topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss on a buttery croissant. Served with a side of Dijon.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.09

Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.

Adult Chicken Fingers

$11.49

**Soup & Combos**

Cup of Gourmet Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Gourmet Soup

$5.99

Half Sandwich with Soup

$14.09

Half Salad with Soup

$14.09

Kids Food Online Menu

**Mickey Mouse Pancake**

$6.49

A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.

**Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes**

$5.79

Six mini pancakes Make it a Rainbow (add mini colorful M&Ms) $.50 Make it Chocolate Chiptastic (add chocolate chips) $.50

**Kids Ninja Toast Sticks**

$6.09

Our gourmet French Toast sliced little for little fingers with choice of 2 pieces of bacon or sausage links.

**Kids Teeter Toddler**

$6.09

Your choice of bacon or sausage links with 2 silver dollar pancakes. Make it a Rainbow (add mini colorful M&Ms) $.30 Make it Chocolate Chiptastic (add chocolate chips) $.30

**Kids Piggie on the Moon**

$6.09

Your choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links with a half Belgium Waffle.

**Kids Junior**

$6.09

1 piece of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and 2 silver dillar pancakes. Make it a Rainbow (add mini colorful M&Ms) $.30 Make it Chocolate Chiptastic (add chocolate chips) $.30

**Kids Superhero**

$7.69

2 eggs any style, 2 sausage links and hashbrowns.

**Kids Mac N' Cheese**

$6.09

The cheesiest mac n' cheese

**Kids Mini Burger**

$6.89

A quarter pound burger served plain on a toasted bun. Add cheese $.30

**Kids Grilled Cheesey**

$6.09

American cheese served on a grill white bread served with a side of french fries.

**Kids Three Lil' Clucks**

$6.89

Three tender all white meat chicken tenders.

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.99

An 8 oz prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

All American Cheeseburger

$14.99

An 8 oz prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomato.

California Burger

$14.99

An 8 oz prime burger served on a warm brioche bun with American cheese, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato.

Hawaiian Burger

$14.99

Prime burger with grilled pineapple, bacon, house-made Hawaiian sauce, lettuce and onion.

Downtown Burger

$14.99

Prime burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and A1 sauce.

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$14.99

Prime burger with Jalapeno cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, red onion, lettuce and tomato.

San Francisco Burger

$14.99

Prime burger with Mozzarella cheese, garlic sautéed spinach and tomato

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.99

Prime burger with Bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onions, spinach and fig spread.

Hickory Burger

$15.59

Prime burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onions rings and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Burger

$14.99

Prime burger with Bleu cheese, chopped celery, buffalo sauce, lettuce and ranch dressing.

Elote Burger

$14.99

roasted corn and poblano elote blend, cotija cheese, egg over medium, flaming hot Cheetos and lime aioli

Impossible Burger

$15.59

Beyond meat patty with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pesto aioli.

Chicken Sandwiches

Roma Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, garlic sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes and pesto aioli.

Grilled Chicken Elote Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken, roasted corn and poblano elote blend, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli served on grilled ciabatta bread. Choice of side.

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken grilled with grilled pineapple, bacon, house- made Hawaiian sauce, onion and lettuce.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.59

Crispy battered chicken breast with coleslaw, house-made pickles, creamy ranch dressing and Nashville hot sauce. Served on a warm brioche bun. Choice of side.

Chicken Avocado BLT Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard served on a Baguette

1 pound coffee

12 oz coffee

$10.00

Tall Belly Mugs

Tall Belly Mugs (colors vary, based on availability)

$15.99

Our hand made mugs are one-of-a-kind! Please select your color upon arrival. Quantities are limited!

Sunday 6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday 6:00 am - 3:00 pm
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton, IL 60189

