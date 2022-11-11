Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butterfish (Clovis)

1850 Herndon Ave

Clovis, CA 93611

Online Build Your Own Bowl

Large - Pick Your Poke

$14.25

Choose your base, 5 scoops of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Regular - Pick Your Poke

$12.25

Choose your base, 3 scoops of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Kids - Pick Your Poke

$9.25

Choose your base, 1 scoop of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Chicken

$10.25+

Choose your size, base, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Vegetables

$9.25+

Choose your size, base, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Signature Bowls

$11.75+

Ahi Tuna, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Ponzu, Edamame, Cucumber, Shaved Snap Peas, Asian Pear, Green Onions, Cilantro, Wasabi Cream Drizzle, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions

$12.25+

Seared Ahi Tuna, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Miso Vinaigrette, Jalapeno, Shaved Snap Peas, Green Onions, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Chili Mandarins, Sesame Seeds, Macadamia Nuts, Tempura Crumbles

$11.75+

Salmon, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Sweet Ginger Soy, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Shishito Peppers, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Spiced Cashews, Crispy Onions

$12.25+

thai beef, sushi rice, crispy wontons, chili lemongrass, kohlrabi slaw, sweet peppers, cucumber, jalepenos, honey cashew drizzle, crispy onions, macadamia nuts

Artisan Salads

$11.50

Chicken, Miso Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Shaved Snap Peas, Cucumbers, Edamame, Cilantro, Chili Mandarins, Honey Cashew Drizzle, Crispy Onions

$13.75

Shrimp, Sesame Shoyu, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Zucchini Threads, Shaved Snap Peas, Asian Pear, Honey Cashew Drizzle, Spiced Cashews, Crispy Onions

$13.75

Seared Ahi Tuna, Miso Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Jalapeno, Shaved Snap Peas, Asian Pear, Cucumber, Cilantro, Green Onions, Avocado, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Tempura Crumbles

$13.75

thai beef, chili lemongrass, mixed greens, crispy wontons, cucumber, asian pear, shishito, peppers, radish sprouts, kohlrabi slaw, miso drizzle, crispy onions, spiced cashews

Sides & Hot Apps

$5.50

sweet potato fries with a sweet and spicy drizzle sauce

$8.50

crispy battered shrimp with a sweet and spicy drizzle sauce

$3.75

crushed edamame, avocado, cilantro, lime, sweet onion and crispy wonton chips

$2.00

a bag of crispy wonton chips

Side Base

$2.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.50

Fuze Iced Tea

$2.50

Berry Lemonade

$2.75

Cran-Razz La Croix

$2.25

Lime La Croix

$2.25

Passionfruit La Coix

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hot Bowls

$11.50

asian fried chicken, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, sesame seeds, teppanyaki, sweet ginger soy

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.50

grilled chicken, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, crispy onions, sweet ginger soy

Tempura Shrimp

$13.50

tempura shrimp, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, sesame seeds, teppanyaki sauce

Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Sriracha shrimp, white rice, sweet peppers, pokemole, pineapple salsa, teppanyaki drizzle, and tempura crumbles

$13.50

slow cooked tri tip, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, crispy onions, sweet ginger soy

Spicy Beef Teriyaki

$13.50

slow cooked tri tip, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, crispy onions, jalapeños, spicy sweet ginger soy

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1850 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611

Directions

