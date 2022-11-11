Butterfish (Fresno)

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Regular - Pick Your Poke
Large - Pick Your Poke
Chicken

Build Your Own - Online

Large - Pick Your Poke

$14.25

Choose your base, 5 scoops of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Regular - Pick Your Poke

$12.25

Choose your base, 3 scoops of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Kids - Pick Your Poke

$9.25

Choose your base, 1 scoop of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Chicken

$9.75+

Choose your size, base, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Vegetables

$8.75+

Choose your size, base, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.

Signature Bowls

California

California

$12.25+

Ahi Tuna, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Ponzu, Edamame, Cucumber, Shaved Snap Peas, Asian Pear, Green Onions, Cilantro, Wasabi Cream Drizzle, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions

House Special

House Special

$12.25+

Salmon, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Sweet Ginger Soy, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Shishito Peppers, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Spiced Cashews, Crispy Onions

Rising Sun

Rising Sun

$12.25+

Seared Ahi Tuna, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Miso Vinaigrette, Jalapeno, Shaved Snap Peas, Green Onions, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Chili Mandarins, Sesame Seeds, Macadamia Nuts, Tempura Crumbles

Artisan Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken, Miso Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Shaved Snap Peas, Cucumbers, Edamame, Cilantro, Chili Mandarins, Honey Cashew Drizzle, Crispy Onions

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$14.25

Shrimp, Sesame Shoyu, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Sweet Onion, Cucumber, Zucchini Threads, Shaved Snap Peas, Asian Pear, Honey Cashew Drizzle, Spiced Cashews, Crispy Onions

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$14.25

Seared Ahi Tuna, Miso Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Jalapeno, Shaved Snap Peas, Asian Pear, Cucumber, Cilantro, Green Onions, Avocado, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Tempura Crumbles

Hot Bowls

Spicy Katsu Chicken

Spicy Katsu Chicken

$11.50

asian fried chicken, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, sesame seeds, teppanyaki, sweet ginger soy

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.50

grilled chicken, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, crispy onions, sweet ginger soy

Spicy Beef Teriyaki

$13.50

slow cooked tri tip, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, crispy onions, jalapeños, spicy sweet ginger soy

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$13.50

slow cooked tri tip, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, crispy onions, sweet ginger soy

Tempura Shrimp

$13.50

tempura shrimp, koda farms organic sushi rice, seasonal vegetables, Japanese potato salad, pickled cucumber salad, green onions, sesame seeds, teppanyaki sauce

Sriracha Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Sriracha shrimp, white rice, sweet peppers, pokemole, pineapple salsa, teppanyaki drizzle, and tempura crumbles

Sides & Hot Apps

Sriracha Shrimp App

Sriracha Shrimp App

$9.00

crispy battered shrimp with a sweet and spicy drizzle sauce

Tokyo Fries

Tokyo Fries

$5.50Out of stock

sweet potato fries with a sweet and spicy drizzle sauce

Pokemole & Chips

Pokemole & Chips

$3.75

crushed edamame, avocado, cilantro, lime, sweet onion and crispy wonton chips

Wonton Chips

Wonton Chips

$2.00

a bag of crispy wonton chips

Side Base

$2.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.25

Berry Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Mango Tea

$2.75

Pumpkin Chai Tea

$2.75

Chai Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Lime La Croix

$2.25

Tangerine La Croix

$2.25

Peach-Pear La Croix

$2.25

Passionfruit La Croix

$2.25

Fuze Iced Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8482 North Friant Road, Fresno, CA 93720

Directions

