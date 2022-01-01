Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Butterfly Burger

587 Reviews

$$

6657 State Route 179

Sedona, AZ 86351

Popular Items

Butterfly Burger
Butter Fries
The Nothing Burger

Non-Alcohol

Source Brand Still Water

$8.00

1 liter Bottle. Welsh Still Bottled Water.

S.Pellegrino Orange

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

S.Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.25

12 oz., Italian Sparkling Juice.

Big Marble organic Ginger beer

$4.50

Starters

Street Tots

$12.00

Tater Tots Down n' Dirty with Queso Fundido Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese

Butterfly Burrata

$16.00

Gluten-Free. Burrata with Organic Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes & Artichokes, Marinated Butter Beans & EVO, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction.

Mowee Bites

$18.00

Mahi Mahi Lettuce Tacos with Wasabi Ginger Sauce. Addicting!

Burgers & More

Butterfly Burger

$20.00

Manchego Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli on Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.

Funghi Sublime

$20.00

Smothered in Sautéed Mushrooms & finished with Imported Truffle Gouda & Special Dijonnaise on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2018 *(((No Substitutions)))

Gringo Burger

$18.00

Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, Louis Remoulade, Shredded Romaine & Crispy Onion Strings on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle People's Choice Winner 2016 *. ((( No Substitutions)))

Italian Stallion

$18.00

Burrata, Oven-Roasted Campari Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, and Organic Arugula on Artisan Bun with Pico de Gallo

Mowee Wowee

$17.00

Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Filet, House Teriyaki with Wasabi-Ginger Sauce & Shredded Romaine on Whole Grain Bun with Grilled Pineapple

Oui Oui Monsieur!

$18.00

Patty Melt-Style Burger Smothered in Charred Onions, Gruyere Cheese & Dijonnaise on Grilled Caraway Rye Bread with Au Jus. All burgers use All-Natural Creekstone Farms meat.

Pollo justino

$18.00

Primo Portobello - Vegetarian

$18.00

"The Ultimate Vegetarian Filet" Grilled & Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Manchego Cheese, Shredded Romaine & Chipotle Aioli on a Whole Grain Bun.

The Hipster-Vegetarian

$18.00

The Nothing Burger

$16.00

Plain Cheeseburger with Fixings - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on an Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.

The Waco Kid

$20.00

Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, 4 Roses Bourbon with Maple Caramelized Onion, Bacon Confit & Dijon Sauce on Artisan Bun. * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2019 * (((No Substitutions)))

Seductive Salads & Soup

Magical Elixir - Caramelized Onion Soup

$12.00+

A Chef Dahl Speciality. Caramelized Onion Soup with Roasted Garlic & Sherry paired with Gruyere Toast.

Green Goddess Cobb

$18.00

Organic Kale with Grilled Lemon Chicken, Tillamook White Cheddar, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Caesar topped with Haystack Potato Garnish.

Bowl of Paradise

$14.00

Organic Arugula Salad with Confetti Quinoa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Pepitas.

Caesar Brutus

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Caesar Brutus Dressing, Marcona Almonds and Shaved Parmesan with Crispy Shoestring Potatoes

Burger Buddies

With house made Charred Ketchup. All sides are portioned for 2.

Mariposa Gold Yukon Potato Salad

$8.00

Potato Salad is Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.

3 Seed Cold Slaw

$7.00

Slaw Side is Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.

Butter Beans Vinaigrette

$8.00

The Butter Beans Side is Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.

Quinoa Confetti Salad - Vegan

$8.00

Confetti Salad is Vegan & Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.

Butter Fries

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

Triple Queso Mac-n-Cheese

$12.00

with roasted Poblano Pepper

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

On a graham cracker crust

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Bomba

$12.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mousse Cake filled with Dulce de Leche

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Dahl’s three Burger Battle Championship burgers lead the mouth-watering menu. With names like The Waco Kid, Oui Oui Monsieur and the Gringo your taste buds will be transported around the world. Vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians can revel with their carnivorous friends. “Where’s the Beef?” burgers are such knockouts that Dahl may just convert some meat lovers! Surf’s up with the Mowee Wowee - House made spices and rubbed on Mahi Mahi filet.

Website

Location

6657 State Route 179, Sedona, AZ 86351

Directions

