  • ButterFLY Garden Brunch & Events - 6917 Lenox Village Drive
ButterFLY Garden Brunch & Events 6917 Lenox Village Drive

No reviews yet

6917 Lenox Village Drive

Nashville, TN 37211

Lunch Mains

Salmon Croquettes

Fresh salmon patties with onions, peppers, and herbs, fried until golden brown, topped with housemade lemon dill sauce

Blackened or Fried Catfish

Choice of blackened or deep fried

Fried Chicken

Marinated in citrus juices & spices and fried to perfection

Chef's Famous Henny & Honey Wings

Non-breaded, deep fried wings, tossed in a sticky sweet chili honey glaze, infused with Hennessy

Conch & Fries

Bahamian tender conch meat, breaded and deep fried

Oysters Rockefeller

Baked oysters on a half shell topped with a rich cream sauce, with spinach, cheese & bacon

Lunch Sides

Them Boujee Fries

French fried with cajun spices, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs & truffle oil

Smack & Cheese

Gooey 5 cheese baked macaroni

Granny's Greens

Collard greens simmered in a savory broth with smoked turkey

The Garden Wedge

Iceburg wedge, topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles & cherry tomatoes, topped with Ranch dressing

Kids Menu

Taki Tenders

NA Beverages

Coke

Tea

Lemonade

Coffee

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211

