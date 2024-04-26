Butterfly Pea Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4358 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Marco Polo - Silver Lake Pool & Inn
4.0 • 44
4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD LOS ANGELES, CA 90029
View restaurant
Jellyman Tea - 4019 Sunset Boulevard
No Reviews
4019 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurant
Intelligentsia Coffee - Silver Lake
No Reviews
3922 West Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurant