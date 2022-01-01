Sandwiches
Soul Food
Southern
Buttermilk and Honey 12246 West Broad Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Buttermilk and Honey is created by husband wife duo Chef Mike Lindsey and Kimberley Love-Lindsey. Chef Mike's North Carolina roots and love for fried chicken shine all over the menu from his chicken sandwiches to the southern sides. Chef Mike, awarded ''Best Chicken sandwich in America" by Restaurant Hospitality, "Best Chicken Sandwich" by Richmond Times Dispatch and "Best Mac and Cheese" among others.
12246 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233
