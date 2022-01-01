Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Soul Food
Southern

Buttermilk and Honey 12246 West Broad Street

review star

No reviews yet

12246 West Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23233

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
The OG
Smashville

Starters

Crispy Pimento Cheese Bombs

$7.00

deep fried panko breadcrumbs pimento cheese, spicy honey, pickled onions

Smashville Hot Fries

$7.00

crispy crinkle-cut fries, nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, diced pickles

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

deep fried panko crusted local green tomatoes, spicy ranch, chow-chow

Sandwiches

Spicy Asian Persuasion

Spicy Asian Persuasion

$12.00

korean fried chicken sauce, kimchi slaw, sesame seeds, spicy ranch

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$12.00

house hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles lettuce, tomato, ranch, shaved pickles

Fried Green Tomato Sammy

Fried Green Tomato Sammy

$11.00

Chow chow, shaved pickles, spicy ranch, shredded lettuce; NO chicken on sandwich.

Go-Go

$12.00

DC mumbo sauce, shaved pickles

Smashville

Smashville

$12.00

nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, slaw, shaved pickles

Smokey Chick

$13.00

bbq sauce, cheddar/jack cheese, slab bacon, smoky honey mustard, pickled onions

Southern Hospitality

Southern Hospitality

$14.00

pimento cheese, slab bacon, collard greens smokey honey mustard

The OG

The OG

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, spicy honey, ranch, shaved pickle

WHAT THE CLUCK!!!

WHAT THE CLUCK!!!

$20.00

two fried chicken breast, nashville spice, slab bacon, smokey honey mustard, cheddar jack cheese, ranch slaw

Plain OL' Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken and Bun Only

Other Stuff

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

jumbo tenders, choice of sauce and side item

Chicken and French Toast

$14.00

fried chicken tenders, bread pudding french toast, caramel maple syrup

Chopped Wedge Salad

Chopped Wedge Salad

$12.00

shredded lettuce, slab bacon, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, garlic bread crumbs, ranch

Southern Chicken Bowl

$16.00

jumbo chicken tenders with mumbo sauce, macaroni and cheese, collard greens

It’s a Wrap

$12.00

fried or grilled chicken, house hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced pickles, diced tomatoes, ranch

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, pickled onions, smokey honey mustard

Sweets

Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies

$5.00

Banana Pudding Sundae

$5.00
Carmel Fudge Brownie Sundae

Carmel Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Cookies N Cream Cookies

$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$5.00

Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai

$2.50
Stubborn Citrus Hibiscus Orange

Stubborn Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$2.50
Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00
Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$2.00Out of stock

Sides

Collard Greens

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Ranch Slaw

Ranch Slaw

$4.00

Crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Korean

$0.25

Mumbo

$0.25

Spicy Honey

$0.50

Smokey Honey Mustard

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Caramel Maple Syrup

$0.25

Cutlery & Ketchup

Include Cutlery

Ketchup Packets

Merch

B&H Hat

$15.00Out of stock

B&H Shirt

$17.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Buttermilk and Honey is created by husband wife duo Chef Mike Lindsey and Kimberley Love-Lindsey. Chef Mike's North Carolina roots and love for fried chicken shine all over the menu from his chicken sandwiches to the southern sides. Chef Mike, awarded ''Best Chicken sandwich in America" by Restaurant Hospitality, "Best Chicken Sandwich" by Richmond Times Dispatch and "Best Mac and Cheese" among others.

Location

12246 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233

Directions

