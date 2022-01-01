Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk Baking Company

9 Liberty St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Breakfast Pastry

Muffin

$3.95

Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Muffin Top

$2.00

Tops ONLY!

Banana Bread, Slice

$3.95

Banana Bread, Whole

$22.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.95

My Grandma's favorite, and probably yours too

Buttermilk & Honey Biscuit

$3.95

The BEST thing we bake TBH

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Special Croissant

$5.95

Cinnamon Bun

$7.00

Bigger than your face

Pop Tart

$6.25

10" Quiche

$39.00

Individual Quiche

$8.00

BIY Cinnamon Buns

$28.00

4 Bake it Yourself Cinnamon Buns with a side of Vanilla Glaze

BIY Croissants

$28.00

4 Bake it Yourself Croissants

BIY Biscuits

$22.00

4 Bake it Yourself Biscuits with a side of Honey Butter

Danish

$5.50

1 Dozen Mini Muffins

$24.00

1 Dozen Mini Scones

$18.00

Cookies

Royal Icing Cookie

$6.25

Cutout Sugar Cookie frosted with Royal Icing

Macaron

$2.50

French Sandwich Cookie

Fancy Ass Macaron

$4.95

Event Size Cookie

$2.25

1/2 Size Cookie

Dog Cookie

$2.00

Made in-house. Wheat flour, bacon fat, oats & honey

Cookie Tray

$36.00

12 Seasonal Frosted Cookies wrapped in cellophane & tied with a bow

Box 15 Macarons

$35.00

15 Assorted Macarons in a gift box tied with a bow

Cookie Decorating Kit

$36.00

10 Cookies, 2 Piping Bags of Frosting, 3 Types of Sprinkles

Royal Cookie Gift Box

$12.95

Charcuterie Box

$59.00+

Nutterbutter Sandwich

$3.65

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.65

Browned Butter Shortbread

$3.65

Raspberry Thumbprint

$3.65

Ginger Molasses

$3.65

Frosted Cutout Cookie

$3.65

Almond Cloud Cookie (GF)

$4.25

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Coconut Macaroon (GF)

$4.25

Brownie

$5.00

Peanut Butter Fluff Bar

$5.00

Brownie Ends

$3.00

Retail

Sparkler Candle - Single Wish

$2.00

Sparkler Candle - Pack

$11.00

Sparkler Candle - Number

$5.00

Greeting Card

$5.95

Mocktail

$9.95

Crown

$9.95

Pack of Candles

$7.00

Cocktail Napkins

$5.95

Oven Mitt

$12.95

Vanilla Extract

$25.00

Cake Topper

$15.00

MOM/DAD Sparkler Pack SALE

$4.99

Leilo Canned Mocktail

$5.50

Cupcakes

Signature Chocolate Cupcake

$5.50

Funfetti Cupcake

$5.50

Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

$5.50

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

$5.50

Carrot Cupcake

$5.50

Red Velvet Cupcake

$5.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$5.50

Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake

$5.50

PB Fluff Cupcake

$5.50

Shut the Cup Up Cake

$9.00

Cake in a Jar

Mini Cupcake

$2.95

Special Flavor Cupcake

$5.50

Cake Pops

Funfetti Cake Pop

$5.25

Chocolate Cake Pop

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake Pop

$5.25

Special Flavor Cake Pop

$5.25

GF Cupcakes

GF Signature Chocolate Cupcake

$5.95

GF Lemon Raspberry Cupcake

$5.95

GF Vanilla Vanilla Cupcake

$5.95

GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$5.95

GF Chocolate Raspberry Cupcake

$5.95

GF PB Fluff Cupcake

$5.95

GF Special Flavor Cupcake

$5.95

PUP Cakes

Mini PUP Cake Cupcake

$2.95

T-RUFF-le

$2.50

PUP Cake Layer Cake

$25.00

4" Cakes

Signature Chocolate 4 inch Cake

$45.00

FUNFetti 4 inch Cake

$45.00

Lemon Raspberry 4 inch Cake

$45.00

Cookies & Cream 4 inch Cake

$45.00

Carrot 4 inch Cake

$45.00

Red Velvet 4 inch Cake

$45.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 4 inch Cake

$45.00

Chocolate Raspberry 4 inch Cake

$45.00

PB Fluff 4 inch Cake

$45.00

Other Flavor

$45.00

6" Shorty Cakes

Signature Chocolate 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Serves 6-8

FUNfetti 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Lemon Raspberry 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Cookies & Cream 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Carrot 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Red Velvet 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Chocolate Raspberry 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

PB Fluff 6 inch Shorty Cake

$45.00

Other Flavor

$45.00

6" Tall Cakes

Signature Chocolate 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Serves 10-12

FUNfetti 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Lemon Raspberry 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Cookies & Cream 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Carrot 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Red Velvet 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Chocolate Raspberry 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

PB Fluff 6 inch Tall Cake

$59.00

Other Flavor

$59.00

8" Cakes

Signature Chocolate 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Serves 20-25

Funfetti 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Lemon Raspberry 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Cookies & Cream 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Carrot 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Red Velvet 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Chocolate Raspberry 8 inch Cake

$95.00

PB Fluff 8 inch Cake

$95.00

Other Flavor

$95.00

9" Cakes

Signature Chocolate 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Serves up to 40

FUNfetti 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Lemon Raspberry 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Cookies & Cream 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Carrot 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Red Velvet 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Chocolate Raspberry 9 inch Cake

$135.00

PB Fluff 9 inch Cake

$135.00

Other Flavor 9" Cake

$135.00

10" Cakes

Signature Chocolate 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Serves up to 50

FUNfetti 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Lemon Raspberry 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Cookies & Cream 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Carrot 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Red Velvet 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Chocolate Raspberry 10 inch Cake

$200.00

PB Fluff 10 inch Cake

$200.00

Other Flavor

$200.00

12" Cakes

Signature Chocolate 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Serves up to 75

FUNfetti 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Lemon Raspberry 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Cookies & Cream 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Carrot 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Red Velvet 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Chocolate Raspberry 12 inch Cake

$235.00

PB Fluff 12 inch Cake

$235.00

Other Flavor

$235.00

Cheesecake

Mini Cheesecake

$6.95

6" Cheeecake

$45.00

Pies & Tarts

Apple Pie

$45.00

Pumpkin Pie

$39.00

Pecan Pie

$45.00

Fruit Pies

$39.00

Cream Pie

$39.00

GF Pie

$42.00

Pie for 2

$14.99

Hand Pie

$7.00

Pie Crust

$15.00

Pie Shell

Pie Dough

$12.00

Rolled Unbaked Pie Dough

4" Tart

$6.95

Mini Tart

$3.95

GF 4" Cakes

GF Signature Chocolate 4" Cake

$49.00

GF Vanilla 4" Cake

$49.00

GF Lemon Raspberry 4" Cake

$49.00

GF Chocolate PB 4" Cake

$49.00

GF Chocolate Raspberry 4" Cake

$49.00

GF PB Fluff 4" Cake

$49.00

GF Special Flavor 4" Cake

$49.00

GF 6" Shorty Cakes

GF Signature Chocolate 6" Shorty Cake

$49.00

GF Vanilla 6" Shorty Cake

$49.00

GF Lemon Raspberry 6" Shorty Cake

$49.00

GF Chocolate PB 6" Shorty Cake

$49.00

GF Chocolate Raspberry 6" Shorty Cake

$49.00

GF PB Fluff 6" Shorty Cake

$49.00

GF Special Flavor 6" Shorty Cake

$49.00

GF 6" Tall Cakes

GF Signature Chocolate 6" Cake

$59.00

GF Vanilla 6" Cake

$59.00

GF Lemon Raspberry 6" Cake

$59.00

GF Chocolate PB 6" Cake

$59.00

GF Chocolate Raspberry 6" Cake

$59.00

GF PB Fluff 6" Cake

$59.00

GF Special Flavor 6" Cake

$59.00

GF 8" Cakes

GF Signature Chocolate 8" Cake

$95.00

GF Vanilla 8" Cake

$95.00

GF Lemon Raspberry 8" Cake

$95.00

GF Chocolate PB 8" Cake

$95.00

GF Chocolate Raspberry 8" Cake

$95.00

GF PB Fluff 8" Cake

$95.00

GF Special Flavor 8" Cake

$95.00

GF 9" Cakes

GF Signature Chocolate 9" Cake

$135.00

GF Vanilla 9" Cake

$135.00

GF Lemon Raspberry 9" Cake

$135.00

GF Chocolate PB 9" Cake

$135.00

GF Chocolate Raspberry 9" Cake

$135.00

GF PB Fluff 9" Cake

$135.00

GF Special Flavor 9" Cake

$135.00

GF 10" Cakes

GF Signature Chocolate 10" Cake

$195.00

GF Vanilla 10" Cake

$195.00

GF Lemon Raspberry 10" Cake

$195.00

GF Chocolate PB 10" Cake

$195.00

GF Chocolate Raspberry 10" Cake

$195.00

GF PB Fluff 10" Cake

$195.00

GF Special Flavor 10" Cake

$195.00

GF 12" Cakes

GF Signature Chocolate 12" Cake

$245.00

GF Vanilla 12" Cake

$245.00

GF Lemon Raspberry 12" Cake

$245.00

GF Chocolate PB 12" Cake

$245.00

GF Chocolate Raspberry 12" Cake

$245.00

GF PB Fluff 12" Cake

$245.00

GF Special Flavor 12" Cake

$245.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baking Small Batch, from Scratch Badass Sweets & Treats for local pick-up at our Newburyport, MA bakeshop!

Website

Location

9 Liberty St, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

