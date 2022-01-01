Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Buttermilk Channel

4,368 Reviews

$$

524 court street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Celebrating 12 years as one of Brooklyn's most popular neighborhood restaurants, Buttermilk Channel is known for its warm, hospitality and a well-crafted menu of American and bistro cuisine.

Website

Location

524 court street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Directions

Gallery
Buttermilk Channel image
Buttermilk Channel image
Buttermilk Channel image

Similar restaurants in your area

VICTOR
orange star4.5 • 699
285 Nevins St. Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Estuary
orange starNo Reviews
159 Bridge Park drive Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Bohemien Bar
orange star4.5 • 27
97 atlantic ave Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Pulkies - Dekalb Market - 445 Albee Square W
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brooklyn- Smith
orange starNo Reviews
181 Smith Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Farm
orange starNo Reviews
128 Montague Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Abilene Bar
orange star4.1 • 679
442 Court St Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Bar Bruno - New
orange star4.3 • 541
520 Henry Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Lucali
orange star4.5 • 209
575 Henry Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Emma's Torch - Carroll Gardens
orange star5.0 • 135
345 Smith St Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Sunset Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston