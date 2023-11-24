Buttermilk-Geneva
7 W State St
Geneva, IL 60134
Biscuits/Eggs/Pancakes
Biscuits
- Basket o' Biscuits$10.99
Biscuits served warm and drizzled with honey butter. Great for sharing.
- B&G$14.89
Two fluffy biscuits smothered in sausage gravy and served with crispy potatoes. Upgrade to farmhouse potatoes for an additional $3
- B&G w/ Egg$15.89
Two fluffy biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs and served with crispy potatoes. Upgrade to farmhouse potatoes for an additional $3
- Chorizo Gravy & Biscuits$16.89
Two fluffy biscuits smothered in house made chorizo gravy, topped with queso fresco, served with crispy potatoes and two eggs your way. Upgrade to farmhouse or cracklins +$3.
- Biscuit Sandwich$16.89
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pick a protein option of griddled ham, honey smoked bacon, or sausage. Served with crispy potatoes. Upgrade to farmhouse or cracklins + $3.
- Chicken n' Biscuits$18.99
Open-faced biscuit with buttermilk fried chicken, smothered in sausage gravy and topped with cheddar, crumbled honey smoked bacon and two eggs your way. Served with crispy potatoes. Upgrade to farmhouse or cracklins + $3. Sub chorizo gravy
- Stuffed Breakfast Biscuit$18.99
Homemade biscuit stuffed with cherry wood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, cheddar jack cheese. Topped with more sausage gravy, cheddar, and crumbled bacon and served with Farmhouse potatoes.
Eggs
- Eggs Your Way$10.49
Two eggs served how you like them with crispy potatoes. Your choice of toast, english muffin, biscuit or a side of our buttermilk pancakes.
- Eggs Your Way (+ Meat)$13.99
Two eggs served how you like them with crispy potatoes. Served with your choice of bacon, ham, chorizo, link or patty sausage, upgrade to chicken chorizo or sausage for + $1, glazed pork belly for +$3, steak- 4 oz for +$6, 8oz for +$12. Your choice of toast, english muffin, biscuit or a side of our buttermilk pancakes.
- Corned Beef Hash$16.99
House-made corned beef w/green and red peppers, onions, mixed w/crispy potatoes. Plus two eggs your way, and your choice of toast, english muffin, biscuit or a side of our buttermilk pancakes. Add gruyere +$1
- No Yolk Scrambler$14.49
Scrambled egg whites cooked in heart healthy olive oil, a side of tomatoes & avocado served with multi-grain toast and a cup of fresh fruit.
- Iron Man Scrambler$14.99
Scrambled egg whites cooked in heart healthy olive oil, served with nitrate free apple/gouda chicken sausage and multi-grain toast. Comes with a side of sautéed spinach and mushrooms.
- Chilaquiles$15.99
House made tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa, chipotle crema, queso fresco, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onion & cilantro. Topped with 2 sunny side up eggs. Add chorizo for + $2
Omelets
- The Cheeser Omelet$15.59
Fluffy omelet loaded with cheddar and jack cheese.
- Veggie Omelet$16.39
Wild mushrooms, onion, tomato, bell peppers, spinach and broccoli.
- Towanda Omelet$17.89
Fried green tomatoes, smoked bacon, roasted jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese, topped with avocado and drizzled with a remoulade crema.
- Butcher Omelet$17.59
Griddled country ham, sausage, hickory smoked bacon, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Add sausage gravy & crumbled bacon for + $1.50.
- Goat Omelet$17.89
Nitrate free apple/gouda chicken sausage, sun-dried tomato, spinach and herbed goat cheese.
- Ranch Omelet$17.89
Chorizo, roasted jalapeño, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese, topped with salsa verde & chipotle crema. Sub chicken chorizo.
- Frenchie Omelet$17.89
Array of wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, and brie cheese.
- Plain Omelet$12.99
Bennys
- Classic Benny$15.89
Griddled canadian bacon, poached eggs on a toasted english muffin, drizzled with creamy hollandaise.
- Fried Green Tomato Benny$17.49
Cornmeal-crusted fried green tomatoes, honey smoked bacon and poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with remoulade hollandaise.
- Little Rooster Benny$16.99
Chicken chorizo, tomato, poached eggs, avocado hollandaise and topped with queso fresco. Served on grilled masa cakes
- Smoked Salmon Benny$18.49
Smoked salmon, grilled tomato, shaved red onion, avocado, capers and poached eggs on a toasted bagel with a creamy lemon dill hollandaise.
- Alabama Benny$18.99
Two homemade cheddar scallion biscuits, topped with a boneless fried chicken thigh glazed with hot pepper jelly sauce, two fried eggs, sharp white cheddar and an alabama white BBQ sauce
Skillets
- Holy Moly Skillet$21.99
Ancho spiced black angus flat iron steak, chorizo, roasted black bean & corn salsa, avocado, chihuahua cheese. Topped with Mexican mole sauce, chipotle crema and tortilla chips.
- Mountain House Skillet$17.89
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, honey smoked bacon, cheddar & jack cheese.
- Wilbur Skillet$17.89
Griddled country ham, sausage, honey smoked bacon, carmelized onions, green peppers, cheddar & jack cheese.
- Chicken Fried Chicken Skillet$18.99
Golden fried chicken, honey smoked bacon, sausage, griddled country ham, bell peppers, onion, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with sausage gravy
- Red Rooster Skillet$18.99
Sweet potatoes, chorizo, jalapeños, onions, avocado slices and crumbled queso fresco. Sub chicken chorizo.
- Salt & Vinegar Skillet$18.99
Salt & Vinegar Cracklin potatoes finished with Fleur de sel, honey smoked bacon, ham, caramelized onions topped with smoked gouda cheese sauce.
- Market Skillet$17.39
Spinach, wild mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, onions, cheddar, jack cheese
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Cakes$11.49
A stack of our signature buttermilk pancakes simply served with butter and warm syrup. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips + $1.69 per ingredient. Add mixed berries +$2.
- Lemon Blue Pancakes$13.99
Lemon infused batter, fresh blueberries, dusted with powdered sugar and a dollop of whipped cream then topped with blueberry compote.
- Banoffee Pie Pancakes$14.39
A stack of buttermilk pancakes with bananas and chocolate chips in the batter, topped with toffee sauce, graham cracker crumbles, banana slices and chocolate curls.
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$14.39
A delicious swirl of cinnamon infused in our pancakes, topped with ooey-gooey cream cheese icing.
- Honey Bun Pancakes$14.39
Our buttermilk pancakes infused with honey butter and topped with a warm syrup and toasted almonds.
French Toast
- Simple Serve French Toast$12.49
Brioche bread soaked in our vanilla infused buttermilk batter, served with butter and warm syrup. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips + $1.69 per ingredient. Add mixed berries +$2
- Three Milks French Toast$14.99
Our version of a Tres Leche cake (french toast style) encrusted in coconut flakes and topped with cinnamon whipped cream and hazelnut syrup and a drizzle of coconut cream sauce.
- Blackberry Brie French Toast$14.99
Our brioche bread stuffed with creamy brie cheese and drizzled with our homemade blackberry compote and topped with fresh berries.
- Stuffed Banana Bourbon French Toast$15.39
Two slices of our brioche bread, layered with bourbon banana patisserie cream, topped with foster sauce, bananas, honey smoked bacon, and toasted pecans.
Crepes/Specialty/Sides
Crepes
- Crepes & Berries$14.39
Simply served with butter, warm syrup and a handful of fresh berries.
- Banana Nutella Crepes$14.99
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes layered with hazelnut chocolate spread, fresh banana slices, crushed walnuts and a dusting of confectioners sugar.
- Strawberries & Cream Crepes$14.99
Topped with fresh strawberries, a strawberry compote, whipped cream and a drizzle of creme anglaise.
- Griddled Ham & Cheese Crepes$14.39
Crepes filled with savory country ham and melty gruyère cheese and hollandaise.
- Little Goats Crepes$14.89
Honey smoked bacon, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach & herbed goat cheese.
- Plain Crepes$12.99
Waffles
Grains
- Parfait$10.99
Greek yogurt topped with crunchy granola, fresh berries, local honey, toasted walnuts and cinnamon.
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$7.99
Simply served with cinnamon and brown sugar. Add dried cranberries, fresh blueberries, bananas or toasted walnuts. +
- Quinoa Breakfast Bowl$12.99
Greek yogurt, quinoa, blackberries, almonds, sunflower seeds, local honey and mint.
Speciality Items
- Whole Farm Sandwich$17.99
Fried Chicken, honey smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, scrambled eggs topped with house made Hollandaise on a buttery brioche bun. Served with crispy potatoes. Upgrade to farmhouse or salt & vinegar cracklins +$3
- Specialty Egg Panini$15.69
Scrambled eggs with spinach, honey smoked bacon, seasoned tomato and havarti cheese, grilled and pressed on Italian bread. Served with our crispy ‘potatoes. Sub field greens or fruit for +$1.50. Substitute farmhouse potatoes (Havarti, onions, bacon, ham and green peppers) + $3. Salt & Vinegar Cracklins + $3.
- Croissant Sandwich$15.69
Flaky croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of griddled ham, honey smoked bacon, or sausage. Served with our crispy potatoes. Sub field greens or fruit for +$1.50. Substitute farmhouse potatoes (Havarti, onions, bacon, ham and green peppers) + $3.Salt & Vinegar Cracklins + $3.
- Smoked Salmon Plate$17.99
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, capers, red onion served with a toasted bagel and a hard boiled egg.
- Avocado Toast$15.99
Grilled ancient grain bread, avocado, feta, pickled red onions, chives, and drizzle of Calabrian chili oil served with field greens.
Sides
- Glazed Pork Belly$7.99
- Honey Smoked Bacon$5.99
- Sausage Links$5.49
two links of pork sausage
- Griddled Country Ham$5.49
- Chicken sausage$4.89
- House Made Corned Beef$8.99
House-made corned beef w/green & red peppers, onions, mixed w/crispy potatoes. Add gruyere $1
- Crispy Potatoes$4.99
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes$6.49
- Farmhouse Potatoes$7.99
- S- Hash Browns$5.99
- Basket of Fries$4.99
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
- Salt & Vinegar Cracklins$7.99
w/side of smoked gouda cheese sauce
- S- Sliced Tomatoes$3.99
- Honey Biscuit$2.99
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.99
- Side Toast$2.50
Two Pieces of Bread toasted -white, sourdough, rye, gluten free, whole grain, English Muffin or bagel, additional fee may apply.
- Gluten Free Toast$3.29
- English Muffin$2.50
- Bagel$2.75
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.75
- Buttermilk biscuit w/sausage gravy$5.99
- Side Fried Green Tomatoes$5.99
Fried Green Tomatoes (4) with Ranch
- Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.99
- Field Greens Salad$4.99
- Cup of Berries$4.99
- One Egg$1.69
- Two Eggs$3.40
- 100% Pure Maple Syrup$1.79
- Sausage Gravy (small)$2.85
- Sausage Gravy (large)$3.99
- Side Pancakes$5.99
- S-Specialty Pancakes$6.99
- S- Spinach/Mushrooms$3.99
- Side Avocado$3.00
- 1.5oz Gouda Cheese$1.99
- 5oz Gouda Cheese$4.99
- S-Hollandaise small 1.5$2.00
- S- Canadian Bacon$5.99
- S-Dressing$1.00
- S-Salsa$1.00
- S-Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Apples$3.00
- Side M&M's$1.69
- 2pcs. French Toast$7.99
- Side Chicken$5.99
- Side Steak
Kids Menu
Calves
- Big Kid Plate$8.99
One egg your way with crispy potatoes or a cup of fresh fruit, one bacon strip or sausage link, plus toast, english muffin, biscuit or pancake.
- Kids French Toast$6.99
Simply served with butter and warm syrup. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips for an extra charge.
- Kids Pancakes$6.99
A stack of our buttermilk pancakes served with butter and warm syrup. Add chocolate chips for an extra charge.
- Mickey Mouse Pancakes$7.49
Our buttermilk pancakes served Mickey Mouse style.
- M&M Pancakes$7.49
Colorful M & M’s tossed in our buttermilk pancakes served with butter and warm syrup.
- Kids Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$7.99
Swirls of cinnamon and ooey-gooey cream cheese icing. Yum.
- Birthday Cake Pancakes$7.49
Batter filled with sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, and then more sprinkles.
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.99
Served with french fries or a cup of fresh fruit.
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Our fried chicken tenders are made with all white meat. Served with french fries or a cup of fresh fruit.
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
Toasty grilled bread with melty cheddar cheese served with french fries or a cup of fresh fruit.
- PB&J$6.99
Your choice of bread with strawberry jam and creamy peanut butter. Crusts optional. Served with french fries or a cup of fresh fruit.
- Junior Omelet$8.99
Cheesy omelet served with crispy potatoes or a cup of fresh fruit and toast or pancakes. Add ham for an extra charge.
Lunch Menu
Burgers
- Signature Burger$15.99
Our juicy burger or grilled chicken breast, served on a buttery brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
- Diner Burger$17.99
Two 5oz. black angus patties with white american, chopped grilled onions, shredded iceberg, sliced dill pickles, bacon, and southern style comeback sauce on a buttered brioche bun. Served with Salt & Vinegar Cracklins w/side of smoked gouda cheese sauce.
- Hot Chick$15.99
Hand-packed ancho spiced chicken patty, monterey jack, avocado, lettuce, and tomato topped with charred jalapeno avocado aioli and crispy tortilla strips. Lose the bun and tortilla strips to go keto.
- Mean Bean Burger$15.99
Black bean burger, homemade pico, avocado, and mango aioli served on a brioche bun. Add cheese + $.50
- Melted Patty$15.99
Black angus beef hand-patty’d with sweet caramelized onions and melted american cheese on grilled marble rye
Salads
- Mean Green Chicken$16.29
Mixed greens, iceberg, ancho spiced tortilla strips, grilled chicken, avocado, black olives, tomato, feta with champagne vingarette.
- Cobb$15.99
Romaine lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, scallions, grilled chicken, honey smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and house-made buttermilk dressing.
- BLT Chopped$16.29
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, scallions, grilled chicken, honey smoked bacon, cornbread crisps, feta cheese with house made honey citrus vinaigrette.
- Farmhouse$15.99
Field greens and arugula blend, roasted beets, green apple, red onion, sugar glazed pecans, herbed goat cheese fritters and balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken +$3.
- Kale$15.99
Chopped kale, green apples, dates, toasted sunflower seeds, manchego cheese and creamy champagne vinaigrette. Add chicken +$3.
- Hatch Chili Caesar$15.99
Romaine lettuce, roasted pepitas, avocado, queso fresco, ancho dusted tortilla strips & creamy hatch chili caesar dressing. Add chicken + $3.
Sandwiches
- Not Your Everyday Chicken$16.99
Garlic crusted chicken, smoked provolone, honey smoked bacon, grilled onions, iceberg lettuce, and aioli served on grilled Italian bread.
- Shawarma and Delicious$17.99
Shawarma spiced chicken, crispy french fries, lettuce, onions, tomato, feta, house made tzatziki, and calabrian chili oil served on grilled naan bread.
- Flat Iron$20.99
Chargrilled flat iron steak, caramelized onions & wild mushrooms, horseradish chive havarti served on buttery ciabatta bread with garlic aioli and arugula. Upgrade to Farmhouse or salt & vinegar cracklins +$3
- Lil' Bit of Chicken Fried Sandwich$16.99
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, sharp white cheddar, shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet & spicy pickles, tomato and a tangy mayo. Served on a buttered brioche bun
- Cubano$15.99
Sliced smoked pork loin, shaved black forest ham, gruyère cheese, dijon mustard and mayo, topped with dill pickles and pressed to perfection on a soft ciabatta.
- Apple Cheddar Chicken$16.99
Marinated grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, tangy brussel sprout apple slaw, white cheddar and honey mustard aioli served on a buttery brioche bun.
- B-L-Fried-T$14.99
Fried green tomatoes, honey smoked bacon, lettuce and topped with our remoulade mayo on grilled brioche bread.
- Apricot & Chicken Panini$15.49
Grilled chicken breast w/ shaved red onion, havarti cheese, apricot preserves and arugula pressed on Italian bread.
- The Strutting Hog$16.99
Toasted baguette with shaved ham & smoked turkey, smoked provolone cheese, seasoned tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, garlic aioli, hot giardiniera relish and seasoning.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.49
All white meat chicken, grapes, pecans, celery, julienned green apples, with romaine lettuce and house-made dijon mayo served on a croissant or multi-grain bread.
- Veggie Sandwich/Wrap$12.99
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, shaved red onion, feta, cherry tomato, cilantro, a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce on 9-grain bread or a wrap
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Our juicy grilled chicken breast, served on a buttery brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Gluten Free Menu
GF Breakfast
- CHIA BREAKFAST BOWL (GF/V/VEG)$13.99
Chia seed porridge with almond milk, bananas, blueberries, gluten free granola, coconut, and almonds.
- POWER OATMEAL (GF/V/VEG)$11.59
Gluten free oats with super seeds chia, hemp and buckwheat topped with bananas & blueberries and cocoa nibs.
- IRON MAN SCRAMBLER (GF)$15.49
Scrambled egg whites cooked in heart healthy olive oil, with sautéed spinach and wild mushrooms, served with nitrate free chicken sausage and gluten free toast.
- NO YOLK SCRAMBLER (GF)$14.99
Scrambled egg whites cooked in heart healthy olive oil, with tomatoes and avocado, served with gluten free toast and a cup of fresh fruit.
- THE PARFAIT (GF)$10.99
Greek yogurt topped with crunchy gluten-free granola, fresh berries, local honey, toasted walnuts and cinnamon.
- QUINOA BREAKFAST BOWL (GF)$11.99
Greek yogurt, quinoa, blackberries, almonds, sunflower seeds, local honey and mint.
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKES (GF)$12.49
Fluffy gluten free buttermilk pancakes served with butter and warm syrup. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas or chocolate chips +$1.69.
- AVOCADO TOAST (GF)$15.99
Grilled gluten free bread, avocado, feta, pickled red onions, chives, and drizzle of calabrian chili oil served with field greens.
GF Lunch
- KALE SALAD (GF/V/VEG)$15.99
Chopped kale, green apples, dates, toasted sunflower seeds, and creamy champagne vinaigrette. Add chicken +$3.
- FARMHOUSE SALAD (GF/V/VEG)$15.49
Field greens and arugula blend, roasted beets, julienned green apple, red onion, sugar glazed pecans and balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken +$3.
- QUINOA AVOCADO POWER SALAD (GF)$14.99
Gluten free quinoa, tender spinach, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices and green onions with a light red wine vinagrette. Add chicken $+3.
- VEGGIE WRAP (V/VEG)$14.99
Roasted garlic hummus, cucumber, shaved red onion, cherry tomato, cilantro, a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce in a wrap. Add chicken +$2.
- GRILLED CHEESE (GF)$13.99
Gluten free bread, Havarti & cheddar cheese, avocado, seasoned tomato and crispy bacon served with your choice of field green salad lightly dressed or a fresh cup of fruit.
Beverages
Drinks
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$3.99
- Fresh Squeezed Specialty Juice$4.99
Strawberry orange juice valencia blood orange Carafe or grapefruit juice
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Tomato Juice$2.99
- Small Milk$2.99
- Large Milk$3.99
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Coffee$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Fountain Drink$3.50
- S'Mores Hot Chocolate$4.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.49
- Small Chocolate milk$2.99
- Large Chocolate Milk$3.99
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
7 W State St, Geneva, IL 60134