Breakfast & Brunch
Southern
American

Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta 4225 Roswell Road NE

4225 Roswell Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30342

Popular Items

Chicken Biscuit
Side Maple Cured Bacon
The Standard

Napkins + Utensils

If you would like Napkins & Utensils included in your order, please select and add the quantity below.
To-Go Utensils

N/A Beverages

1 Cup French Press Single

$5.00
3-4 Cup French Press

$12.00
Almond Joy Cold Brew

$6.50

Vanilla syrup, local almond milk

Almond Milk - Large

$6.00
Almond Milk - Small

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

$5.00
Blueberry-Basil Lemonade

$5.00
Bottomless Coffee

$4.00
Cold Brew

$5.00
Diet Coke, 8oz.

$3.00
Grapefruit Juice - Large

$6.00
Grapefruit Juice - Small

$4.00
Hot Tea

$4.00

Featuring Zen Tea, choose your flavor

Lemonade

$4.00
Mexican Coke, 16oz.

$4.50
Mexican Sprite, 16oz.

$4.50
Milky Way Cold Brew

$6.00

Vanilla syrup, milk and cream

Orange Juice - Large

$6.00
Orange Juice - Small

$4.00
Organic Iced Tea

$4.50
Whole Milk - Large

$5.00
Whole Milk - Small

$3.00

Alcoholic Beverages To-Go

Mimosa Bottle To-Go

$35.00

Prosecco bottle with house orange juice

To Share

Biscuit Basket

$14.00

Three buttermilk biscuits, house blueberry-basil jam, red pepper jelly and Banner butter, extra Banner butter +.35 and extra jam/jelly +.50/each, side of sawmill gravy +4

Cornbread Muffins

$8.00

mini cornbread muffins with banner butter and 'liquid gold' spun honey

Fried Pickled Green Tomatoes

$10.00

with Alabama ranch

Gluten Free Banana Bread Loaf

$9.00

Griddled mini banana bread loaf, espresso ganache, toasted hazelnuts and sea salt. ***Contains tree nuts and almond flour

Pimento Cheese Snack

$14.00

Signature pimento cheese, biscuit crackers, red pepper jelly, house pickles, green tomatoes and challah

Mains

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuits smothered in sawmill gravy, top with two eggs +3

Chicken & Solo Cake

$17.00

fried chicken breast on a buttermilk pancake, maple syrup and powdered sugar | sub rye whiskey syrup +1

Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1

Chicken Biscuit

$17.00

Fried chicken breast on a buttermilk biscuit with house red pepper jelly, served with house pickles and pimento cheese grits

Folded Egg Frittata

$13.00

Mushroom confit, grana padano, roasted tomatoes, and onion with tossed balsamic greens, sub egg whites +1.5

Grit Bowl

$12.00

Stone ground grits, garlic spinach, roasted tomatoes, topped with two eggs your way, sub pimento grits +1.5, add cheddar to your eggs or grits +1.5, add chicken or pork sausage +2

Hash Bowl

$13.50

Crispy baby potatoes, melted cheddar, peppers and onions, topped with crumbled bacon, cilantro and two eggs your way | add cheddar to your eggs +1.25

Market Scramble

$14.00

Market's best ingredients with your choice of side | Current Market Scramble: Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, Fontina Cheese, Crispy Sage and Roasted Pumpkin Pepitas

Pimento Omelet

$17.00

Benton's bacon, signature pimento cheese, and house red pepper jelly served with a buttermilk biscuits and one side, sub egg whites +1.5

The Standard

$17.00

Two Eggs your way and... + Choose 1: hashbrown fritters, stone ground grits or pimento cheese grits (+1.5) + Choose 1: chicken or pork sausage, maple cured bacon or 5oz. fried chicken breast (+2.5) + Choose 1: buttermilk biscuit, toast w/ jam or fresh fruit

Wes's Plate

$18.50

Four scrambled egg whites, sautéed kale, crispy bacon | add cheddar to your eggs +1.25

Smoked Salmon Toast

$17.00

smoked salmon, whipped lemon dill cream cheese, onions, capers on toasted country french, farm greens

Sandwiches

The B.E.L.T. Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon, medium egg, spinach, pickled green tomatoes and red tomatoes, lemon mayo on multigrain toast

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, alabama ranch, house pickles on a toasted bun

Smoked Bacon Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.00

local ground beef with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, BK special sauce on a toasted bun

Sweet Stuff

French Toast

$12.00

Topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup

Short Stack of Pancakes

$11.00

Two pancakes with maple syrup, and Banner butter

Bowl of Granola

$10.00

Vegan banana bread granola* with vanilla yogurt or local almond milk and blueberry preserves, add sliced banana +2 *Contains tree nuts

Solo Waffle

$8.00

One buttermilk waffle with maple syrup, and Banner butter

Sides

Biscuit w/ Choice of Jam

$4.50

Choose between house made blueberry-basil jam or red pepper jelly

Fresh Fruit

$5.00
Side Chicken Sausage

$4.00
Side Garlic Spinach

$5.00
Side Hashbrown Fritters

$4.00

Add cheddar +1.25

Side Maple Cured Bacon

$5.50
Side Pork Sausage

$5.50
Side Sauteéd Kale

$5.00
Side Sawmill Gravy

$4.50
Side Stone Ground Grits

$5.00

Add cheddar +1.25

Side Two Eggs

$4.50

Get eggs your way, add cheddar +1.25, sub egg whites +1.5 ...sorry no poached hard

Toast w/ Jam

$3.50

Choose between mulitgrain, challah or skillet bread, add Banner butter +.35/each

Premium Sides

Fried Chicken Breast, 6oz.

$8.50
Pimento Cheese Grits

$6.00
Truffle Potatoes

$6.50

Extras

Banner Butter

$0.35
Blueberry-Basil Jam

$0.50
House Mayo

$0.30
Lemon Mayo

$0.30
Red Pepper Jelly

$0.50
Alabama Ranch

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to nurture people with wholesome local food and a smile. A kitchen where most everything is made from scratch.

Website

Location

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

