Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville

45 Reviews

$$

16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy

Huntersville, NC 28078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

9" Apple
Dozen Thumbprints
9" Key Lime

9" ONLY Thanksgiving Pick Up: 11/15-11/23.

9" I-40

9" I-40

$28.00

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust

9" Nannys Pecan

9" Nannys Pecan

$28.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.

9" Apple

9" Apple

$33.00

Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.

9" Key Lime

9" Key Lime

$28.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

9" Spiced Pumpkin

9" Spiced Pumpkin

$28.00

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and baked to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

9" Chocolate Chess

9" Chocolate Chess

$28.00

This pie falls somewhere between a fudge pie and a chocolate version of our Southern Custard (Buttermilk) pie. We start with our signature crust, fill it with our mixture of butter, eggs, cocoa, sugar and vanilla, and bake it until a crusty layer forms on top and cracks a little. Not our prettiest pie, but definitely one of our tastiest!

Cookies (Single/Dozen)

**Must Order 24hrs Ahead**
*NEW* Cloud Cookies

*NEW* Cloud Cookies

$15.00

Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!

Dozen Thumbprints

Dozen Thumbprints

$12.00

Our melt-in-your-mouth house made shortbread is hand rolled, pressed, and baked to make these soft, irresistible cookies. Filled with a perfectly sweetened vanilla or seasonal icing.

Wrapping Types

Tag and Raffia Ribbon

$1.00

Add some personal touch by getting your pies wrapped! Choose a tag and 2 colors of raffia for $1.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC 28078

Directions

Gallery
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image
Banner pic
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - NoDa
orange star4.9 • 1,000
416 E 36th St. Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
BoxCar Betty's - Charlotte
orange star4.4 • 277
1115 N Brevard St Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - South End
orange star4.9 • 1,065
1920 Camden Rd. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Wolfman Pizza - Cotswold
orange star4.4 • 348
106-B S Sharon Amity Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Park Road
orange star4.8 • 882
4203 Park Rd. Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
4833 Berewick Town center dr Charlotte, NC 28278
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntersville

Uncle Maddio’s - Huntersville, NC
orange star4.7 • 3,097
10109 Northcross Center Ct Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Charlotte-Lake Norman NC
orange star4.8 • 826
16625 Statesville Rd Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Birkdale Landing
orange star4.1 • 345
16623 Birkdale Commons Parkway Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Summit Coffee Co. - Birkdale
orange star4.5 • 13
16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntersville
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston