Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Jackson

1220 E Northside Dr #355

Jackson, MS 39211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

9" Pies

9" I-40

9" I-40

$26.00

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

9" Key Lime

9" Key Lime

$26.00Out of stock

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

9" Pecan

9" Pecan

$26.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

9" Southern Custard

9" Southern Custard

$26.00

Sometimes we call it "Southern Custard". Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.

Ship a Pie!

Please include recipient's address in "Special Request" section. Enter a physical address as the pie cannot be shipped to a PO Box. The pie will be shipped via UPS.

9" Pecan

$46.00

9" I-40

$46.00

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$46.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Taste of Southern Tradition.

1220 E Northside Dr #355, Jackson, MS 39211

