Buttermilk Sky Pie - Knoxville
570 Reviews
$$
5400 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Thanksgiving Pie Orders
9" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" Nanny's Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" Coconut Cream
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
9” Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
9" Spiced Apple Custard
9" Spiced Pumpkin
Wrapping
Raffia and a Tag
Please list the colors of raffia you'd like (up to 2) and the type of tag. Tag Options are: Happy Birthday, Congratulations, Thank You, etc. Call shop to check tag availability.
Small Pie Pick
Available for a variety of occasions! Perfect to display in the middle of one of our pies. Call the shop to find the perfect one for you! (865) 330-3694
Large Pie Pick
Available for a variety of occasions! Perfect to display in the middle of one of our pies. Call the shop to find the perfect one for you! (865) 330-3694
9" Pies
9" Granny's Apple
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
9" Southern Custard
Sometimes we call it "Southern Custard". Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.
9" Chewy Chocolate Chip
Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.
9" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
9" Coconut Cream
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
9" Peanut Butter Cream
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.
9" Pumpkin
9" Spiced Apple Custard
4" Pies
Box of 4
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00* Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
Dozen Minis
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $9.00* Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
4" Southern Custard
Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.
4" Granny's Apple
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
4" Chewy Chocolate Chip
Chocolate chip cookie dough filling baked into a buttery shortbread crust! Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.
4" Chocolate Cream
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
4" Coconut Cream
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
4" I-40
Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
4" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
4" Peanut Butter Cream
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust, topped with our house made ganache, whipped cream cheese topping and a sprinkle of Reese's crumble.
4" Nanny's Pecan
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
4" Spiced Apple Custard
4" Pumpkin
Thumbprint Cookies
Thumbprint Cookies (by the dozen)
Merchandise
4” Year of Pie Card
The gift that keeps on giving! This card is redeemable for (1) 4” pie for each month of the year. Perfect gift for the pie-lover in your life!
9” Year of Pie Card
The gift that keeps on giving! This card is redeemable for (1) 9” pie for each month of the year. Perfect gift for the pie-lover in your life!
Logo Mug
Buttermilk Sky Mug
BSP Tervis Mug
Buttermilk Sky Canned Jams & Butters
Choose from our Blackberry Jam, Spiced Pumpkin Butter, or Appalachian Apple Butter! 10 oz Jars
BSP Coffee Bag
BSP Mulling Spices
Empty 4” Box
Empty 9” Box
Greeting Cards
Baker’s Balm
Pie Server
America Tee (L)
America Tee (XL)
"I Run So I Can Eat Pie" Tank Top
List size in Special Instructions!
S T-Shirt
M T-Shirt
L T-Shirt
XL T-Shirt
XXL T-Shirt
S Long Sleeve Shirt
M Long Sleeve Shirt
L Long Sleeve Shirt
XL Long Sleeve Shirt
XXL Long Sleeve Shirt
Ship A Pie
9" I40 (Incudes Shipping)
Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend. Please include recipient's address in "Special Request" section.
9" Pecan (Includes Shipping)
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Please include recipient's address in "Special Request" section.
9" Chewy Chocolate Chip (Includes Shipping)
Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend. Please include recipient's address in "Special Request" section.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
The Taste of Southern Tradition!!
5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919