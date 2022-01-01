Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Knoxville

570 Reviews

$$

5400 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

9" Pies

9" Granny's Apple

9" Granny's Apple

$26.00

Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.

9" Southern Custard

9" Southern Custard

$26.00

Sometimes we call it "Southern Custard". Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$26.00

Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.

9" Chocolate Cream

9" Chocolate Cream

$26.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

9" Coconut Cream

9" Coconut Cream

$26.00

A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.

9" I-40

9" I-40

$26.00

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

9" Key Lime

9" Key Lime

$26.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

9" Peanut Butter Cream

9" Peanut Butter Cream

$26.00

Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.

9" Nanny's Pecan

9" Nanny's Pecan

$26.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

9" Pumpkin

9" Pumpkin

$26.00
9" Spiced Apple Custard

9" Spiced Apple Custard

$26.00

4" Pies

Box of 4

Box of 4

$16.00

*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00* Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!

Dozen Minis

$42.00

*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $9.00* Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!

4" Southern Custard

4" Southern Custard

$4.25

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.

4" Granny's Apple

4" Granny's Apple

$4.25

Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$4.25

Chocolate chip cookie dough filling baked into a buttery shortbread crust! Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.

4" Chocolate Cream

4" Chocolate Cream

$4.25

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

4" Coconut Cream

4" Coconut Cream

$4.25

A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.

4" I-40

4" I-40

$4.25

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

4" Key Lime

4" Key Lime

$4.25

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

4" Peanut Butter Cream

4" Peanut Butter Cream

$4.25

Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust, topped with our house made ganache, whipped cream cheese topping and a sprinkle of Reese's crumble.

4" Nanny's Pecan

4" Nanny's Pecan

$4.25

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

4" Spiced Apple Custard

4" Spiced Apple Custard

$4.25
4" Pumpkin

4" Pumpkin

$4.25

Thumbprint Cookies

Vanilla

Vanilla

$1.00

Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing.

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$1.00

Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, pumpkin spiced icing.

Thumbprint Cookies (by the dozen)

House-made shortbread, with our perfectly sweet icing. Choose from our traditional vanilla or our chocolate shortbread cookies with vanilla or chocolate icing. Seasonal cookies also available.
Vanilla (12)

Vanilla (12)

$10.00

Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing.

Pumpkin Spice (12)

Pumpkin Spice (12)

$10.00

Our melt-in-your-mouth cookies with a sweet, pumpkin spice icing.

Merchandise

4” Year of Pie Card

4” Year of Pie Card

$45.00

The gift that keeps on giving! This card is redeemable for (1) 4” pie for each month of the year. Perfect gift for the pie-lover in your life!

9” Year of Pie Card

9” Year of Pie Card

$250.00

The gift that keeps on giving! This card is redeemable for (1) 9” pie for each month of the year. Perfect gift for the pie-lover in your life!

Logo Mug

Logo Mug

$20.00
Buttermilk Sky Mug

Buttermilk Sky Mug

$10.00
BSP Tervis Mug

BSP Tervis Mug

$20.00
Buttermilk Sky Canned Jams & Butters

Buttermilk Sky Canned Jams & Butters

$6.00

Choose from our Blackberry Jam, Spiced Pumpkin Butter, or Appalachian Apple Butter! 10 oz Jars

BSP Coffee Bag

BSP Coffee Bag

$3.99
BSP Mulling Spices

BSP Mulling Spices

$3.99

Empty 4” Box

$0.50
Empty 9” Box

Empty 9” Box

$1.00

Greeting Cards

$2.95

Baker’s Balm

$6.50

Pie Server

$2.00
America Tee (L)

America Tee (L)

$10.00
America Tee (XL)

America Tee (XL)

$10.00
"I Run So I Can Eat Pie" Tank Top

"I Run So I Can Eat Pie" Tank Top

$15.00

List size in Special Instructions!

S T-Shirt

S T-Shirt

$20.00
M T-Shirt

M T-Shirt

$20.00
L T-Shirt

L T-Shirt

$20.00
XL T-Shirt

XL T-Shirt

$20.00
XXL T-Shirt

XXL T-Shirt

$20.00

S Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00

M Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00

L Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00

XL Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00

XXL Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00

Ship A Pie

9" I40 (Incudes Shipping)

9" I40 (Incudes Shipping)

$31.00

Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend. Please include recipient's address in "Special Request" section.

9" Pecan (Includes Shipping)

9" Pecan (Includes Shipping)

$31.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Please include recipient's address in "Special Request" section.

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip (Includes Shipping)

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip (Includes Shipping)

$31.00

Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend. Please include recipient's address in "Special Request" section.

Thanksgiving Pie Orders

9" I-40

9" I-40

$26.00

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

9" Nanny's Pecan

9" Nanny's Pecan

$26.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)

9" Coconut Cream

9" Coconut Cream

$26.00

A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.

9” Key Lime

9” Key Lime

$26.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

9" Spiced Apple Custard

9" Spiced Apple Custard

$26.00
9" Spiced Pumpkin

9" Spiced Pumpkin

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Taste of Southern Tradition!!

Website

Location

5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

