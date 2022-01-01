Buttermilk Sky Pie - Lafayette
29 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Made from scratch everyday.
Location
454 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503
Gallery
