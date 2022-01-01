Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Lafayette

29 Reviews

$$

454 Heymann Blvd

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4" Pie Pack
4" Pecan
9" Strawberry

4" Pies

4" Pie Pack

4" Pie Pack

$15.00

Choose 4 of our 10 delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies

4" Apple

4" Apple

$4.00

Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time when food was fresh, homemade, and created by someone you knew.

4" Southern Custard- Buttermilk

4" Southern Custard- Buttermilk

$4.00

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Brown sugar, chocolate chips and vanilla combined and baked into a buttery shortbread crust.

4" Chocolate Cream

4" Chocolate Cream

$4.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.

4" Coconut Cream

4" Coconut Cream

$4.00

Rich, creamy, and with a taste like summer, our Coconut Cream Pie is one that can be enjoyed no matter the season.

4" I-40

4" I-40

$4.00

Pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut, and a smooth pecan pie filling combined in a sweet shortbread crust.

4" Key Lime

4" Key Lime

$4.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.

4" Lemon Icebox

4" Lemon Icebox

$4.00

Add a little sunshine to your day with this refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in our buttery graham cracker crust

4" Peanut Butter

4" Peanut Butter

$4.00

Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.

4" Pecan

4" Pecan

$4.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.

9" Pies

9" Apple

9" Apple

$23.00

Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.

9" Southern Custard- Buttermilk

9" Southern Custard- Buttermilk

$23.00

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$23.00

Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.

9" S'mores

9" S'mores

$23.00

Buttery graham crust, topped with our fudgy brownie filling, puffs of marshmellowy meringue, chocolate ganache and a sprinkle of graham crumble

9" Chocolate Cream

9" Chocolate Cream

$23.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.

9" Coconut Cream

9" Coconut Cream

$23.00

Rich, creamy, and with a taste like summer, our Coconut Cream Pie is one that can be enjoyed no matter the season.

9" I-40

9" I-40

$23.00

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.

9" Key Lime

9" Key Lime

$23.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

9" Peanut Butter

9" Peanut Butter

$23.00

Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.

9" Pecan

9" Pecan

$23.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.

9" Lemon Ice Box

9" Lemon Ice Box

$23.00

Add a little sunshine to your day with this refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in our buttery graham cracker crust.

9" Strawberry

9" Strawberry

$23.00

Our shortbread crust is filled with sliced strawberries that have set up perfectly into a sweet, homemade filling and is crowned with a generous portion of our cream cheese whip.

2" Pies (by the dozen)

2" Standard Assortment

2" Standard Assortment

$18.50

Our Standard Assortment features a selection of our most popular flavors! It includes 3 of each of the Coconut Cream, Key Lime, Chocolate Cream, and Peanut Butter Cream.

Thumbprint Cookies (by the dozen)

Vanilla (12)

Vanilla (12)

$10.00

House-made shortbread, with our perfectly sweet icing.

Chocolate Vanilla (12)

Chocolate Vanilla (12)

$10.00

House-made chocolate shortbread, with our perfectly sweet vanilla icing.

Chocolate Ganache (12)

Chocolate Ganache (12)

$10.00

House-made chocolate shortbread, with our delicious and creamy chocolate ganache.

Merchandise

Year of Pie 4"

Year of Pie 4"

$40.00

Netting you 2 free 4" pies per year, our 4" Year of Pie card allows you to come in once a month for a year and redeem your card for any 4" pie in store. Good for 2 years.

Year of Pie 9"

Year of Pie 9"

$200.00

Netting you 3 free 9" pies per year, our 9" Year of Pie card allows you to come in once a month for a year and redeem your card for any 9" pie in store. Good for 2 years.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made from scratch everyday.

Website

Location

454 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503

Directions

Gallery
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 29
454 Heymann Blvd Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Blanchard’s BBQ - 2023 W. Pinhook Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
2023 W. Pinhook Rd. Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 319
900 Jefferson St Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston